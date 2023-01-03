Kids at a loose end? Try playing cafe lotto in Wellington

There are lots of wonderful summery things to do in Wellington, says Dave Armstrong.

Dave Armstrong is a playwright and satirist based in Wellington.

OPINION/SATIRE: In the 1960s, Wellington was a well-maintained yet boring capital full of dreary public servants.

Now it’s a more exciting yet badly maintained capital full of dreary ex-public servants – who realised they could make far more money by becoming contractors doing the same job as previously.

While, traditionally, there has been a massive outflux of Wellingtonians every Boxing Day, an increasing number are staying home during their summer holidays.

Wellington is no longer closed for business and there are lots of wonderful summery things to do. In case you’re stuck for ideas once you’ve checked out Te Papa, Zealandia and the zoo, here are some cheap and cheerful activities to keep you and the family happy, active and entertained.

Piers Fuller/Stuff That rail joyride to Masterton could really be a bus trip.

Metlink Remutaka Train/Bus/Hike adventure

Meet at the railway station for a rail joyride to Masterton. Then discover that buses have replaced trains. Never mind, jump on a fun double-decker bus, and make your way up the Remutaka Range. The bus will overheat near the summit, so you’ll get off and make your way down again on foot. What a thrilling adventure! Dodge fast cars while you gain much-needed exercise walking off that Christmas dinner. Public transport has never been so healthy or stimulating. Thanks, Metlink.

Some truly beautiful and toxic algal bloom mats.

Hutt River Algal Bloomsbury Day

Interested in botany? Get in your togs and check out some of the many picturesque and colourful algal blooms to be found in the Hutt River at this time of year. Just follow the lack of signage to some truly beautiful and toxic algal bloom mats. Not recommended for dogs or children.

Wellington cafe lotto

Kids bored? Why not play cafe lotto? Wellington is famous for its wonderful cafes. But given the holiday hours, lack of tourists, immigration gridlock and hospo staff off with Covid, it can be tricky finding a cafe that’s open at this time of year. Get the kids to start at different parts of the CBD, walk for a kilometre and see how many cafes they can find that are actually open. Extra points for cafes not enforcing a holiday surcharge and for not having massive queues for takeaway coffees.

Megan Eaves/Supplied Getting the kids to hunt down your lost luggage will keep them busy for days.

Air New Zealand bingo

You’re really enjoying your Wellington summer but while the rest of the country is basking in 25+ degrees, you’re shivering in a light southerly, wearing a hoodie and a woollen hat. The kids are sick of being inside so why not call Air New Zealand to change an air ticket? This will provide up to 8-10 hours of family entertainment. Get the kids to hold the phone in 15-minute shifts, noting down the muzak. The one who gets ‘Loyaled’ or ‘Weather with Youed’ the most, wins. This will keep the kids busy for hours, or, if you’ve lost baggage at Auckland airport, days. See also: A and E bingo

People watching

Wellington is great for people watching – especially at bus stops. With crippling staff shortages, more lucrative cruise ship runs available, and Saturday or Sunday timetables in operation much of the time, a quick 10-minute wait for a bus may turn into an extended hour-long siesta. During this time, you’ll see all sorts of fascinating and colourful characters walking past, sitting and waiting with you, or even driving the buses themselves.

Ross Giblin/Stuff See if you can guess which articles won’t be on the shelves ...

Inflation tracking

Turn a simple holiday trip to the supermarket into a fascinating family maths game. Find the receipt from your last supermarket shop and guess how much more it will cost this time for exactly the same items. See how accurate you can make your estimation. If that doesn’t keep everyone busy, see if you can guess which articles won’t be on the shelves this time thanks to the Covid-affected disruption of supply chains. Play this game correctly and your family will be happier than a supermarket owner with no Commerce Commission price-gouging regulations.

Former Mayor Andy Foster becoming the ‘’i’’ at the unveiling of the Wellington sign on the waterfront. (File photo)

Take a selfie

Despite having many critics, the large, garish WELL_NGTON sign on the waterfront has been highly successful with tourists, going viral on social media. It’s the perfect place for a selfie. But what if couples or groups want to take a selfie and can’t fit inside the missing ‘I’? Luckily there are plans for other signs to spring up around the city with more ‘I’ spaces. NOT _N SERV_CE is a favourite among bus commuters and _N COMM_TEE is reported to be popular with council staff.

Road cone slalom

Wellington is mountainbiking nirvana. Hop on a bike with some friends and do the road cone slalom through Wellington’s streets. Highlights include sharing a lane with a bus on Adelaide Rd and the road cone slalom around Tākina Convention Centre. No single track on Mt Victoria is as tricky or as dangerous.

There is obviously heaps to do during a Wellington summer, but if you’re still stuck for ideas, why not dip into that pack of fireworks left over from Guy Fawkes. A few late-night, ill-directed skyrockets in your tinder-dry neighbourhood will provide hours of fun, and work, for others, and really ingratiate yourself to your neighbours.