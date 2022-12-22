Stock up on electoral hope, because the fear is coming in 2023

Ben Thomas is a commentator and public relations consultant who has worked on both government and private sector projects, and for a minister in a National government. He is a regular contributor to Stuff.

OPINION: Our elected representatives are taking a very sensible break from politics over the summer in anticipation of the busy year ahead, and politics watchers would be well advised to do the same.

There are said to be two driving forces in electoral politics: hope and fear. The indications for the 2023 campaign from our political parties suggest that we should spend the summer stockpiling as much hope as we can.

Parliamentary parties and those who have the best chance of joining them in the House after polling day have signalled that they will be matching challenging times with negative narratives.

READ MORE:

* How did Stuff's 2022 political predictions turn out? A C's get degrees sort of a grade.

* Political career came at a cost to my family, Aupito William Sio says

* Yeah, Nah: Do you support the Government's big reforms?

* Will Christopher Luxon write the final act of Winston Peters’ career?

* The biggest U-turns, dramas and Stuff's Politician of the Year for 2022



The Opposition can at least claim this is its job up to a point. National, resurgent this year, will continue to argue that while Labour to some extent won the war with Covid, it also set in motion the losing of the peace, with skyrocketing inflation, rising violent crime and the prospect of a forthcoming recession as the Reserve Bank looks to rein in the economy.

The Labour Government did a sharp pivot early this year, from denying the very existence of a cost-of-living crisis, to embracing an apocalyptic vision of the future from which only the Covid-hardened hands of Jacinda Ardern and Grant Robertson will be able to deliver a frightened populace.

Its message will be that during the tough times of the pandemic, and before that the Christchurch terror attacks, the public trusted the prime minister and her lieutenants, and they delivered – in a way that they had patently failed to do with their manifesto promises, like KiwiBuild and Auckland light rail.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Grant Robertson “has been busy trying to paint middle-of-the-road National leader Christopher Luxon as a hardline ideological zealot”, Ben Thomas writes.

The uncertainty that people should be afraid of, under this argument, is not the potential recession and job losses, but how an untested National government would respond.

Into this dark vision of storm clouds, Robertson in particular has been busy trying to paint middle-of-the-road National leader Christopher Luxon as a hardline ideological zealot, variously the Liz Truss (on tax) or Donald Trump (on social issues) of New Zealand.

Waiting in the wings are the smaller, but strong, support parties without whom no government will be formed. ACT has traded profitably on the fear of parts of the electorate regarding Māori aspirations, aided and abetted by the Government’s infuriating lack of clarity on what it even thinks it means when it talks about “advancing co-governance” separate from identifiable policies, institutions or work programmes. Te Pāti Māori has set itself up as an almost purely oppositional party.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Winston Peters is desperate to find a way around ACT’s “slick usurpation of his voter base”, Ben Thomas says.

Winston Peters, desperate to find a way around ACT and David Seymour’s slick siphoning off of his voter base, sounds increasingly willing to engage in the language of fringe conspiracy theorists.

If this grim turn in political debate seems stark, it should be remembered that the choice is never binary.

The story of 2020-2021 was always more complicated than simply a Team of Five Million coming together for the common good: kindness co-existed with neighbourhood narks and condemnation, solidarity often excluded our closest friends and families caught outside the border. There was hope, but as former prime minister John Key pointed out, there was plenty of fear in the mix too.

This doesn’t mean the positive feeling of those times was illusory. The Government raised benefits in real terms for only the second time since 1991 (the first came courtesy of Key in 2016). This was politically less risky than in the past for a Labour government, because in economic good times people are less likely to see the distribution of resources as a zero-sum game: so long as they feel better off, voters are less likely to mind measures that benefit others.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Ben Thomas: “The predictions for the election campaign then, like traffic out of Auckland on Friday and the weather on Christmas day, are not looking good.”

Conversely, when times are hard and you feel like you are falling behind, you will tend to be more protective of what you see as your piece of a static or shrinking pie. The predictions for the election campaign then, like traffic out of Auckland on Friday and the weather on Christmas day, are not looking good.

It’s no surprise that the socially acquired psychoses of conspiracy theorising and political extremism flourished when large chunks of the Western World were cloistered up at home thanks to the pandemic.

The summer months allowed free movement and socialisation with less imminent danger of infection by the virus, which is quickly dissipated by wide open spaces and fresh air.

So perhaps a break will remind our politicians that there is a great deal of good in our country and society too: travelling beautiful, albeit pothole-marked country roads, to see family who disagree with them about politics, without demonisation.

The Christmas story, after all, is often referred to as “the greatest story ever told”, and as a non-believer I am reliably informed it was about hope.