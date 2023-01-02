A few short huffs and puffs of exercise daily will do you good

New Zealanders need to up their game when it comes to exercise to ensure short-term and long-term benefits, according to a health advocate.

Dr Siouxsie Wiles is a microbiologist and associate professor at the University of Auckland.

OPINION: Ah, January. The start of a new year, at least for those of us using the Gregorian calendar. I know we are only a day or so into it, but how many times have you been asked whether you’ve made any New Year resolutions?

According to a 2018 US poll, almost half the people intended to make a New Year resolution for 2019. Can you guess what the top resolution was? To get more exercise. That probably explains why new gym memberships peak in January.

But as any regular gym-goer knows, the crowds start to thin out by February as people fall back to their old habits.

If this is you, and you find regular exercise hard to fit in or stick to, the results of a recent study published in the journal Nature Medicine might be just the news you need. It turns out that just a few short bursts of activity each day will do wonders for your health.

A group of researchers led by Professor Emmanuel Stamatakis from the University of Sydney wanted to understand whether there were any health benefits from short, intermittent bouts of vigorous physical activity, like running for a bus or power walking to make it to that meeting in time.

Sam Moqadam/Unsplash New gym memberships peak in January, as people resolve to do more exercise – but numbers generally fall away by February.

They call these types of brief but strenuous activities, that we do just as part of our daily lives, vigorous intermittent lifestyle physical activity. VILPA for short.

To investigate, the researchers turned to the UK Biobank, a massive biomedical database that contains in-depth genetic and health information from half a million participants living in Britain. Some of that information also comes from wearable activity trackers.

Stamatakis and colleagues searched the UK Biobank for people who reported that they did not do any exercise or walk recreationally more than once a week. From that group, they selected people who wore activity trackers for at least four days a week, including one weekend day. That gave them more than 25,000 ‘‘non-exercisers’’ with a mean age of 61.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Dr Siouxsie Wiles: "Huffing and puffing for a few minutes a few times a day ... is enough to do you the world of good."

They then analysed those people’s activity tracker data for episodes of VILPA, noting how many episodes each participant logged a day, and how long these lasted for.

The researchers found that, on average, each VILPA episode lasted about 45 seconds, and these ‘’non-exercisers’’ did eight VILPA each day, totalling six minutes.

So, is VILPA beneficial? To answer that, the researchers looked to see if there was a relationship between the number of VILPA episodes and premature deaths from cancer, cardiovascular disease or any cause.

It turns out that just three to four one-minute bouts of vigorous activity every day was associated with a reduction in all-cause and cancer-related mortality of up to 40%, and up to a 49% reduction for deaths related to cardiovascular disease. Going back to the UK Biobank data, the researchers found a similar-sized reduction for people who exercised regularly!

So, if you want to get more exercise and you’re able to, just get yourself huffing and puffing for a few minutes a few times a day. It turns out, it is enough to do you the world of good.