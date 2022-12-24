Private secretary's decades of service to political leaders marked by discreet silence

Gray Nelson was one of the last remaining members of a corps of career ministerial secretaries supplanted in the 1980s by appointees frequently selected for their political affiliations.

Graydon (Gray) Brian Nelson, public servant: b May 8, 1927; d November 29, 2022

Obituary: Almost four decades of public service that began in 1945 as a cadet in the Department of Lands and Survey followed by duties as a private secretary to seven ministers of the Crown and five prime ministers earned Graydon Nelson life membership of Bellamys and a Queen’s Service Order (QSO) for public service.

Gray, as he was known to colleagues and ministers of both National and Labour administrations, died recently at his home in Greytown aged 95.

The late prime minister, Mike Moore, in advising Gray of his Bellamys​ honour agreed by the House of Representatives committee overseeing Parliament’s social hub, wrote: “This arrangement has been authorised in recognition of your long and devoted service to the elected representatives of New Zealand over a period of 37 years.”

Subsequently, governor-general Sir Paul Reeves, when pinning the QSO medal to Gray’s chest in 1987, remarked: “Thank you for keeping your mouth shut for 38 years.”

READ MORE:

* Obituary: Sir Robin Gray, the compassionate traditionalist

* Obituary: Merv Norrish, an eyewitness to some of our biggest moments in history

* Don Gray: A hard worker who made a difference



Gray was one of the last remaining members of a corps of career ministerial secretaries supplanted in the 1980s by appointees frequently selected for their political affiliations.

Gerald Hensley, a former head of the Prime Minister’s Department and secretary of defence, recalls how impressed he was by Gray’s handling of the country’s needs at the time of the death in 1974 of prime minister Norman Kirk.

“The shock of Norm’s death meant there was some disarray in the PM’s office in the immediate aftermath, with people seeking access to, or protection of, various papers. I recall my father-in-law, who managed the prime minister’s legal affairs, remarking how impressed he had been by the way Gray went about organising matters. He was a truly professional and efficient public servant.”

John Selkirk/Stuff Gray Nelson, centre, with former employers, National minister Duncan MacIntyre, left, and Labour’s Mike Moore.

After his career at Parliament, Gray went on to serve as a counsellor at the New Zealand High Commission in London. He served briefly with public relations company Consultus as a consultant and became a senior representative of the Government Superannuitants Association, as well as a life member of that organisation.

His life membership of Parliament’s social gathering centre, Bellamys, was widely recognised as a gesture of the esteem in which he was held by ministers and MPs. “If anyone deserved it in respect of service given to our politicians, not in a ‘consumption’ sense, it was Gray,” said Hensley.

His unflappable approach and deep background knowledge of the working of government affairs was invaluable to ministers and prime ministers alike.

Accompanying them on visits overseas, Gray would advise Kiwi diplomats on the foibles, needs and dislikes of the ministers he served, to ensure relationships between host governments and the travelling minister remained harmonious at a working level.

Feisty prime minister Sir Robert Muldoon, known to become impatient if his needs were not efficiently met, was among those NZ leaders who benefited on the international road from Gray’s background organisational skills.

Travel with prime ministers and ministers through the 1960s, 70s and 80s encompassed New Zealand’s negotiations with Britain over entry into the European Union, expanding trade ties with China and prime ministerial attendance at Commonwealth Heads of Government meetings.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern knows Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as a partner at international gatherings. Gray recalled him as an infant being taken from a church by his father, Canada’s then-prime minister Pierre Trudeau, during a Sunday mass while attending a Commonwealth meeting in Ottawa in 1973.

He was with Sir Robert Muldoon when the prime minister became one of the last western leaders to meet China’s Mao Zedong in Beijing in 1976 – a visit also remembered for Gray’s loss of a front tooth accidentally knocked out by the chopsticks of a Chinese waiter serving food during a banquet for the New Zealand visitors.

Nicola Browne/Stuff Following his career in Parliament, Gray Nelson worked briefly as a political affairs consultant with a public relations company.

The Ottawa Commonwealth conference he also remembered for surviving what he recalled as a “hot tub” experience with British prime minister Edward Heath and Australian prime minister Gough Whitlam.

That he never surrendered the confidentiality aspects of his secretarial career came through when he entered the public affairs environment at the end of his public service career, – “I’ll continue to keep my intimate knowledge of Parliament and its politicians to myself.”

Successive prime ministers from Sir Keith Holyoake to Mike Moore would not have been surprised. A particular twist to Gray’s secretarial career came early in his years of parliamentary service. He was appointed to the office of minister Peter Gordon in the Holyoake administration of the 1960s. Gordon was the son of Dr Doris Gordon, the doctor who delivered Gray at the maternity hospital in Stratford, Taranaki, in 1927.

Family members described him as having been something of a “force of nature” – a father who did not know the meaning of procrastination and whose energy as a child was such that today he would have been considered hyperactive.

After early years spent in Taranaki, his family moved to Auckland, where Gray became a foundation pupil of St Peter’s College. He could recall that during the depression years of the 1930s there were times when, to keep the family warm in winter, he would cut firewood from the piles of their Epsom house.

It was in 1950 that he first went to Parliament, as private secretary to a Taranaki MP, Ernie Corbett, minister of lands, forests and Māori affairs. A subsequent offer was made for him to join the corps of private secretaries and he transferred from government to government for the following four decades.

While constant ministerial travel kept him often away from his home in Barnard St, Wadestown, family did not want for attention – “Our lives were enriched by his experiences and he still had time to take us on spontaneous picnics, trips to the beach, off to Athletic Park, volunteer at our schools and in the community,” says daughter Catherine.

Gray’s wife, Mary, died in 2005. Catherine and sons Terry and Robert survive him.

Source: CapitalNZ News Service (CNZ)