Empty shelves and egg shortages are signs that better days are coming.

OPINION: It’s a funny old world when empty supermarket shelves are a sign things are getting better.

New Zealand’s current egg shortage is the result of a ban on “standard” battery cages, those things piled high and stuffed full of suffering in windowless sheds around the country.

It’s in these overcrowded cages that hens are given space less than the size of an A4 piece of paper to spend miserable lives, unable to stretch their wings, and all in the name of money.

Finally, though, the cage-egg industry has been forced to adapt or die; ironically, much the same behaviour it’s demanded of the countless animals it’s abused.

But for the empty shelves and limits on eggs, the ban’s implementation might have slipped by most people unnoticed, that is until they get a look at the cost of the alternatives.

While there’s no doubt this move will hit consumers already struggling to buy food, if more money means less cruelty it’s a justifiable price to pay.

The egg industry has had plenty of warning this change was coming. The National government introduced legislation in 2012 to phase out caged eggs by 2023, meaning farmers keen to stay in the game must switch to more expensive free-range and colony systems.

Those latter systems, by the way, are still a far cry from acceptable. Animal rights group Safe says colony cages are just bigger battery ones capable of holding up to 20 times more hens.

Those inmates get about 750 square centimetres of space, though are provided with what the industry calls “enrichments’’, like a small scratch pad, perches and nest area. It’s a system that certainly doesn't allow the expression of natural behaviour as required by our welfare act and one already banned in other countries.

Ten years’ notice should have been enough time for the industry to change but, to be fair, it’s been frustrated by the difficulties of getting new operations consented.

Regardless, it’s hard to feel much sympathy for the businesses.

As of December 2021, nearly 80,000 chickens – about 20% of the national flock – were still housed in battery cages. A further 33% were trapped in colony cages; barn-laid eggs made up 14% of the national stock, and only 33% were free-range.

As with much of New Zealand’s large scale animal abuse, most Kiwis have never personally witnessed what a battery hen “farm” looks like and that’s just how the industry wanted it.

For years I paid $3 each for hundreds of “end-of-lay” hens from a local operation and was always ordered to wait at the door through which staff would carry the birds by their legs.

Blinking in the sun, the birds would be slung into my car before the workers returned for more. Usually I’d be rearranging the rescued hens but one day I followed the staff back in.

Rather than forcing images of horror down the national throat, the conditions inside are best highlighted by the behaviour of chickens that escaped them.

Arriving at my farm they’d stand on wobbly legs or slump on their sides, looking like the shell-shocked survivors they were. At first they stank of hot sick and their skin was scalded raw; but slowly, very slowly, they learnt to scratch in the ground, bathe in the dirt and forage for food.

Other than their preference for leaving the paddocks to lay eggs on any concrete surface, most went on to live as chickens should. Hopefully they forgot what life looked like in those sheds; I haven’t.

The results of the battery ban might be tough for consumers to swallow, but as for the animals? It’s clucking brilliant.