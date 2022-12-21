Kiwis need to be able to see everything they owe the Government in one place

For many people living in “unmanageable debt, a significant portion of that debt is owed to the Government”, Maria English writes.

Maria English is CEO of ImpactLab, a data firm that provides insights to charities and not-for-profits.

OPINION: Talking about household debt is difficult. Whether it’s to banks or loan sharks, most Kiwis will find themselves in debt at some point.

But often missing from the conversation is debt households owe to Government – and the way it can negatively impact lives.

According to Cabinet papers released this year, more than half a million New Zealanders collectively owe the government $3.5 billion. For many living in unmanageable debt, a significant portion is owed to the Government.

With housing, food and power costs seeing record levels of inflation, and the giving season in full force, more New Zealanders than ever need help to access the basics – and are getting in debt to do so.

Research from charities shows it’s significantly more difficult for people in unmanageable debt to get ahead. Understandably, people financially prioritise meeting their daily needs. Often there’s not enough left over to put towards improving other areas of their lives, like studying or healthy living.

A person working full-time on the minimum wage earns $690 a week. With the nationwide median rent at $540, even a household of two low-income workers needs to budget tightly to be able to afford food, power, transport, and childcare.

Lacking safer credit options, many people turn to private lenders who squeeze desperate families with extortionate interest rates. Even after the legislative changes to payday loans introduced in 2018, lenders are still able to charge debt-holders fees and interest up to 100% of their original loan.

This debt piles on top of existing debts to creditors like power companies and yes – the Government. According to a 2020 report from Christians Against Poverty, 69% of their clients owe debt to Work and Income.

One of the real issues around these piles of debt is a lack of debt visibility that can make any amount of money a tricky task to square off. It sounds absurd, but there is no single place people can go to see how much debt they owe to the Government. Without a central data portal, debtors owing to many different government agencies often struggle to identify where their debt lies and how much is owed. This places people on low incomes with little margin for error into a fog of uncertainty about their finances.

For example, you can owe money to the Ministry of Social Development for emergency assistance, Ministry of Justice for parking tickets and other fines, or the IRD through Studylink.

Central government doesn’t provide a consolidated view of this debt, so time-poor families have to navigate all these different agencies to identify what they owe, and to whom. Invariably, many struggle to do this effectively. If you don’t know what debt you owe, it’s hard to take action on it, and so the debt spiral grows.

This problem even extends to the experts who are there to help. Financial advisers and mentors don’t have the tools to find your debt for you. Eventually, these compounding debts can result in the debt collectors coming in unbeknown to you, or the experts you trust – which tanks your credit score and can shoot down any medium-term aspirations like buying a home.

So, what’s in place for people after they fall into debt?

We’ve got great community organisations like Paeroa Community Support Trust who help people avoid tipping into financial trouble, and Christians Against Poverty Debt Help who offer support for those living with unmanageable debt.

Budgeting can help for people with steady incomes. Bank and microfinance lending can be great in the short term to cover moderate amounts of debt – but what about the long term?

It circles back to having stable social and economic conditions to enable people to stay debt-free. Challenges like addiction, unemployment and inadequate housing are the first call to action. Without a semi-stable social situation, a person is much more likely to spiral into debt and struggle to get out of it.

ImpactLab has analysed impact with a wide range of charities helping 29,000 Kiwis get out of the debt cycle.

Through our data-driven research we’ve identified that one of the best ways to help people is by giving them the skills and confidence to tackle financial challenges on their own terms. For example, Ngā Tāngata Microfinance is a non-profit organisation that partners with financial mentors around the country to offer interest-free loans and budgeting support to New Zealanders in need.

Teaching someone how to advocate for themselves around their financial situation enables them not only to get out of debt but also to avoid getting back into debt. A key part of this is giving people visibility of their current financial situation. Many of the programmes we’ve reviewed invest a lot of time helping people to build a picture of their unique financial situation and develop a tailored set of solutions.

The way debt to government agencies is currently managed makes it hard to do this. As a society, we can and should fix this through the creation of a central data portal for government debt. A central portal would provide much-needed visibility to Kiwis about what debt they owe, so they can act on it, meaning that fewer people would be sent to debt collectors and more people could get on the pathway to financial freedom.