Language Matters: Cheers to festive toasts from around the world

Corinne Seals is a senior lecturer in applied linguistics at Victoria University of Wellington-Te Herenga Waka.

OPINION: It’s that time again when people get together for festive celebrations, often accompanied by at least one toast to the new year.

While we can expect to hear choruses of ‘’Cheers!’’ in New Zealand as glasses clink together, a vast array of other phrases will be accompanying toasts around the world.

So what do people say in other languages to toast to the past, present, and future?

As might be expected, many people across languages focus their toasts on wishes for good health. The well-known ‘’Sláinte’’ means “health” in both Irish and Scottish Gaelic, though it is pronounced differently in both languages (‘’slan-shuh’’ in Irish and ‘’slanj-a-vah’’ in Scottish Gaelic).

In Spanish, people say ‘’Salud’’ (pronounced ‘’sah-lood’’), and in French the saying is ‘’Santé’’ (pronounced ‘’sohn-tey’’), both of which come from the original Latin ‘'salus’’, meaning ‘’health”. Speakers of Hebrew extend these wishes a bit further, toasting ‘’L’chaim’’ (pronounced ‘’l-xhaim’’) and meaning ‘’to life”.

Italian speakers sometimes say ‘’Salute’’ (pronounced ‘’sa-lu-tey’’), which shares the origin of the Spanish and French language wishes for health. However, sometimes Italian speakers also say ‘’Cin cin’’ (pronounced ‘’chin chin’’).

While this expression is often thought nowadays to resemble the sound made when glasses clink together, the origin is actually from Chinese-speaking sailors who traded with Italian sailors. In Chinese, ‘’qing qing’’ nowadays means ‘’please please”, but historical linguists have also pointed to it originally being used in greeting to welcome others.

Ukrainian and Polish speakers also both traditionally toast to a person’s health – ‘’На здоров’я’’ (‘’na zdorovya’’) in Ukrainian and ‘’Na zdrowie’’ (‘’na zdrovee’’) in Polish. However, Ukrainian toasting traditions often extend beyond wishing people health.

Ukrainian speakers may also include a toast to celebrate meeting together (‘’Za zustrich’’), a toast to friendship (‘’Za druzba’), a toast to happiness (‘’Za shchastya’’), and even a toast to love (‘’Za lyubov’’). Of course, some Ukrainian speakers jump straight to the point with a simple ‘’Bud’mo’’ (meaning “cheers” and literally translated as ‘’let’s be”).

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Corinne Seals: In some languages, speakers have toasts that encompass more than one meaning.

There are also languages whose speakers have toasts that encompass more than one meaning. For example, if you are toasting in Samoan, Tokelauan, or Tuvaluan, you can expect to hear ‘’Manuia’’ (pronounced ‘’ma-nu-ee-a’’). While often translated simply as ‘’cheers”, ‘’manuia’’ encompasses many different sentiments at once, including wishes for health, happiness, prosperity and success in life.

Now if you happen to be toasting with speakers of Norwegian, Swedish or Danish, it is highly likely that you will hear ‘’Skål’’ (pronounced ‘’skol’’), or ‘’Skál’’ (pronounced ‘’skal’’) in Iceland. The direct translation of this word is “bowl”, which refers to long ago when people would drink from a shared bowl when dining together. Historians have also pointed to the fact that the shared bowl was at times empty in order to honour people who had died.

Nowadays it is much more likely that shouts of ‘’Skål!’’ will be done with full glasses.

Another well-known toast is ‘’Prost’’ (pronounced as written) for German speakers. While often translated as ‘’cheers’’, ‘’prost’’ comes originally from Latin ‘’prōsit’’, which means “may it be beneficial” and was used by Latin speakers in a way roughly equivalent to the modern-day usage of ‘’bless you” in English.

Finally, if you find yourself toasting with speakers of Chinese, you may hear ‘’gānbēi’’ (pronounced ‘’gan-bey’’), or ‘’kampai’’ (‘’kam-pie’’) with Japanese speakers. ‘’Gānbēi’’ and ‘’kampai’’ are frequently translated as ‘’cheers”, but both literally mean ‘’dry cup” in their respective languages, indicating what should remain following the toast.

While many other languages also have cheers to offer, the overarching sentiment remains – best wishes for a happy and healthy new year!