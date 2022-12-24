Obituary: Humble man whose writing packed a punch

John Brodie Armstrong, journalist: b December 3, 1954, d December 10, 2022

OBITUARY: John Armstrong was a small, quiet man whose written words packed a powerful punch.

One of the finest political journalists of the modern era, John spent 30 years in the parliamentary press gallery, including 14 years as the New Zealand Herald’s political editor. During that time, John set the gold standard for political news writing and commentary. His weekly columns were compulsory reading for anyone involved in politics.

Politicians of all persuasions knew they could trust John’s judgments to be fair and insightful, even when not in their favour. His authoritative writing made him an agenda-setter: prime ministers regularly talked to him, and his views had real impact on what they said and did.

As a rival colleague put it, John was “the journalist’s journalist”. Universally admired by his media peers, his work embodied the best virtues of the craft – a scrupulous quest for the facts, distilled into elegant, perceptive and fearless analysis.

John was a humble personality in a field with more than its share of big egos. He rarely asked questions at press conferences – some journalists used these as opportunities to grandstand, but John preferred to stay in the background, keenly observing. He knew that, after the media pack had feasted, he could get the real oil by phoning a politician, knowing that his call would usually be answered. He let his writing do the talking, rather than the force of his personality.

John’s sharp intellect was accompanied by kindness, concern for others and a remarkable talent for listening attentively. He was always willing to advise and assist colleagues, including those from rival organisations.

His struggles with Parkinson’s disease since the late-1990s showed his true measure: although he became cripplingly incapacitated, he never let his condition get the better of him. He continued to observe and write to the very end, maintaining a keen interest in the wider world, despite his inquiring mind increasingly becoming trapped within a withered body.

Born in England, John arrived in New Zealand with his family in 1968, aged 14. He quickly embraced life here while retaining an enduring affinity for his home country and, especially, for its cricket and soccer. He passionately followed the “tractor boys” of Ipswich Town, avidly discussing the team’s fluctuating fortunes with a tiny group of kiwi fans (“the tractor boys have not only broken down, they have driven into a very deep ditch,” he wrote in a 2018 email).

The family settled in Hawke’s Bay. where John pursued his footballing talent, representing the province at under-18 level.

John’s passion for politics blossomed at Canterbury University, where he was a researcher for leading political scientist Professor Keith Jackson. Following his degree, he completed the Canterbury post-graduate journalism diploma in 1981 under Brian Priestley before starting work at the Christchurch Star, then still an afternoon daily paper.

At the time I worked for the opposition paper, The Press, and I met John on many jobs. Once, when we were both assigned to cover a Labour Party regional conference, he taught me a humiliating lesson. Resenting the intrusion on my weekend, I did a perfunctory job, making a couple of brief visits to the conference and filing a barely adequate story.

By contrast, John’s piece was thorough and well-informed, full of rich observation and insight. It was as if we had covered completely different events. My experience of being “scooped” by John was shared by many of his media rivals throughout his career.

In 1985 John was lured to Wellington to join the New Zealand Press Association in Parliament, moving to the Herald in 1987 and rising to political editor in 1989. He had a front-seat view of the momentous events of that era – the Lange-Douglas reforms, Labour’s catastrophic collapse and the Bolger-Richardson takeover, the “Mother of All Budgets”, the formation and disintegration of the first MMP government, Helen Clark’s rise, and the sudden emergence of John Key.

During that time, John cemented his reputation as a political commentator without peer. He had a gift for the killer intro and the memorable phrase. Although he was unafraid of making bold, controversial calls on issues, he was always willing to change his view if shown to be wrong .

John loved thinking about the nature of power and how it was acquired and wielded – “the fascination comes in watching how politicians play the game”, he wrote in his 2015 farewell column.

His placid demeanour belied a mischievous streak: while respectful of the political process, and inclined to think the best of all politicians, he also delighted in calling out the cant, deceit or incompetence that many MPs succumbed to.

As colleague Audrey Young recalled at John’s funeral, one such victim was Labour MP Chris Carter, whose ill-fated attack on his then-leader Phil Goff was described by John as “one of the most ineptly executed political plots since Guy Fawkes tried to blow up Parliament”.

Another Armstrong special, following a front-bench reshuffle by a later Labour leader, Andrew Little: “not quite a night of the long knives, more a day of the sponge mops”.

Many journos learned from John. As a newbie to the gallery, Paddy Gower recalls struggling to make sense of the launch of Labour’s Emissions Trading Scheme in 2008. It was an arcane, deeply complex piece of public policy, and Paddy couldn’t figure a way into the story that lay readers might easily grasp. “Follow the politics” was John’s advice – what are the others saying? That, he said, will take you to the contested issues, where the story will emerge. As usual, John was right – and Paddy’s problem was solved.

John’s generosity to his colleagues was repaid after his Parkinson’s diagnosis. He was determined to carry on, giving up the demands of political editorship to concentrate on writing his columns. The quality of his work remained intact – in 2013 he won a Canon media award for best political columnist.

Other gallery journos went out of their way to help him: for example, on trips to overseas Apec conferences, when the New Zealand media pack followed the prime minister, they helped John get through physical difficulties, caused by demanding schedules in poor conditions, so he could file his stories on time.

Back home, parliamentary security guards also watched out for John as he struggled ever-harder to make his way around the complex. But a dramatic health decline in late-2015 abruptly ended his gallery career. In that farewell column, he said Parkinson’s had helped him to be more direct and bold in his writing, because “you don’t know how long you have in the job”.

He also let slip his impartiality (“it was never my role to express personal opinion”), when he said, “speaking as an Englishman”, that New Zealand should change the flag and become a republic.

Soon after, a remarkable event took place in John’s honour, when a large group of former and current journalists gathered at his Wadestown home to share stories and pay tribute to him. Although by then he was completely wheelchair-bound and almost mute, John revelled in the occasion.

In 2016, John was awarded a New Zealand Order of Merit in the Queen’s Birthday Honours for his services to journalism. Prime minister John Key visited him in Kenepuru Hospital – like his predecessor Helen Clark, Key had regular discussions with John, and was influenced by what he had to say.

In one example, a former Key staffer recalled that one of the prime minister’s major speeches was completely rewritten after John advised that its theme was out of step with the public mood.

Bill English was another who respected John, even though, following National’s 2002 election debacle, an Armstrong column is understood to have changed some key caucus votes, causing English to be dumped for Don Brash. English visited John at home several times in recent years.

John rallied somewhat after leaving the gallery. The family moved to flatter Petone, and John began writing weekly columns for the TVNZ One News website. The effort required was immense – each column took him a full week to write – but he persevered until very recently. Lately, he recognised that he had become too removed from the fray, and had instead started early work on a memoir, but his illness finally denied him that goal.

Among the many tributes to John since his death on December 10 was a telling one from Winston Peters, well known for his thin skin and volatile media relationships. Despite being skewered in print many times by John during his career, Peters described him as “a distinguished journalist who uniquely articulated both sides of any story without personal influence, and allowed the reader to decide the merits of a political position”.

John’s interests ranged widely. In addition to devouring politics and current events nationally and internationally, he took in astronomy, gardening, cooking and sport. He was devoted to his partner, Anne Riley, and their children, Tim and Alice, who all cared for him through his long illness.