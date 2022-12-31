Janet Wilson: Make honours system standalone, and free of political influence

Dame Catherine Healy, left, national coordinator of the NZ Prostitutes’ Collective, seen being honoured by former governor-general Dame Patsy Reddy, is a rare exception to the rule that those made knights and dames usually already enjoy high social status, Janet Wilson writes.

Janet Wilson is a freelance journalist who has also worked in communications, including a stint with the National Party in 2020.

OPINION: Squeezed into the New Year honours list being made public on Saturday morning will be a tale of gongs for the great and the good, the deserving and the less deserving, alongside a small army of quiet workers keeping their communities alive and vital.

What’s created this archaic entitlement is a system that in this country is steeped in politics, and is therefore questionable.

While many of the knights and dames on Saturday’s list will have made significant contributions to this country, some will be rewarded for simply doing their jobs or their allegiance to the party of the day, which is the antithesis of the egalitarian society we believe we are.

Have you ever wondered why those who already enjoy high status receive the knighthoods and damehoods, while those perceived as further down the socio-economic food chain get the less prestigious awards?

It’s a situation made more apparent in the 2018 Queen’s Birthday Honours, when headlines blared the exception to the rule, a damehood for the head of the NZ Prostitutes’ Collective, Catherine Healy.

The dispensing of these high honours goes back hundreds of years to the Middle Ages, where instead of the monarch conferring wealth, land and title to recipients deemed worthy, favour was dispensed in a system of awards.

As a country of immigrants, why continue with a hierarchical system our ancestors fled?

One clue is in the political tug of war that surrounds the present honours system. In 2000 Helen Clark’s government discontinued damehoods and knighthoods within the New Zealand Order of Merit system - only for John Key (before he became Sir himself) to bring it back in 2009.

There will be those who say, “But this year’s list is a diverse amalgam of New Zealand life and the people who have contributed to it.”

That’s certainly true, but it’s not the point.

STACY SQUIRES/STUFF New Zealand's Paralympic Games swimming champion Sophie Pascoe has been made a Dame in the New Year's Honours List.

This year’s recipients were chosen by the Honours Unit, which sits within the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet (DPMC). Its website states that, “The final honours lists are approved by The King of New Zealand, on the Prime Minister’s advice.”

Which means there will always be an element of political privilege behind the names of some honours recipients, based on the government of the day. That makes the system liable to either cronyism or gaming, either through political donations or grace-and-favour networking that allows recipients to gather the necessary signatures to add weight to their applications.

In reality TV parlance, it’s time for a makeover.

The DPMC website says “recognition is consistent with the egalitarian character of New Zealand society and enlivens and enriches it”.

The trouble with that statement is it’s not egalitarian enough; it needs to be made more so by removing the Honours Unit from the DPMC and creating a standalone unit with a non-political board that represents the richness of New Zealand life, to avoid the influence of groupthink.

Constructs such as status and power should not be prerequisites for applicants but should be challenged at every turn.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Then prime minister John Key in 2012, with Prince Charles, who now, as King, approves New Zealand’s final honours lists, a situation Janet Wilson says needs to change. Knighthoods and damehoods were reintroduced in 2009 by Key’s government.

Politicians should not be able to make nominations into the process to ensure it retains its independence.

It’s also time to cut our ties with the feudal system of recognition that is knighthoods and damehoods, and for the reformation of the Order of Merit process to reflect the breadth and diversity of New Zealand life.

This includes the scrapping of the less-valued Queen’s Service Order and Queen’s Service Medal, to be replaced with awards more accurately reflecting the weight of contribution recipients make to their communities.

We also need more rigorous vetting of each recipient’s background to ensure each embodies the integrity the award confers, lest the government ends up having to strip a knight of the realm of his knighthood for possessing child sex abuse material.

Because here’s the paradox about our treasured sense of egalitarianism; while we believe in giving everyone a fair go, we also don’t mind a pecking order.

And right now, our honours system is not giving recipients a fair go at that pecking order.

We need to get over our cultural cringe, which insists on the validation of faraway places, and create our own awards process that recognises those who go above and beyond in a way that truly reflects our national identity.

How about the Rūaumoko Awards – named after the Māori god of earthquakes, volcanoes and seasons – for those who create significant positive change (or shake things up, geddit?) within their communities?

John Cowpland/Stuff Janet Wilson: “We need to get over our cultural cringe, which insists on the validation of faraway places, and create our own awards process... “

Creating our own awards could be a first step towards ridding ourselves of the anachronism of the old system, which is nothing more than the weighty baggage of empire.

To do that, creating public trust in the system is paramount.

That can only be achieved if the system is deemed to be fair.