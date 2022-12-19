Cool chemistry at Christmas

Dr Siouxsie Wiles is a microbiologist and associate professor at the University of Auckland.

OPINION: With the festive season almost upon us, here’s some of my favourite Christmas chemicals and a cool experiment you can do at home.

First up is pinene and bornyl acetate. I’m a sucker for a real Christmas tree. I just love the smell, which I have alpha and beta pinene and bornyl acetate to thank for. Bornyl acetate is commonly used in fragrances and air fresheners to try to mimic that pine tree smell.

Next is zingerone. When I was growing up, my brother and I would make star-shaped ginger biscuits with my mum at Christmas time. Zingerone is what gives ginger biscuits their sweet, spicy flavour. But here’s an interesting fact. Fresh ginger doesn’t contain zingerone. It’s created when gingerol, the compound which gives fresh ginger its pungent taste, is heated.

Lastly, we have the anthocyanins. One of the things I love about Christmas are poinsettias. These are the plants with the red and green leaves you see on sale at this time of year. Officially known as Euphorbia pulcherrima, they are indigenous to Mexico and Central America. They were introduced to the US in the 1820s by Joel Roberts Poinsett, the first US minister to Mexico. If you’ve heard poinsettias are poisonous, that’s just a myth.

The poinsettia gets its bright red leaves thanks to a process known as photoperiodism. Leaves that get lots of bright light but are also exposed to darkness for at least 14 hours a day for six to eight weeks will turn red. And that red colour is down to the anthocyanins.

If you have a poinsettia, you can use some of its red leaves to do a cool chemistry experiment involving pH. If you need a quick reminder, pH means potential/power of hydrogen and is a way of measuring how acidic or basic a solution is on a scale of zero to 14. Basically, the higher the concentration of hydrogen ions, the lower the pH and the more acidic the solution is.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Dr Siouxsie Wiles: “I’m a sucker for a real Christmas tree. I just love the smell ... “

What’s cool about the anthocyanins is that changes in pH lead to subtle changes in their structure which change their colour. If the pH is less than three, they’ll be red. Between three and four, anthocyanins are colourless. But they’ll turn violet if the pH is between four and seven, and blue if it’s between seven and eight. And if the pH is above eight, anthocyanins turn yellow-green.

What this means is you can turn your poinsettia into a pH sensor. Just pop some of its red leaves in boiling water for up to 10 minutes. Then strain out the leaves and you’ll be left with a red liquid. You can either use the liquid as it is, or soak strips of filter paper or paper towel in it. Once your strips have dried you can test the pH of a whole range of things around the house. Try water, fruit juice, vinegar, fizzy drinks and household cleaning products. Then use the colour of the strip or liquid to figure out what the pH is.

Meri Kirihimete everyone!