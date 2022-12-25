Damien Grant: Even contrarians deserve a happy Christmas

ACT leader David Seymour made the most of the Prime Minister’s unguarded comments about him in Parliament. He is pictured with a framed copy of the Hansard recording of the moment, which he and the PM teamed up to auction for charity.

Damien Grant is an Auckland business owner and a regular opinion contributor for Stuff, writing from a libertarian perspective.

OPINION: It’s Christmas. I am going to get into the spirit.

There has been a lot of material for a contrarian columnist recently. Sometimes the columns appear fully formed in my mind before I crank the laptop up, a frenzy of outrage bashing out onto the keyboard.

But not today. Today it is about Santa, goodwill and cheer.

As I type this it is also about snow, as my small family is at the centre of an Arctic blast covering Vancouver in white, so, Christmas cheer it is.

The political calendar came to an end with a feel-good story involving an unlikely pair of collaborating elves, Ardern and Seymour.

The Prime Minister was caught on a hot parliamentary mike describing Seymour as an arrogant prick.

Seymour, clearly delighted, took the opportunity to make political capital and managed to secure an apology and a few one-liners along the way.

New Zealand Parliament The prime minister called David Seymour "an arrogant prick" in the House on Tuesday. The comment can be heard about 5 seconds into the video.

The photo of these two political apparatchiks shilling for a charity and signing a copy of the Hansard recording of the insult brought me some happiness.

I am, by any reasonable definition, a political extremist. My vision of how this country should be run is well outside the Overton Window.

I will never run for office, not merely because it is an appalling way to spend my expected three score and 17 years, or because my copy book has more blotches than white paper at this point, but because my views are unacceptable to close to 100% of the populace.

Because my politics are as popular as cash bar at a wedding reception, I have zero chance of living in a libertarian paradise.

I must content myself with living in an imperfect system run by people I do not trust and who are, it has been my experience, vain, insincere and more often than readers may suspect, crushingly stupid.

Many are driven by vanity, narcissism, and only seek office to fill a massive void in their solipsistic souls.

People who seek power are best not trusted with it, and yet that is exactly who assumes office and, history has taught us, are given to acts of malevolence to those who challenge them.

Even the weakest student of history would be able to recall some example where a political leader has resorted to knocking off relatives in order to secure their crown, or bombed a village to create a diversion from some sexual impropriety at home.

So, what does make us different? What is the constraint that holds back the worst angels of our political and bureaucratic overlords, for it is not their inherent nature.

Trade Me/Supplied The willingness of David Seymour and Jacinda Ardern to put their political differences aside and turn an insult into an opportunity warmed at least one hardened heart.

Which brings me back to that photo of Seymour and Ardern grinning in what appeared to be genuine bonhomie.

This matters and not merely for the funds being raised for prostate cancer.

It matters because if you want to live in a society where those who challenge those in power can do so with impunity, and with the confidence that losing power isn’t bad for your health, we need a culture of tolerance towards those with dissenting view, and a willingness to engage with those we disagree with.

It is why I was pleased to see the graciousness of Georgie Dansey, a wonderful person ill-suited to the grubbiness required of a political life, who I had the privilege to meet briefly last month, when she went to concede in person after her loss in the Hamilton West by-election.

It is why I like observing my local MP, National’s Chris Penk, and his Labour counterpart Marja Lubeck, swapping selfies and banter on social media.

But before we toast ourselves, consider that this sort of tolerance is only extended to those whose views and ideology remain within an undefined and ever-shifting boundary, and it is one that more of us find ourselves on the wrong side off as each year passes.

In the last few years we have seen the tolerance strained.

Braden Fastier/Stuff The parliamentary protest in February/March highlighted the extent to which tolerance has been strained in New Zealand.

It was permissible to mock, discriminate and in some cases undermine the livelihoods of those who protested below the statue of Richard Sneddon and who hold weird views about the vaccine.

Those whose beliefs are out of step with the latest approved thinking on the issue of gender or race relations can find themselves a pariah with very real consequences.

Knowing where the limit of acceptable views lies can be difficult until it’s crossed, as Williams Corporation director Matthew Horncastle discovered last week, when an ill-judged response to a question on social media became a national news story.

Even more consequently, outspoken lawyer Sue Grey has been the focus of intense criticism as some believe that someone with her political views should not be entitled to practise law.

I’ve even had to respond to challenges to my ability to obtain an insolvency licence on the basis of some questionable humour to be found in back-copies of this column.

Remarkably, we have evolved a political system where the greatest challenge to our individual liberty does not always come from those with political power, but from each other.

Our willingness to form online mobs, to decline to defend those caught crossing some invisible line set by the guardians of intellectual purity, has resulted in a self-imposed reduction in personal freedom.

Just as it is important to ensure that our politicians treat each other with respect, regardless of their differences, we should consider doing the same ourselves.

So, in the spirit of the season, let’s take a lesson from the photo of Ardern and Seymour and be reminded that our neighbour, even if cranky and wrong-headed, is still our neighbour, loves their grandkids and, even if we can’t agree on much, can always share in our dislike of those infernal and disgusting fruit mince-pies.

Merry Christmas.