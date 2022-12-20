2022 was the year Auckland got its mojo back, but tougher times are ahead

Todd Niall is the senior Auckland affairs reporter for Stuff.

ANALYSIS: Ends of years have taken on a new dimension since 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic turned upside down the lives – happy or difficult – that many had been living for years.

No more so than in Auckland, and particularly the end of 2022, where the election of a new mayor in Wayne Brown signals a new chapter in the path of the 12-year-old Auckland Council.

It was also the year when events that provide collective joy returned to Auckland, the previously yearly staples like Diwali, Pasifika, the Lantern Festival – this time in Manukau – and big concerts, now including those at Eden Park.

These are events which help make life in Auckland what it is, and have been sorely missed across the past couple of years.

READ MORE:

* Pasifika Festival to return to Auckland 'better than ever', with more events

* Christmas in Auckland: Where to have festive fun for free

* Auckland Pride 2023: Changes to festival will make events more accessible for all



A surge in Covid-19 cases is a reminder that snapping back to 2019 is not going to happen, and the release of Brown’s first, challenging budget proposal is a sign that daily lives for many could change.

As currently proposed – and it is only a proposal – deep cuts could be made to a wide range of community funding, changing the ease with which groups could afford to book local facilities, or a reduction to grants for events and activities communities have taken for granted.

The affordability of public transport, the cost of visiting popular public amenities, and even the existence of community enterprise and employment programmes are all in question.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Hosting the final of the Rugby World Cup at Eden Park was one of the biggest events in Auckland. (File photo)

This need not be a dark cloud hanging over the summer. Aucklanders get to have their say next March on what matters most to them, as councillors prepared to debate the options.

It is a part of the statutory process of the council settling on a budget that gives residents a voice in what happens.

The proposed changes include some, literally, at grassroots level, with one cost-cutting idea being to let park lawns grow 25mm taller before calling in the mower.

There are options to what is currently proposed. The rate rise need not be temporarily discounted to 4.6% – an extra 1% would restore many of the most basic community spending cuts. Those are discussions for 2023.

Supplied Community events like the inaugural Melanesian Festival add richness to Auckland. (File photo)

As Aucklanders enjoy the city’s many fabulous features, summer is a chance to reflect on how important local community is, and on the need to tell the council what should be left untouched.

Enjoying a trip to the local park, or a large regional park with family, a trip to the zoo, or even just being able to rest a few minutes on a seat in an upgraded suburban main street, these can all be cause to reflect on what should be on the “must-have” list, even when, or perhaps especially when, times get tough.

Times will get tougher for some in 2023, if the economic forecasts of recession, or at least a deeper slowdown pan out.

But Auckland’s size is one of its strengths, giving it an ability to protect and support its communities through temporary dips, and Aucklanders know best what they need to keep joy and pleasure in their lives.

2023 brings early a chance to influence the things that matter most, it’s something to look forward to, not fret over. Make mental notes of the joys of an Auckland summer, and go in to bat for them when the time comes in March.