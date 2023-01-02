Sometimes, it's good to revisit the sense of wonder we started out with

The thinking behind author Mark Twain’s two ways of seeing the Mississippi River, described in an 1883 essay, had a sequel in a writing course Lana Hart attended online.

OPINION: Since the rellies left after Christmas, there’s more time than usual for movies, books, and television dramas. Consuming more stories – whether mysterious, funny or adventurous – is a wonderful way to relax over the holidays. But I’m developing an annoying habit of looking for structure, narrative arcs and storyline resolutions.

In an online writing course I took during one of New Zealand’s lockdowns, the writer-tutor warned that “I’m about to ruin every movie you watch and every book you read from now on”. He said that in learning about the mechanics of storytelling, we will forever watch out for these ingredients rather than absorbing the story for itself.

Mark Twain said this differently in his 1883 essay Two Ways of Seeing a River from his book Life on the Mississippi. He explores how his attitudes and perceptions of the river change as he grows from a young, inexperienced man to a seasoned steamboat driver.

He writes, “Now when I had mastered the language of this water and had come to know every trifling feature that bordered the great river as familiarly as I knew the letters of the alphabet, I had made a valuable acquisition. But I had lost something too ... All the grace, the beauty, the poetry, had gone out of the majestic river!”

Twain goes on to describe how, as his knowledge of the river grows and he better understands its patterns, intricacies and behaviours, he sees the river as a resource to be used and navigated instead of the awe-inspiring force that it had once seemed to him. Ultimately, he asks whether we have “gained most or lost most” by becoming experienced or educated about a topic.

But it’s also true that the more we know about something, the deeper our appreciation for it can be. Knowing a few things about Picasso’s brushstrokes or his life could help us admire his paintings even more.

Mountaineers see ancient geological formations, avalanche risks and stories of the past revealed in the snow and ice, bringing a reverence and light-footedness that inexperienced day trampers may not fully grasp. Trained musicians hear technically difficult arpeggios and glissandos while others in the concert hall hear an enchanting tune.

As we learn more, does our amazement and enjoyment increase, or diminish?

Iain McGregor/Stuff The knowledge and experience of serious mountaineers, like those who attempt to climb Mt Everest, gives them “a reverence and light-footedness that inexperienced day trampers may not fully grasp”, Lana Hart says.

I wonder if there is a sweet spot, a balanced amount of information that is helpful to truly appreciate the topic or form that we are experiencing, but not so much information that it becomes normalised and unsurprising.

Daniel Kahneman, Nobel Prize-winner for his work in behavioural economics, frames the mechanics of our thinking into two distinct systems, just as Twain did almost 150 years ago. One system is where our instinctive impulses live – our first reactions, our emotions like anger, curiosity and awe. The other system consists of our logical, rational responses, is slower and requires more effort, and is developed over time through experience and knowledge.

Drawing on decades of research, Kahneman investigates ways in which both systems work together to make thousands of decisions every day. He argues that to make better decisions, we need to be aware of and intentionally engage one or both systems when confronted with problems. “You should inform your gut and then trust it,” he says.

Knowing when and how to toggle our thinking back and forth between what our rational brain knows to be true and what our intuitive brain feels at a deeper level takes practice, but by intentionally leveraging both systems, we can more fully utilise our advanced brains, he says.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Lana Hart: “Try to unknow your expertise from time to time... and to switch off your rational brain to open up doors to other wonders.”

While Twain laments that “a day came when I began to cease from noting the glories and the charms which the moon and the sun and the twilight wrought upon the river's face; another day came when I ceased altogether to note them”, he can be forgiven for not exploring what the field of psychology revealed about the human brain all those years later: we can drive our thinking towards its more intuitive emotions by stepping back from our rational brains. And if needed, vice versa.

Curiosity and wonder are vital to the human experience and, hopefully, part of this year’s holidays for all of us. Medical professionals, geologists, artists, parents and everyone else whose knowledge of a field is growing, try to unknow your expertise from time to time, to pay attention in a different way, and to switch off your rational brain to open up doors to other wonders.

Tonight, it’s the new Avatar film for me. Instead of looking out for subplots and overarching narrative arcs, I’m going to get lost in the story.