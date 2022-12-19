These holidays, look out for the unwritten rules behind conversation

Lana Hart is a Christchurch-based writer, broadcaster and tutor.

OPINION: ‘Tis the season for more conversations – long ones, over the phone, with strangers at campgrounds and with loved ones at gatherings.

Conversations create and sustain relationships, families and careers, play a central role in our psychological wellbeing, and can be hilarious, heart-wrenching, and every other human emotion in between. Psychologists say conversations are the most common type of oral discourse that humans enjoy and are “profoundly important” to our lives.

Despite many social conversations feeling natural and unstructured, there are complex rules about the way in which we converse, even though these structures are rarely mentioned in our own discussions.

To hold a conversation with people fluent in the same language, we undertake several mental tasks at the same time. We put the information being shared in our short-term memory, identify themes, create new information to add to it, respect social norms like privacy and sexual mores, articulate a response, measure how much each person is speaking, and much more. For brains, conversations are remarkably complicated, which is one reason they are so important to our overall wellbeing.

A defining feature of a good conversation is based on one of our first lessons in life: taking turns. This may be straightforward when there are two people in a conversation, but in a group of people, whose turn is it? A speaker might select the next person with eye contact or a direct question, or a person may self-select by adding their comment. If there is a pause of around five seconds and no-one else speaks, the current speaker usually considers they can continue talking.

There is so much to balance in social conversations. There should be appropriate amounts of contributions from everyone in the group. Conversational narcissists break a defining rule of conversations by hogging the airspace and not asking questions of others. The balance of humour and seriousness should continually shift; even the funniest conversations have elements of nubby insight and serious conversations can be peppered by heart-warming bursts of humour. And we should bring in the right amount of context – we need some, but not too much.

In my experience, providing too much context is a common conversational problem. Chatterboxes or highly detailed people may convey more information than required to understand their idea, or try to weave too many ideas into their comments. By the time they get to their point, listeners are often dizzy-eyed and getting lost in irrelevant content. An engaging conversationalist can bring in detail as needed, without overwhelming others.

Psychologists tell us conversations follow the Given-New contract, the idea that we take a comment immediately preceding our own and add new information to it. Conversations that fail to add new information are tedious and keep circling back to the same, already-stated ideas.

Part of the appeal of an engaging group conversation is that, if conversants obey the Given-New rule, it follows an unpredictable trajectory. Participants identify the topic, then draw on their own experience or insight to change the direction of the conversation. There is no agreed-upon, ultimate destination – it’s the journey itself (hopefully an interesting one) that conversants share.

If someone comments at a barbecue that they brought venison sausages, one person might ask why they prefer that taste to beef. Someone else’s first response might be a story about hunting for tahr in the Southern Alps. A third person might mention a podcast about moving to a plant-based diet. Each response sends the conversation off in entirely different directions. For the group driving the conversation, this is exciting and can lead to an endless number of possible places.

But if even one conversant breaks the Given-New rule and, instead of drawing on the speaker’s venison comment, says “it was my aunt’s birthday yesterday,” the entire conversation is worth trying to end as soon as you can.

Ending a conversation seems to be a particular problem for our species. Results from one study demonstrate that conversations take twice as long to end than when the participant wants them to.

Interestingly, people had a low awareness about when their conversational partners wanted to end the chat. Participants also underestimated how strong their partners’ desire was to stop conversing.

Researchers concluded that “ending conversations is a classic ‘coordination problem’ that humans are unable to solve because doing so requires information that they normally keep from each other. As a result, most conversations appear to end when no-one wants them to.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Lana Hart: “Ending a conversation seems to be a particular problem for our species. Results from one study demonstrate that conversations take twice as long to end than when the participant wants them to.”

That’s an important finding for all of us to keep in mind at this year’s holiday functions when we’re rambling on about the Christmas ham or the cricket.

Conversation is vital to our species and, indeed, to this merry season. Next time you’re in one, don’t just listen to the spoken words; try to listen out for the rules that sit behind them too.