The causes of 'market failure' in the building industry

The building industry is governed by laws which simultaneously provide for and stifle competition.

OPINION: As part of my PhD research at Canterbury University’s civil engineering department, I have for the last two years been investigating market failure in the building industry, in both New Zealand and Australia.

I have approached this problem not just by using an economist’s analytical tools, but also as an engineer with 20 years’ experience in the private sector, during which time I have helped hundreds of architects, builders, and developers in New Zealand and Australia obtain building consents. As such, I have a good idea where to look for problems that may escape the inexperienced eye.

The starting point for understanding what may be built in New Zealand is the Building Act 2004.

Two important facts within the act are, there is no restriction as to the kind of building materials which can be used or methods applied to any design; and, with some minor exceptions, there is no restriction to competition on the production side of the market, whether that be a supplier, designer, or builder.

However, the act permits councils to have sole control over the supply of building consents within their own jurisdiction; that is, councils have the monopoly over the supply of every building consent in the country.

Also relevant is the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE), the government entity that publishes additional building laws, known in legal circles as subordinate laws.

Subordinate laws passed under the Building Act essentially fall into two categories: regulations and compliance instruments.

A key one is the Building Regulation 1992 which contains the Building Code. The Building Code is a performance-based code, which, with a couple of exceptions, does not mandate that a building design use any type of material or any method.

As long as a building complies with the Building Code, one is entitled to a building consent.

This is commonly known as performance-based design. Thus, for a performance-based design, there are no restrictions on methods or materials, and therefore no restrictions to competition.

The other subordinate law passed under the Building Act involves compliance instruments. Compliance instruments are prescriptive procedural design rules, that if followed correctly, a building consent must be issued by the local council.

These compliance instruments are very different to the Building Code. They specify the material characteristics and methods that must be complied with if a building consent is to be issued.

Some materials and methods are permitted under compliance instruments, others are not, and there is no shortage of attempts to have compliance instruments written to favour some suppliers over others.

The distinction between design via a compliance instrument vs a performance-based design cannot be overstated.

A council must issue a building consent for a design that complies with a compliance instrument whether it agrees or not. But if the council does not believe an applicant’s performance-based design complies with the Building Code, the council – which has monopoly control over the supply of building consents – can reject the consent, despite the design complying with the Building Code.

And, if the council incorrectly rejects the building consent application, the applicant must endure a long legal battle to get the decision overturned, which, as some legal rulings show, can take years to resolve and are usually financially unfeasible.

Furthermore, it is legally beneficial for councils to only consent designs that comply with the compliance instruments, as they have legal immunity from any claim if it is later shown that the compliance instrument is technically flawed.

Under the performance-based design route, however, with no restriction on what type of material or method can be used (thus encouraging competition and innovation), councils share liability with designers.

To demonstrate there is a problem getting the more efficient and cost-effective performance-based designs approved in New Zealand, I randomly sampled approximately 1500 new-build commercial building consent applications over a period of 15 years – research that has never been done before.

I found that less than 1% of all building consent applications are performance-based designs. That is, almost every building consent application was a design based on compliance instruments.

The lack of performance-based design is a problem known to the government. In 2011 the Department of Building and Housing (now MBIE) proposed to the Key government to change part of the building code to include quantified criteria to solve this problem.

Changes were made, but for reasons I won’t go into here, it did not work, and even fewer performance-based designs were produced after the changes than before.

So, what is the solution to lowering prices and increasing innovation? The obvious solution is to address the Building Act.

The starting point must be to dismantle monopoly control over the supply of building consents. Lack of competition, of which monopolies are the extreme case, always results in fewer choices at higher prices.

It is also critical to repair our compliance instruments. They are riddled with errors and expose current and prospective building owners to massive risk, the best historical example being “the leaky building” crisis. This has been linked to a change in building standards in the 1990s, allowing the use of untreated radiata pine timber framing with monolithic cladding.

Caution also needs to be exercised if New Zealand is to develop any policy that allows equivalency with international materials and methods. Overseas compliance instruments also have problems, the best example being the thousands of buildings in Australia and the UK covered with combustible cladding which was not prohibited under those countries’ compliance instruments for decades.

The most efficient and cost-effective method of building is by way of performance-based design.

However, unless the structural flaws of the Building Act are addressed, the more costly, prescriptive (and restrictive) compliance instruments will dominate the cost of construction in New Zealand.

As for my own views on affordable housing in New Zealand being a reality for current and future generations?

If political and economic history is to be my educator, I am not holding my breath, given both Labour and National have had equal opportunity to address these issues over the decades and failed miserably.

But I will say this, to the ministers for building and construction, both past and present: you are responsible for the building laws of this country, the failures – including high prices – are on you.