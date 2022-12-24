Who makes Santa's naughty and nice list?

Val Wilkinson has been collecting and fixing toys for 12 months to give to children who may miss out on a brand new gift just in time for Christmas

James Nokise is a New Zealand comedian, writer and podcaster .

OPINION: Season’s greetings whether it be a merry Christmas, a happy Hanukkah or a secular shop-fest. Hopefully your bank account has not dropped too low, or your blood pressure risen too high.

The most festive holiday of the year seems always to end up being the most stressful, and many a Christmas Eve can become a last-minute hustle for gifts and food to feed relative strangers your parents assured you are relatives.

Perhaps that’s why Santa and his supporting cast of elves, reindeer and a long-suffering spouse remain a comforting symbol of the times.

For children, he’s a grandpa-like gift-giver, granting holiday wishes via mail and mall visits.

For adults, the idea of someone being both organised and on time is true Christmas magic.

Of course the world’s most renowned home invader is also famously judgmental, with his definitely non-peer-reviewed lists of the “naughty” and “nice” among us.

So who are the frontrunners for each category in 2022?

Getty/Britta Pedersen Is Elon Musk the Tech Messiah, or just a naughty boy, asks James Nokise.

The Naughty

Vladimir Putin: “Vlad the Invader” still firmly refuses to grow a moustache, lest those Stalin comparisons finally stick. No-one really understands why the 70-year-old decided that the back end of a pandemic was the perfect time to start a war which occasionally verges on escalating into World War III. Of all the revelations about Putin this year, perhaps the strangest was that he may have been a spy in Wellington in the 1980s selling shoes, yet another reason to be kind to retail staff these holidays.

Elon Musk: Is he the Tech Messiah, or just a naughty boy? The brattiest billionaire on the planet took his bolshie behaviour to new heights this year, creating online chaos with a $44 billion “will he/won’t he” purchase of Twitter. His controversial management of the “Twitter-verse” has seen him lose his position as the world's richest person, as well as a poll about whether he should continue as the company’s CEO.

Kanye West: For a guy who changed his name to “Ye”, Mr West hasn’t exactly been spreading joy this year. The man who made Alex “Infowars” Jones pause and reflect is hopefully receiving that most Christmas of gifts … friendship and help. From harassing his ex-wife, to persistent attacks on the Jewish community, to espousing the merits of Hitler, he’s not making it easy for anyone, and maybe that’s the biggest sign of a man in severe self-destruct mode.

Covid-19: The more the date changes, the more the “19” part stings. Covid persisted through 2022, winding up with a new Christmas wave. The gift no-one wants to keep giving heads into 2023 as still the main reason people wear masks in public, with “coffee breath” a close second.

Stuff Ruby Tui managed to turn her interview after the Rugby World Cup final into a defiant call for investment in women’s rugby.

The Nice

Volodymyr Zelenskyy: Even after all these months, it still sounds ludicrous that the man inspiring Ukraine to hold off the Russian military juggernaut is a former comedian. Time’s Man of the Year still has to survive the harsh northern winter, with limited electricity, but his country’s continued defiance has seen many gifts from allies being delivered this Christmas.

Ruby Tui: Arguably Aotearoa New Zealand’s most charismatic athlete, Tui managed to turn her interview after the Rugby World Cup final into a defiant call for investment in women’s rugby, before leading a stadium singalong of “Tūtira Mai Ngā Iwi” . The singing continued at Parliament a few weeks later where a celebratory crowd sang the 31-year-old Wellington wing a happy birthday. She’s also released a bestselling biography, with many authors wishing they could promote a book for Christmas like the Black Ferns champion just did.

The Topp Twins: The Dames of New Zealand comedy have been separately battling cancer this year, but that didn’t stop them getting involved to help their artistic community. In May, the New Zealand Comedy Trust announced the Topp Prize, making the twins the third iconic act, after Billy T James and Fred Dagg, to have an award named after them. The inaugural winner, Chris Parker, received $15,000 –which feels like $50k to an artist – and took part in Topp Class, a live special filmed earlier in December celebrating the 40-year career of the enduring duo.



Reuben Alabaster and Jack Fagan: For 48 hours, 19-year-old Reuben Alabaster was that most kiwi of heroes; a sheep shearer from Taihape. On a rainy day at Te Pa station, he broke the world record for solo lamb shearing, going through 746 little bleaters, or around one lamb every 38 seconds, for a staggering eight hours. The record lasted two days till 12-year-veteran Jack Fagan, son of shearing legend Sir David Fagan, sheared 754 lambs, at around 94 lambs an hour. No doubt someone over the holidays will be working on a screenplay about this very Kiwi version of The Fast and the Furious.