We're winning the smokefree race - but it's no time to let up

The Detail: Vaping is lauded by anti-smoking advocates as a game-changer in helping people wean themselves off tobacco, but more young people are getting hooked on it.

Robert Beaglehole is Emeritus Professor, University of Auckland, and chairperson of ASH – Action for Smokefree 2025.

OPINION: This was the year Aotearoa got on track towards the 2025 Smokefree goal; we are a success story in the smokefree world.

Cigarette smoking rates are now at record low levels – 8% for adults and 1% for young people. If the progress over the past few years is sustained, less than 5% of Kiwis will still be smoking cigarettes by 2025, thus achieving the country’s Smokefree goal.

Vaping has been the critical disruptor of cigarette smoking; more adults now vape than smoke. Because vapes are much less harmful than cigarettes, and much cheaper, New Zealand’s permissive, but tightly regulated market for vapes, will save thousands of lives.

Ten years ago, when vapes appeared on the market, I was sceptical and had no idea they would become a game-changer.

READ MORE:

* Low nicotine cigarettes could cut smoking significantly

* Call for anti-vaping school campaign to stem rise in teens vaping

* Smokefree 2025: How will the Government's new plan for a smokefree generation work?

* Youth vaping - worrying epidemic or divisive distraction from smokefree goals?



This is also the year in which youth vaping may have peaked. The 2022 ASH Year 10 survey results show that daily vaping is levelling off and regular vaping (at least once a month) is falling.

Many teachers and parents are concerned about youth vaping. I share that concern. Fortunately, there is no evidence to suggest it is a “gateway” to smoking.

Punishing youth for vaping is not the answer and may even be counterproductive; more creative and understanding approaches are required.

Hingyi Khong/Stuff Robert Beaglehole: The laws on vaping, which came into effect only last year, are beginning to discourage youth uptake, while encouraging adults to vape to quit cigarettes.

I am encouraged that the laws on vaping, which came into effect only last year, are beginning to discourage youth uptake, while encouraging adults to vape to quit cigarettes.

The recent progress is underpinned by evolving science; two recent authoritative reports on vaping are reassuring.

First, the latest report prepared by the UK Office for Health Improvement and Disparities on the safety of vaping confirmed that it poses only a very small fraction of the risks of smoking.

Second, the ongoing assessment of the effectiveness of e-cigarettes in supporting people to quit found good evidence that e-cigarettes with nicotine increase quit rates compared to nicotine replacement therapy.

In view of this evidence, I find it remarkable that it has been suggested that New Zealand follow the Australian approach to vaping, which requires a doctor’s prescription; it is not surprising that Australia is experiencing a rapid growth in the illicit trade of unregulated vaping products.

The remaining challenge in reaching the Smokefree goal is that cigarette smoking is a marker of poverty and disadvantage. The smoking rate of the poorest third of the population is at least three times the rate of the most privileged – and this gap is not falling. Telling people what to do won’t reduce these inequalities.

Robert Beaglehole says we could reach the most at-risk people with a trial of free vape vouchers for people who smoke as they leave hospital.

The best way to reduce the demand for cigarettes is to support people dependent on smoking and encourage them to quit, including by the use of vapes. After all, it is the tar in cigarette smoke that causes the damage, not nicotine.

For these reasons, I am surprised that the Ministry of Health’s vaping advisers recently and arbitrarily changed the rules on the nicotine content of vapes. If this results in hundreds of devices being recalled, vapers may find it more difficult, and more expensive, to achieve the nicotine levels they need to sustain quitting; some will return to cigarettes.

This year’s policy has been directed at the legislative measures in the Smokefree 2025 Action Plan. The legislation has many good features.

However, it is largely unrelated to the 2025 goal because of the delayed implementation of the three main measures – a decrease in retail outlets selling cigarettes starting in 2024, removing the nicotine from cigarettes in 2025, and the “smokefree generation” beginning in 2027.

So, how do we accelerate progress towards the goal and ensure everyone benefits? It will require the government to do more to encourage people who smoke to make more quit attempts. And more often.

Beaglehole would like to see the Government become more active and visible in promoting access to the full range of less harmful cigarette alternatives,

Sustained mass and targeted media campaigns are the way to go.

Another way is to build on the successful community cessation initiatives so that people who smoke are supported to quit where they live, meet, work and play. The “Vape to Save” programme has especially helped Māori women to quit.

I would also like to see the Government be more active and visible in promoting access to the full range of less harmful cigarette alternatives, especially vapes.

But vaping doesn’t suit everyone. So how about legalising snus? This variant of dry snuff has been very effective in Sweden in replacing cigarettes and that country now has the lowest rate of smoking and of tobacco-caused deaths in Europe.

Another way of reaching the most at-risk people would be a trial of free vape vouchers for people who smoke as they leave hospital, building on the successful efforts to support pregnant women to quit?

Only three years remain to achieve the Smokefree 2025 goal. If you’re a smoker perhaps a New Year’s resolution could be to try vaping to help you quit. If you have a friend or loved one who can’t kick the smoking habit, why not give them a vape voucher? This could be the gift that keeps on giving.

Let’s get on with what is working, keep our successful momentum going and make it easier for people who smoke to quit for good.