Morgan Godfery: Top-performing minister, but you wouldn't know it

Morgan Godfery is a senior lecturer in the department of marketing at the University of Otago. He has a background in journalism and public policy, including as a parliamentary staffer with the Labour Party. He is a regular opinion contributor to Stuff.

OPINION: ‘Tis the season, they say, for journalists and opinion writers to deliver end-of-year report cards.

The business press are marking New Zealand’s listed companies poorly. The average change in share price on the NZX was -21%. The sport writers are criticising New Zealand Rugby for its lack of investment, and lack of enthusiasm, for this year’s World Cup champions: the charismatic Black Ferns.

And finally the press gallery teams are registering the best and worst political performers in 2022. The gallery agrees National had a golden run, lifting its poll ratings into the high 30s. Yet leader Christopher Luxon, whose foot is often stuck in either his mouth (see South Auckland garages, etc) or the mud, had a merely passable year, with his ratings in the preferred prime ministers poll significantly lower than his party’s in the preferred party polls.

In any other year this might worry the opposition’s strategists, but Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had a similarly passable year, with her Labour Party falling in the preferred party polls.

This leaves, on my report cards, two ministers who stood above and apart from their party in 2022. The first is Finance Minister Grant Robertson who, after a difficult year managing the tension between fiscal policy and inflation, managed to close out December defying the cynical economists predicting 0.9% economic growth and an uncertain path to a government surplus.

On vibes, that cynicism made a certain sense. Inflation is eating away at record wage gains, meaning families feel, at best, as if they’re standing still and, at worst, as if they’re going backwards. But reality is a strange thing and the economy grew at 2% in the September quarter while the Treasury forecasts a return to surplus in financial year 2024/2025.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Morgan Godfery disagrees with the analysis of Broadcasting Minister Willie Jackson’s interview with Jack Tame as a “train wreck”, naming him one of the Government’s top-performing ministers.

This is, of course, a credit to Robertson’s careful management. He is the picture of a 21st century social democrat prioritising yearly increases to health, education, and social support while rejecting tax or spending cuts. Granted (excuse the pun) infrastructure investments fall short of those necessary to close the infrastructure gap, but on the whole Robertson is a finance minister in the shape of the late Michael Cullen.

The economy is outperforming the countries we usually compare ourselves with. If Bill English and John Key had achieved similar results in similar conditions the media would unanimously declare the pair the best finance minister and prime minister of the postwar era.

But media narratives are a strange thing. Even as Robertson records extraordinary results in unprecedented conditions, “the media” seems dead set against his government and its ministers. Witness the collective coverage of the Government’s second top performer: Willie Jackson.

Stuff/Stuff Grant Robertson is “the picture of a 21st century social democrat prioritising yearly increases to health, education, and social support while rejecting tax or spending cuts”, Morgan Godfery writes.

At the beginning of the month the broadcasting and Māori development minister appeared on TVNZ’s Q+A to discuss the plan to merge State television and radio broadcasters. In an ordinary year that interview would probably pass without furious follow-up. The minister outlined plans to force online giants like Meta and Google to pay for the news they share on their platforms. In Australia and Canada these plans are already in motion. The minister also discussed the rationale behind the merger, joking with host Jack Tame that in the absence of a stronger state broadcaster global forces – for example, investor preference for entertainment over information – could see him fronting Celebrity Treasure Island.

It was a good line, but one journalist immediately declared the interview a “train wreck”. The complaint seemed to centre around Jackson’s casual style and the use of the word “your” and its constitutional and organisational implications.

If that focus on the ‘your’ seems like nit-picking, it is. But it neatly demonstrates how media narratives are turning against the Government and its most minor mistakes, even when the minister in question is widely understood as central to his party’s success in 2023.

In a previous life, Jackson was a journalist and an opinion-maker, but as minister of Māori development he’s working away quietly in the background. In October he announced 100 new homes for families in Northland, reflecting his commitment to providing families with what they need to thrive. That same month he declared a support package to save AM radio in Northland, reflecting his commitment to infrastructure development for vulnerable communities.

Supplied Morgan Godfery says “media narratives are turning against the Government and its most minor mistakes”.

Unlike other MPs and commentators, Jackson tends to reject academic debates about co-governance in favour of actual, material reforms and investments.

In Budget 2022 the minister won new funding to place hundreds of new cadets into apprenticeships and training. In December more than 100 cadets had gone through training with more to come in 2023.

These are the kinds of stories the Government should tell in the lead-up to the next election. And it’s why Jackson is one of this year’s top performers – contrary to the flashy coverage earlier this month – and why he is crucial to any Labour victory in 2023.