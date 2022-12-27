If you witness a crime, call the police, don’t be a vigilante

The clean-up at Gun City on Cranford St, Christchurch, after it was ramraided early on Friday morning. (video first published on December 2)

Dave Armstrong is a playwright and satirist based in Wellington.

OPINION: Happy festive season! ’Tis the season to be jolly. ’Tis also the season to break into empty houses, convert cars, and ramraid shops for booze or smokes.

Statistically, we don’t have a crime wave, but anecdotally, a lot of people are feeling unsafe and worried by the apparent increase in violent crime.

A look at the official annual crime figures, issued in September, makes interesting reading. There was a decrease in crimes in 2021-22 (crime statistics are measured in financial years), including violent and youth crime. But does this mean everything that is being done by the Government, police and the justice system is effective? Of course not.

Even Justice Minister Kiri Allan was refreshingly circumspect when the statistics came out. Bucking the trend for Government ministers to cheerlead any favourable results, Allan admitted that Covid lockdowns affected the 20% decrease in reported crime.

‘’These results (are) a net positive and an indication our policies are working,’’ said the minister, ‘’but I don’t take away so much so that we can hang up our aprons ... and say the job’s done. I think there’s quite a lot more work to go, particularly things like ramraids and smash and grabs ...’’

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff There’s a lot more work needed to reduce crime, says Justice Minister Kiritapu Allan.

Covid-affected decrease aside, it’s difficult to look at the crime figures for the last decade and see any significant trends – up or down. What one can safely say is that, Covid lockdowns aside, crime levels have pretty much stayed the same over the past 10 years.

Contrary to what some Opposition members are saying, there was no massive spike in crime when Labour came to power in 2017, or when the party was re-elected in 2020. And contrary to what some within government might be saying, there has been no massive drop in most forms of crime.

Yes, some small drops but no game changers.

And that makes sense given that some major drivers of crime – inequality, social deprivation – and the ways of dealing with crime – policing, courts, penal system – haven’t really changed that much in the last decade. Drugs still play a big part in crime figures but no major party has had an appetite for significant change.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National justice spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says people are feeling less safe.

Despite the statistics, Opposition justice spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says that ‘’everybody’s seeing on the ground a big increase in serious crime, massive increase in ramraids, and increase in gang membership and people are feeling less safe’’.

But although a social scientist may gasp at Goldsmith daring to assert that the statistics are hiding what’s going on, people don’t vote with an Excel spreadsheet in one hand and a statistics textbook in the other.

‘‘Feel’’ is the operative word. If people feel unsafe it’s a brave politician who tells them that the statistics show they shouldn’t.

The recent outrage against youth and violent crime – with media and politicians fanning the flames – has also seen some unfortunate by-products. Recently some citizens have taken the law into their own hands and confronted offenders. The results have been violent and in some cases tragic.

Whatever you think of the police, confronting an offender, especially if there’s more than one, is usually the worst course of action. But I also understand the frustration people have when their property or safety is threatened.

Christel Yardley/Stuff The ramraided Vape Shed in Grey St, Hamilton.

One of the great luxuries of being a columnist is that you get to tell people to do as you say and not as you do.

One evening at home a few years back I witnessed a group of four drunk teenagers lift a street sign and smash it through my neighbour’s rear car window. Outraged, and ignoring my wife’s pleas to stay inside, I chased them.

They were highly amused by the sheepskin-slippered lumbering lefty pursuing them and skedaddled in four different directions as I sprayed them with colourful language. Despite blisters forming, I continued to pursue one teen.

Little did I know that two of my neighbours had taken to their cars and forced the errant youth to jump a fence – into my backyard. The police – sensibly called by my wife – had arrived by then and quickly had the youth on the ground, face planted into the grass.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Dave Armstrong understands the frustration people have when their property or safety is threatened. He’s ignored his wife’s pleas, and chased an offender in his own street.

When my tiny fox terrier gave the offender a friendly lick on the neck, as she does to all sweaty visitors, he thought she was a police dog. The youth quickly confessed to everything as long as the police didn’t ‘‘set the dogs’’ on him.

I was deservedly told off by my beloved for acting in such a stupid vigilante manner. Although the crime was wanton and expensive vandalism, the police weren’t interested in taking up our offers to be witnesses.

The offender was well-spoken, unlike the refugee boy racer who broke the law in our street a few years later. Witness statements from all and sundry were taken for his driving offence.

So if you’re going away these holidays, lock up well, turn on your security cameras and hope your home is not targeted. And if you do witness a crime, call the police, don’t be a vigilante.