Damien Grant: The absurdity of airport security screening

Huge queues waiting to go through security at Sydney Airport’s domestic terminal – a familiar ritual for air travellers the world over. (File photo)

Damien Grant is an Auckland business owner and a regular opinion contributor for Stuff, writing from a libertarian perspective.

OPINION: I was reading to my nine-year-old The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn last week. Great book, if you can drag yourself and the nine-year-old away from YouTube.

Anyway, this isn’t a book review. At one point in the story Mark Twain recounts how Huck draws misfortune into his life by spilling salt and immediately seeks to counteract this ill-omen by tossing a pinch over his shoulder.

This preventive measure was thwarted by Finn’s protective guardian and, inevitably, severe misfortune befalls young Huckleberry in the form of his dissolute father re-appearing into his life.

READ MORE:

* Body scanners and boots off: Why is domestic aviation security ramping up?

* Are you a suspicious flyer? Here are the warning signs that trigger new airport officers

* Is 'airmageddon' coming to NZ? Here's what you need to know about flying this Christmas

* These services will make your airport experience more pleasant



The spilling of salt has been associated with bad luck since, one legend has it, Judas Iscariot overturned a salt container at the Last Supper, a scene depicted in Leonardo da Vinci’s painting.

Tossing a pinch over your shoulder counteracts the effect by blinding the devil who likes to perch himself just there.

This medieval custom endured into my own lifetime as my grandmother, from good South Island farming stock, practised it. Tragically the development of salt-shakers has caused the practice to pass into abeyance.

We are entering the holiday season. A joyous time to be sure, but one where many of us will find ourselves confronted by the endurance sport of airport security.

John Nicholson Aviation security staff at Damien Grant’s least-favourite airport destination, the screening queues at Wellington Airport.

Last week, as I stood in the coiled line at Wellington Airport, I had cause to reflect on Master Finn, my grandmother and the absurd customs that endure.

When my wait was rewarded by getting to the front I was confronted by a new practice. Shoes that covered the ankle had to be removed. No explanation was given.

This isn’t a rule that applied in Auckland. Just Wellington. The compliant complied. Shoes came off. Laptops were removed. We know the routine.

I try and limit the emotional energy spent fulminating at the stupidity of government. I will be dead at some point, and given the limited amount of time at my disposal I prefer to direct my anger at those who I wish to harm and have the ability to achieve some distress.

Still, standing in a security queue and not being frustrated at the pointlessness of the process requires a greater level of equanimity than I possess.

Wellington Airport security generates an extra degree of irritation because, despite being designed with two security wings, only one is ever in operation, no matter how many passengers are waiting to take their shoes off.

To emphasise the indifference of management to the factors of production that us commuters are, at the front of queue is an officer who points you to the empty spot immediately in front of you.

Unless Wellington is expecting a tsunami of the visually impaired, this is the second-most-useless public servant, after the chair of the Commerce Commission.

HAMISH MCNEILLY/STUFF The first body scanners for domestic services in New Zealand were opened at Dunedin Airport in 2019 (video was first published in August 2019).

Why, I want to scream, isn’t that person running the other security bay? It can’t be due to difficulty of training, for the task is ornamental as well as being so incredibly mundane a marginally trained corgi could master it.

Airport security serves no purpose. In the three decades we have endured this nonsense, not a single act of sky-terrorism has occurred. Or been prevented. Not one.

Tens of thousands of toenail clippers, toothpaste and a small number of extra-large tubes of personal lubricant have been confiscated, but not a single terrorist has been thwarted.

I know. I know. The head of the airport security agency will be rushing to the Media Council to make the point that it has been their effectiveness that has prevented our own 9/11, but this argument fails as soon as it is examined.

Richard Drew/AP New Zealand air travellers continue to face the security demands implemented around the world after the 9/11 attacks in 2001.

Historically, hijacking planes has been a feature of jihadist terror. It requires some organisation and the ability to recruit people willing to die for the cause.

It appears to me that Islamic terror attacks on Western targets have declined in recent years, and in this country the worst terror attack was directed at the Muslim community rather than by it.

The argument that it has been the diligence of the pre-flight screening programme that has prevented airborne terror is an example of the false cause fallacy.

Tossing salt over your shoulder prevents the evil that would occur from the spilling of salt. If conducted faithfully, no evil occurs after spilling salt. Ergo, tossing salt into the eye of Satan is effective at warding off the devil.

A simple thought experiment confirms the point. If there were individuals willing to die to bring down aircraft for some religious or political cause, yet our current processes thwarted this ambition, what would their second-best alternative be?

Stuff Damien Grant is an Auckland business owner and a regular opinion contributor for Stuff, writing from a libertarian perspective.

Would these frustrated martyrs shrug their shoulders and live out a quiet civilian existence, or would they express their ideological belief by attacking the limitless other soft targets that a free society presents?

The opportunities for carnage are limited only by the imagination of the prospective terrorist and their access to chemical fertiliser.

If airport security has prevented hijackings, what has prevented attacks at sporting events, schools or airport security queues?

The rationale that lies behind scanning carry-on luggage should require similar measures at malls and nightclubs.

If the process was for security, those manning the turnstiles would be profiling passengers for inspection, but that goes against our egalitarian ethos.

Standing in line to have our bags checked and taking our belts off isn’t about being safe. It possibly isn’t even about feeling safe. We do it because it would seem strange if we stopped.

We know it serves no purpose, but until the airline equivalent of the salt-shaker arrives to extinguish this redundant custom we will continue to march in silent obedience to a strange and obsolete ritual.

Safe travels, dear reader.