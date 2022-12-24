Janet Wilson: This Christmas, let's take our judgment about size and shape off the table

Janet Wilson is a freelance journalist who has also worked in communications, including a stint with the National Party in 2020.

OPINION: Right now, if they’re lucky enough not to be among the increasing number of food-insecure Kiwis, New Zealanders across our fair land are about to indulge in an annual marathon of food foraging and preparation, ending with Sunday’s Christmas feast.

This marathon involves the inevitable queues, at supermarkets, butchers, and pick-your-own-berries farms, followed by a frenzy of glazing, egg-beating and roasting before kith and kin sit down to eat.

Which provides the perfect opportunity to consider how our attitudes to food, and specifically the size and weight of those who consume it, are killing us, literally.

Because inherent in the food we eat is a modern-day morality tale centred on judgment and persecution.

Whether it’s Wellington poet, photographer and MC Kate Spencer recently being fat-shamed on a flight from Wellington to Christchurch by the man seated next to her, or the furore surrounding Real Housewife Louise Wallace’s comments in June that fat people should tape their mouths shut, moralising has politicised the food we eat.

But before we delve into the issues surrounding fat-shaming, let’s look at the effects on those who take that judgment and then use it to go to war on themselves – the eating-disordered.

Hospital admissions due to eating disorders have increased by 75% in the past five years. And it’s our most vulnerable – children aged 10 to 14 – where the impact has been greatest. In that age group hospital admissions increased by a staggering 168%.

Eating disorders – everything from anorexia to bulimia and binge-eating – affect an estimated 100,000 people in Aotearoa.

Tracy Sexton/Supplied Poet Kate Spencer, also known as Creatif Kate, was recently fat-shamed on a flight from Wellington to Christchurch.

Of the three, anorexia is the most life-threatening mental illness, with a mortality rate of 20%.

With only 30 beds for eating disorders patients around the country, Covid-19 has turbo-charged disordered eating as social isolation and disruption challenged the drivers of the illness, control and certainty.

This has seen waiting lists explode, with some abandoning the public service and being forced into the more expensive private system.

And that’s important because time has implications for the eating-disordered; if they don’t recover from their illness within 18 months of receiving help, it’s more likely they’ll suffer from ongoing illnesses such as osteoporosis.

If the increasing numbers of the food-disordered alarm you, consider those at the other end of the spectrum, the obese. The 2020/21 New Zealand Health Survey found that one in three adults were classified as obese. That’s 34.3%, up from 31.2% in 2019/20. Which earned New Zealand third place in the OECD for obesity.

Obesity differed across ethnic groups, with 71.3% of Pasifika people considered obese, 50.8% of Māori, 31.9% of Pākehā and 18.5% of Asians. The survey found those living in the most deprived areas were 1.6 times more likely to be obese than those living in the least deprived.

The Health At Every Size concept “encourages healthy, mindful eating that doesn’t have a forbidden food list.

You may be reading those statistics and having your own Louise Wallace moment but here’s the thing – that judgment translates into negative attitudes, which means that the obese don’t lose weight and those of so-called ‘normal weight’ are more likely to become obese.

That’s the finding of the PLOS ONE study of 6000 subjects out of Florida State University, which found that discrimination was independent of age, education and ethnicity.

Another word for this is weight stigma. For eating disorders dietitian Sylvia Pyatt, who was based at the Christchurch eating disorders unit and is now working for the NHS in Oxford, England, stigma means quickly making assumptions.

“People are making assumptions that you might have a poor-quality diet, that you don’t move, that you don’t care about yourself. Even ... assumptions about people’s intelligence,” she says, noting that a person’s health can’t be defined by their body weight and shape.

The antidote to the diet industry (now transformed into the wellness industry), and to assigning food groups into ‘good’ and ‘bad’ categories, is the concept of Health At Every Size (HAES). This recognises that your weight doesn’t necessarily determine how healthy you are. It encourages healthy, mindful eating that doesn’t have a forbidden food list, alongside movement you enjoy.

John Cowpland/Stuff Janet Wilson: “The food we eat is designed to bring us together, not tear us apart.”

It also acknowledges that genetics influences weight, as does height, skin colour and body type.

Ultimately, it’s about health equality.

“Health At Every Size is actually making sure that people of every weight and shape have the resources that they need to improve their health,” Pyatt says, adding that while exercise and nutrition certainly impact health, there are many other determinants.

“Determinants that are probably having a larger effect on health than nutrition and exercise, such as socioeconomic stress.”

So this Christmas, let’s abandon any notions of how size equates to personal worth. Avoid commenting on anyone’s size or shape.

Because the food we eat is designed to bring us together, not tear us apart.

And food is one place where politics simply doesn’t belong.

Merry Christmas.