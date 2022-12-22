Petulant Fire and Emergency NZ is desperately clinging to power

Deputy Public Service Commissioner Helene Quilter said Fire and Emergency fell short of its goals and stronger leadership was needed “at all levels”.

Virginia Fallon is a Stuff senior writer and columnist based in Wellington.

OPINION: There have been a few contenders for this year’s Christmas Grinch but New Zealand, we have a winner.

Fire and Emergency NZ has shirked the season’s spirit of giving and instead decided to do the opposite, banning staff from recharging their electric vehicles at work. Why? Well, that's the not-so-burning question.

Because while no proper answer has been given for the move, it smacks of revenge from a bad loser determined to land a petty punch.

“You might have your pay rises,” FENZ rages from the naughty seat, ”but you’ll never take our power!”

READ MORE:

* 11 fire stations in Auckland closed or short staffed on Saturday

* South Auckland warehouse blaze saw asbestos travel 1km away - review

* Lack of sprinklers in 31 fire stations is 'mind-blowing', union says



The nasty little notice arrived a few weeks ago, hot on the heels of a settlementbetween the organisation and the Professional Firefighters’ Union.

Ultimately accepted by union members, the settlement includes an up to 24% wage increase, backdated to 2021, and brings to an end staunch negotiations dragging on for more than a year.

Union members have held numerous strikes over demands for better pay, increased staffing levels, increased mental health support, safer work procedures and improved equipment.

It’s all reasonable stuff, especially considering the job at hand, though it's been a bitter battle between the two parties.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Auckland Central firefighters put up a banner thanking Aucklanders for their support during the negotiations.

A bit like a malicious ex changing the password of your shared Netflix account, it seems FENZ is trying to cling to its fast-diminishing power. Yeah, it’s small change as far as revenge goes, but that just makes it all the yuckier.

The edict issued to Wellington staff stated it was “no longer appropriate for private electric vehicles to be charged at fire stations, utilising Fire and Emergency NZ resources”.

By the way, an Automobile Association spokesperson told me, although there are plenty of variables here, we’re looking at somewhere in the ballpark of $5 or $6 a time for a decent charge.

Union president Ian Wright understood staff in Dunedin had also been sent a similar notice, and said he’d hate to think it was in retaliation for union action. Regardless, he labelled the move “pathetic, bizarre and shortsighted”, wondering if staff will still be allowed to plug their cellphones in at work.

Probably not, but this current ban is effective immediately and overturns what Wellington region manager Bruce Stubb describes as historic approval.

JERICHO ROCK-ARCHER/Stuff Bah humbug FENZ, reckons Virginia Fallon.

FENZ was asked how many staff members charged their cars at work, how much of its “resources” that act actually consumed and what led to the decision to bring it to an end. It didn’t respond, though it really didn’t have to.

That the agency is deeply damaged is national knowledge and this latest nonsense just adds fuel to a toxic fire that’s been burning way too long.

In 2018, Judge Coral Shaw’s review revealed FENZ had a widespread culture of bullying and harassment as well as unacceptable levels of sexism, racism and homophobia.

It made 33 recommendations on how the mess should be addressed, but earlier this month the Public Service Commission found the agency hasn’t done enough in the past three years.

These reviews bookended ongoing accusations from firefighters, with the latter review finding – among other issues – that complaints processes weren’t fit for purpose.

"It is in fact deepening the trauma that's experienced by victims of bullying and harassment.”

Regardless of the motive behind this recent petulant act, FENZ looks for all the world like it still hasn’t learnt its lesson.

And although union members have won much of their power back in negotiations, I reckon the Grinch still has plenty more lumps of coal to leave in future stockings.

Merry Christmas, firefighters. Bah humbug, FENZ.