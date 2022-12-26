Time to test the real effectiveness of Māori health reforms

Māori Health Authority steering group member Dr Matire Harwood says she wants Māori whānau to feel valued through every step of the health system.

Rob Hennin is the chief executive of insurance company nib​.

OPINION: The current debate on health is fraught. What’s more, it’s taking place at a time when unprecedented pressures on the health system were created by an event beyond anyone’s control – a global pandemic.

The Government and our national health infrastructure did its best to protect us and manage us through what were hitherto unknown conditions. Inevitably, there were some missteps, and I support the establishment of a formal review process to ensure we learn from past successes and failures.

However, I believe we’re now at the point where most people acknowledge we’re all learning to live in a pandemic-impacted world.

The political melting pot of different philosophical approaches and policies, plus workforce and cost pressures has led to a widespread loss of confidence in the ability of our health system to deliver the levels of care that New Zealanders so desperately need.

READ MORE:

* Undercounting of Māori in health data a breach of treaty, report finds

* Co-governance not enough to satisfy indigenous rights declaration, Government told

* Largest ever cohort of Māori health professionals to graduate from Otago University

* Where Māori patients trust their health providers, better health outcomes follow

* Why will a new Māori Health Authority work, when mainstream systems don't?



A Government decision to restructure hospital services delivery into a centralised model puts pressure on an already stretched health system.

The creation of a parallel Māori Health Authority to sit beside Te Whatu Ora – Health NZ – has poured fuel onto this high octane debate.

Kate Green/Stuff The response to the Covid pandemic thrust the importance of a Māori-focused health system into sharp relief.

The current situation is just not sustainable. Our doctors, nurses and carers within the wider healthcare framework deserve better.

We know they work hard, often under very difficult circumstances. There are many heart-warming stories of dedication and commitment beyond the call of duty. Surely the most important objective of any health system is to deliver better health outcomes for its citizens.

I was fortunate to attend a conference in Canada several weeks ago where the First Nations Health Authority in British Columbia (similar in population to New Zealand) outlined how their partnership with health insurer Pacific Blue Cross measurably improves the outcomes for indigenous populations in Canada.

This programme is seeing significant success in improving access to vision, mental health and dental care for indigenous communities in British Columbia.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei has partnered with insurer nib to offer better health support for its whānau.

They’ve achieved that by working together to craft programmes that deliver benefits to indigenous communities based on their cultural needs.

The programmes, evolving for over a decade now, are co-created, designed and executed, delivering sustained better outcomes through the integration of culturally safe and inclusive health and wellness services.

Nib’s experience in its partnership with Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei delivers similar results. Now four years old, the partnership has produced significantly improved screening results, greater access and engagement at the primary health level, vastly improved access to specialist procedures, and a greater focus on wellbeing programmes.

In addition, the programme has generated opportunities for whānau to co-design with nib initiatives to improve health literacy, detect health problems earlier through data analytics and insights, and create culturally appropriate health care and wellbeing programmes.

My fervent hope is that the recent establishment of the Māori Health Authority will achieve a focus on better health outcomes for Māori.

Supplied/Stuff Rob Hennin is the chief executive of insurance company nib New Zealand.

To quote some sage advice from emeritus professor of medicine at Auckland University Des Gorman (writing in the NZ Initiative’s report, Every Life is Worth the Same), “we should focus on what has been shown to be effective in improving Māori wellbeing”.

“This is all about valuable outcomes, where value is determined by the community rather than by providers and funders”.

It seems to me that the lack of focus on outcomes is really not helpful.

New structures, new people and new technology are all meant to produce better outcomes, but we need to see those outcomes defined and measured to be confident that the changes to our healthcare system have been worthwhile and – ultimately – successful.