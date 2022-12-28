The strangely over-hyped spectacle of Six60

Kiwi band Six60 return to their former flat at 660 Castle St in Dunedin, as landlords. (Video first published July 2021).

Nicholas Sheppard is a fiction author and opinion writer, who spent many years tutoring music.

OPINION: In the long and distinguished history of New Zealand music, no act has been more warmly embraced and bizarrely, unfathomably overhyped as Six60.

This summer, like the dozen or so preceding it, the Six60 machine has lurched into life, touring to unaccountably massive audiences, to equally unaccountably positive reviews.

One commentator wrote that the band is, “changing NZ culture with relentless hits, concerts and positivity”.

A reviewer, attending the premiere of the band’s documentary Till the Lights Go Out, said: “These five unique and talented souls have done something beyond wild, creating music that genuinely resonates with the masses.”

Somehow, this band has become “iconic” or an “institution”, while those of us who are incredulous wonder why this group of nice-enough blokes, with their inoffensive blend of pop, rock, reggae fusion, and dance/electronica, are so popular, despite having virtually no recognised hits or anthems.

What stands out, from a musician’s point of view, is just how bland and generic their compositions are: basic and conventional chord progressions, overlaid with unremarkable melodies.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Six60 pack out Eden Park, delighting thousands and confounding critics who crave more substance in their sounds.

The one song most people might recognise, hearing it as they nudge their trolley through the supermarket, or wait for their kid to finish going to the bathroom at the mall, is Don’t Forget Your Roots, a harmless, pleasant paean to the importance of family and friends, a track recorded more than a decade ago.

From day one, the spirit and vibe of this band have stood in a ludicrously disproportionate relation to their actual music catalogue.

What makes this depressing is the standards and pedigree of the truly, and deservedly iconic, Kiwi acts that preceded them.

Which three or four Split Enz songs come instantly to mind? Dazzling in melodic sophistication, catchiness and quirky stagecraft, they, and later Crowded House, are an indelible part of New Zealand identity.

The Flying Nun era (the Chills, Straitjacket Fits); Dave Dobbyn; Supergroove; Che Fu; Bic Runga; Ladyhawke; Shihad … Six60 are, in all aspects, at least several tiers down from all of these acts, yet have somehow become as ritualistic a part of each summer as L&P, and bottle-throwing hormonal chaos during New Year celebrations at Whangamatā.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff A bunch of really cool dudes – the band in front of their stage set, based on their Dunedin flatting origins.

Pushback against this type of criticism is likely to come from a passively indulgent music press and the fans themselves, along with everyday Kiwis who adhere first and foremost to the single commandment of New Zealand culture, to take a supportive, “chill” attitude to things.

Their chief defence falls along the lines of: “But Six60 is made up of a bunch of really cool dudes, who are doing really well, and they’ve got a really positive vibe, what’s wrong with that?”

Well, the main problem with that is that the fans can’t seem to grasp the idea that two things can be true at the same time.

A band can be made up of great people, and have a positive vibe, but the music itself can be underwhelming, in its composition, arrangement, musicianship and production.

Six60 is undoubtedly made up of the coolest, laidback, most chill, nicest guys you could imagine, and it would be a pleasure to have a cold beer with them on a balcony while BBQ meat sizzles, and Santeria by Sublime plays on the stereo.

But then going indoors to where a piano and various guitars are, and being invited into a jam session of laboured, insipid chords and fragmentary melodies, would be like being dragged into Dante’s circles of hell.

Another defence would be: “But they’re bringing Māori culture and language to the forefront, in a really positive way, that brings good vibes, and it makes the band really reflective of modern New Zealand.”

Again, this is essentially true, but, again, two things can be true at the same time.

Six60 can sensitively and admirably forefront te ao Māori and bicultural or multicultural themes, which everyone would appreciate, but not when the actual musicianship, the chords used and the melody don’t even reach the complexity or originality of the classic Tūtira Mai Ngā Iwi.

Six60 are a nice bunch of guys, but their pre-eminence as a Kiwi summer act has reached ridiculous proportions given that, from the outset, their actual songwriting was only fair to middling, and they represent that desultory notion in modern culture, of style, vibes and positivity being forefronted over the substance of actual enduring songs.