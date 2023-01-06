Are women being under-medicated, or just dramatic?

The pain of childbirth is real. A couple of men even proved it.

Kate Korybut is a year 12 high school student from Wellington.

OPINION: Are women really in excruciating pain when giving birth, or are they just dramatic?

While my own journey in the health system as a 16-year-old girl means I find the question absurd, for hundreds of years, women’s pain has not been taken seriously, so much so that they are unable to get the help they need, having to suffer silently.

So while that question hopefully seems ridiculous to you too, it is possible someone is genuinely pondering it.

In fact, in 1949, a study actually sought to find an answer to that strange question.

READ MORE:

* Patients commonly harmed by prescriptions, new study finds

* Medical cannabis linked to reduced pain and anxiety, improved quality of life - study

* 'The headband that beat our migraines'



This study was conducted by, surprisingly, two men, James Hardy and Carl Javert at Cornell University and was published in The Journal of Clinical Investigation. After using pain measurement normalised on male subjects, the study concluded that childbirth was painful.

More and more studies since then have explored the topic of the recognition and treatment of women’s pain including those set out in an academic paper, The Girl Who Cried Pain.

123rf Multiple research studies have found that women and girls have been under-treated for pain in a range of medical scenarios. (Stock image)

Its authors, Diane Hoffmann and Anita Tarzian, cited numerous examples from other researchers into pain management and medication across patients after abdominal surgery; coronary bypass surgery; post-operative pain in children; cancer treatment; Aids treatment; and post-operative appendectomies, all of which found clear evidence of female patients being under-treated compared to males.

Western medicine relies on the healthcare provider to understand the patient’s pain based on their judgment.

This leaves the provider’s own biases in charge, even allowing it to become a credible reporter.

Women aren’t trusted to accurately evaluate their pain and share it with a professional, often being seen as “overdramatic” and “hysterical”.

Philosopher Miranda Fricker coined the term “credibility deficit” which explains why this issue exists.

“They’re [women] treated as less reliable sources of information, precisely because stereotypes cast women as untrustworthy and irrational.”

The biases placed upon women have many implications, which become extremely clear when women are forced to suffer because they are seen as “dramatic”.

The forces fighting against women become even more concentrated among women of colour. For instance, with a “hysterical” bias and a belief that African American people have thicker skin than white people, thus being unable to experience as much pain, African American women suffer multiple levels of bias when trying to receive the help they need.

A 2008 study found that African American women demonstrated significantly lower pain tolerance across tasks compared with white women.

And in yet another paper, Claudia Campbell and Robert Edwards wrote: “In the early 1980s, Streltzer and Wade found that Caucasians and Hawaiians received significantly more analgesics [a pain killer] than Filipinos, Japanese or Chinese patients following surgery.

“Another author found that, in the context of postoperative pain, Caucasians received 22mg of morphine equivalents per day, while Hispanic Americans and African Americans received 13 and 6mg/day, respectively.”

So it is clear that women may receive inadequate pain management, and this inadequacy is increasingly present when they are a woman of colour. It could be said that as negative stereotypes increase, whether they be gender or racial, the quality of healthcare decreases.

Nonetheless, not all hope is lost. The inspiration for this article came from my own experience with an emergency department doctor.

After having severe wisdom tooth pain, losing the ability to eat and being unable to fully open my mouth, while also having Covid, I found myself in the emergency department.

After being placed with a doctor and discussing the pain I was in, she said, “teenage girls are regularly under-medicated regarding pain”, and prescribed me codeine.

The resolution to this problem is not simple, but it starts with awareness. When you are aware of your own bias, you are in control of it, rather than it controlling you.

When doctors become aware of their bias, how it affects their practice and how it affects their patients, we will see a resolution to this problem. So, thank you to my ED doctor, who knew I wasn’t just being dramatic, but was actually in pain.