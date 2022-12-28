If this is my last Christmas card, it's an iconic note to finish on

Images of blooming pōhutukawa against sunlit skies are becoming popular on New Zealand Christmas cards, including the only one Joe Bennett received this year.

Joe Bennett is an award-winning Lyttelton-based writer, columnist and playwright.

OPINION: I hoped this year to reach net-zero Christmas cards - none sent and none received. I failed by one. But the one was a thing of beauty and I think you will be moved.

Strange things, Christmas cards. When I was a boy they abounded. We sent them even to neighbours. We sent them to the McGills next door and the religious Browns across the road, to the Frosts at number 5 and the man with the dog and unseen wife at number 14. And they sent cards to us. By mail.

Dennis M V David/AP The first commercially produced Christmas card, dated December 1843.

When I say we sent them I mean my mother did. Christmas cards were her job, just as most jobs were her job, apart, that is, from my father's job. Some three weeks before Christmas she would sit at a table with a stack of cards and an ancient notebook held together with sellotape – the Christmas Card List.

It was a social palimpsest, full of crossings out: of addresses when people had moved, of names when they’d died. It listed people who had once meant something to my parents but whose lives had diverged. The Christmas card was the last thread of connection.

My mother would glance at the name, write a few quick words, sign it for both herself and her husband, and then pass the envelope to me for licking. I liked the taste of the gum.

At around the same time cards would begin to arrive. It was my mother’s job (see above) to loop string around the living room walls on which to hang them. By Christmas there would be the same number of cards hanging on the wall as we had sent out. The correlation between the names inside the cards and the names on the Christmas Card List was absolute.

KAI SCHWOERER/STUFF Karen Pettigrew, who has lived in the UK for more than 20 years, hasn't spent Christmas in Aotearoa for about a decade. Her family made it a return to remember.

We lived in the balmy south of England and I don’t ever remember a white Christmas. But the pictures on the cards formed their own snowdrift. They were also a time warp. This was the swinging 1960s. We had electric fires and a Vauxhall Cresta, but the cards showed log fires and horse-drawn carriages. The only relief was the occasional Middle Eastern number, featuring camels, wise men and a very white baby Jesus. But mostly it was snow and Dickens.

Inside the cards there was always a printed sentiment because honest feelings freshly expressed had no place at Christmas. The formula was everything. There was a ritual quality to it all. Christmas cards were something people went in for without being quite able to explain why, a nod to social connection. And when I came to this country 35 years ago I was not surprised to find much the same thing going on, even down to the images of Dickensian snow.

But since then the internet has taken over the means of connection and physical cards have dwindled to a trickle. The one card I received this year may prove to be the last I'll ever get. But what a note to go out on.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Joe Bennett says what may be the last Christmas card he receives is “simple, local and pleasing, suggesting that New Zealand has at last thrown off Dickensian iconography”.

The image on the card is of blooming pōhutukawa. The backdrop is a golden sunset. Superimposed across the sky are the words Merry Christmas. So simple, local and pleasing, suggesting that New Zealand has at last thrown off Dickensian iconography. But it is the words inside that truly sing. I reproduce them below in all their heartfelt eloquence. You may wish to have a handkerchief ready.

The Ministry for Primary Industries and SPS Biota would like to wish you a Merry Christmas and to thank you for your assistance with the National Spongy Moth Surveillance Programme for 2022-23.