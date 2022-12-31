The hits and misses of a more turbulent year than most

A long way from Beijing, Zoi Sadowski-Synnott's family reflect on the snowboarder's history-making gold medal win at the Winter Olympics.

Jenny Nicholls is a Waiheke-based writer and reviewer.

OPINION: “The past is a foreign country,” wrote British novelist L P Hartley, “they do things differently there.”

I’m talking about the distant world of January 2022, when 48 New Zealanders were known to have died from Covid-19, millions of Ukrainians still lived peacefully in their own homes, Queen Elizabeth II was looking forward to her Platinum Jubilee, and Sam Bankman-Fried was an altruistic zillionaire.

From the invasion of Ukraine to the ongoing saga of Covid-19, the fiascos of the cryptocurrency market, NFTs and Twitter, and the eruption of Hunga Tonga–Hunga Haʻapai in Tonga, the news has felt less like a scary information fire-hose than being trapped beneath the Huka Falls.

This was the year Covid-19 caught up with us; by July it was one of New Zealand’s leading causes of death. But things could have been even worse: as shown in This England, a 2022 British series streaming on TVNZ+ dramatising the Boris Johnson government’s bungling response to the pandemic’s first wave. It’s based on the testimony of care home workers, hospital nurses and Number 10 staff.

By the time Covid-19 exploded here, those most at risk of dying theoretically had access to free tests and new antivirals. We knew more about how it spread, and how effective masks and ventilation could be. Many vulnerable people elsewhere were not so lucky.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Police clash with protesters as they remove tents and camping equipment from the occupation site on day 23 of the anti-mandate protests in Wellington.

Meanwhile, another epidemic was exploding – online disinformation. In February, an anti-vaccine, anti-mandate occupation which sprawled over the grounds of Parliament and Molesworth St in Wellington, attracted hundreds. It lasted more than three weeks, and was totally unsuccessful; the Government met not one of its demands.

New Zealand journalist Eva Corlett reported in The Guardian, “Māori leaders have come together to publicly denounce the violence exhibited at the occupation site which has included verbal attacks on members of the public; the call for the execution of journalists, politicians and health officials; the release of human waste into the sea and the damage to both public and private property.”

In a year of titanic miscalculation and historic global infamy – Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, Elon Musk’s Twitter wrecking ball, Donald Trump’s looming criminal indictment and Bankman-Fried’s arrest – even New Zealand’s most embarrassing dimwits seem like small cheese. But that doesn’t mean we should let them off the hook, or forget the year’s heroes. Here are my picks of the best and worst of 2022, from a crowded field.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Nico Porteous and Zoi Sadowski-Synnott made this year’s Winter Olympics New Zealand’s most successful.

Best

* The 2022 Winter Olympics were our most successful, thanks to Zoi Sadowski-Synnott and Nico Porteous.

* Slowly increasing kākāpō populations – “barring disaster,” wrote Alison Ballance for RNZ’s Our Changing World, “the kākāpō population will top 250 birds this year – the bird has come a long way since the mid-1990s when there were just 51 individual kākāpō alive.”

* On June 24, Aotearoa New Zealand celebrated Matariki as a public holiday for the first time.

* In October a group of New Zealand taxi drivers won a landmark case against Uber, compelling the company to treat them as employees, not contractors.

* Ruby Tui helped the Black Ferns win the Rugby World Cup, and published a best-selling autobiography, Straight Up.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI Black Ferns winger Ruby Tui signing her book, Straight Up, in Wellington.

* The Stuff Circuit documentary Fire & Fury, released in August, outraged its extremist subjects. But formal complaints to the New Zealand Media Council were not upheld, and the documentary, highlighting the findings of research group The Disinformation Project, remains a triumph of investigative journalism.

* The TVNZ documentary No Māori Allowed confronted Pukekohe's history of segregation. “It's not only about Pukekohe's forgotten racist history – which will blow your mind – but the complex and sensitive process of talking about it,” tweeted Russell Brown.

* Siobhan Leachman finished creating a Wikipedia article for every endemic moth species in Aotearoa.

* Rob Tucker, a terminally ill photojournalist, organised an auction of historic news photographs which raised more than $150,000 for the cash-strapped Hospice Taranaki.

* Moa footprints were discovered at Pareora Beach and at Kaipara.

* Charlie Mitchell’s outstanding journalism for Stuff transformed the way we understood issues, from the baby blood donor story to nitrates in drinking water.

* Dr Nic Rawlence, director of the Otago Palaeogenetics Laboratory, wrote barnstorming science columns in the online magazine The Conversation. @nic_rawlence_nz was also one of the year’s most reliably interesting New Zealand science Twitter follows.

* The Government made a range of missteps this year; but nobody deserves the level of misogynistic bile heaped on the prime minister. Jacinda Ardern dealt with every interview and press conference with professionalism, intelligence and wit.

Supplied Jenny Nicholls: It was “a year of titanic miscalculation and historic global infamy”.

Worst

* Newsroom’s Melanie Reid platformed the founders of the slick misinformation enterprise Voices For Freedom, calling them “mums” who are “vaccine and mandate-focused”.

(Dame Sarah Gilbert, one of the scientists behind the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19, is the mother of triplets.)

* In May, the CEO of a chemicals company, Simon Henry, directed an astonishingly misogynist and racist tirade at businesswoman Nadia Lim in the NBR. He was shredded by Madeleine Chapman in The Spinoff, and the bizarre phrase ‘Eurasian fluff’ entered New Zealand’s hall of shame.

RICKY WILSON Wayne Brown’s indiscreet comment about journalist Simon Wilson didn’t stop him being elected Auckland Mayor.

* In September, Auckland mayoral candidate Wayne Brown told a video camera that he wanted to glue photographs of journalist Simon Wilson to urinals. Astonishingly, he was elected. Even more astonishingly, Wilson went on to write chivalrous pieces with titles like ‘Six reasons to love Wayne Brown’.

* Lastly, can whoever stole four albatross/toroa eggs from their nests in the world’s only mainland royal albatross breeding colony, on Otago Peninsula, please return them.