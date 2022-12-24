Sneaky present previews and seeing off 2022

Denise Irvine is a Hamilton freelance journalist and food writer, and a regular Waikato Times contributor.

OPINION: So this is Christmas Eve, the pointy end of the extra-crazy month of December. The race is almost run.

My earliest Christmas Eve memories are of lying awake at my grandparents’ back-blocks homestead and, despite my father’s best assurances, quietly fretting that Santa would not figure out where my sister and I were staying and there would be no gifts in the morning. Also willing the grown-ups to pack away the Christmas Eve drinks and go to bed, so Santa could get a clear run down the big chimney in the sitting-room.

Years later, willing my own children to go to sleep so their father and I could assemble their Christmas stockings, and eat and drink some of the lovely cakes and beverages they’d put out for the very same Santa of my childhood.

Our boys had probably already had a go at ferreting out their presents ahead of schedule, while we were off guard. They were good at that, as were my sister and I before them. One Christmas Eve, Margot and I found them in the lamest place possible, stowed behind a couch. Our parents were next door at the neighbour’s place, and we gave in to temptation and carefully unwrapped the parcels.

One of mine contained a flying saucer with a pull-cord and I took it outside for a quick trial. The saucer performed well, it flew smoothly away and then it got stuck on a high branch of my mother’s prized Chinese lantern shrub. It took teamwork, a rake, and adrenaline to retrieve it. We rewrapped and re-stowed the presents just before our parents returned, and we delivered a master-class of surprise and delight in the morning.

One year, when my sister and I were adults, we arranged a Christmas Eve funeral for our father. Dad had died somewhat unexpectedly a few days earlier and the funeral director told us the staff at Hautapu Cemetery in Cambridge would be available only until 2pm, to fill in the grave. They were knocking off early for the holidays so we needed to get Dad there pretty smartly after the service.

The men waited at a discreet distance while a bugler played the plaintive Last Post and we buried our father next to our mother, who had died eight months earlier.

To use a phrase later made famous by Queen Elizabeth, this was our annus horribilis. A very bad year and we were numb with grief and loss. Which brings me to this Christmas Eve, at the end of a bumpy 12 months that could also qualify for an annus horribilis title.

Christel Yardley/Stuff One year, Denise Irvine and her sister found themsleves arranging a Christmas Eve funeral for their father, after an “annus horribilis” (file photo).

One of my friends suggested recently that maybe we could reel back 2022 - lived in the shadow of the Covid pandemic - wipe the slate and start again. The idea had a few seconds of appeal, and then I thought, nah, we want it gone: the year that saw the occupation of the parliamentary precinct, the Omicron waves rolling relentlessly on, the ram raids and youth crime spike (with Hamilton hit particularly hard), adverse weather events, emergency housing challenges, high inflation and hugely concerning inequalities, the health and education sectors under pressure and, of course, the terrible war in Ukraine.

The death of the seemingly indestructible Queen fits in here, too, and this will be felt again in many Commonwealth households on Christmas Day where her televised speech has been part of the fabric of festivities, as reliable and worthy as Aunty Joan’s Christmas pudding or mince tarts. King Charles gets his first shot at it this year (the speech not the pudding).

But my 2022 inventory has a flip side, too, writ large with good people and good spirit in the Waikato and beyond, running counter to the overblown claim that the country is falling apart. Strong communities still have the power to look out for each other; they do this every day, without fanfare.

I’ve tried to record some of this – in a small way – in the past year of writing these Saturday columns.

Among them, hospitality teams pitching in to help each other out during staffing crises, people solidly shopping local to support struggling local businesses, medical centre staff dropping off medicine and other supplies to the Covid-afflicted, friends and neighbours doing the same, volunteer school coaches and parents supporting student sports teams week after week, same with school theatre productions, and the like.

Stuff With a new year approaching, Denise Irvine’s looking back at “good people and good spirit in the Waikato and beyond” (file photo).

The kindness of strangers: the young man at the supermarket who gave me an impromptu lesson on cleaning barbecues when he observed that I was buying something ineffective. And the automotive electrician who tested my car’s faulty engine over two days and charged the bare minimum for his considerable effort because he couldn’t find the problem.

There was also Colin Hancock, marking 25 years of running his Trek ‘n’ Travel business in Hamilton’s CBD, and demonstrating local retail solidarity. And the Waikato Times, founded in 1872, celebrating its 150th anniversary in May as the region’s primary storyteller. When people complain that the media never reports good news, I point them in the direction of the Times Saturday Weekend section (also on Stuff) where features-writer Richard Walker delves into many previously unsung corners of the Waikato community. Reporting on ordinary people who do extraordinary things.

So what happens next? It depends who you listen to but maybe the best plan is to keep calm, look out for each other, and carry on. Tomorrow, I’m aiming for that. Nothing more complicated, and nothing more precious, than an early morning swim, a roast lamb lunch with family, and raising a glass in advance to 2023. Whatever it might bring.

We’ll probably turn on the telly for King Charles’s first Christmas speech, and I promise there will be no sneaky previews of the presents. Meri kirihimete to all.