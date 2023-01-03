Verity Johnson: The importance of showing unconditional love during the silly season

Verity Johnson is an Auckland-based writer and business owner.

OPINION: It’s true that Christmas is a time for family. It’s a time when you remember who has a normal family, and who has one that arrives for Christmas dinner on horseback holding scythes.

Normally one person in any relationship/friendship has a family who are vaguely normal. The other person’s family deserves to be in the 9th circle of hell, getting skewered like Satan’s personal cheese and pineapple hedgehog.

In my case, I’m the lucky one. I come from a family where everyone vaguely likes each other.

However, my friend is definitely in the other camp.

And every year we have the same conversation. It’s Christmas Eve, my friend will call me up and say: “I want to spend Christmas day with my family.”

I won’t say anything.

“You’re not saying anything,” she’ll say.

I’m thinking about how she has spent the previous 364 days avoiding them. As she should. If this was the UN, each member of her family would have been expelled for war crimes years ago.

“I know what you’re thinking …”

I’m thinking we do this every year. She’ll get nostalgic for all the ‘good times’ that never actually happened. She imagines that if she invites them over, there will be a festive truce. They’ll lay down their weapons, climb out of the trenches and swap gifts of love, forgiveness and hope over the glace cherries. After all, that’s what should happen at Christmas!

“Should” is such a vicious hallucinogenic. Because what actually happens is the next day she will call me from the pantry, where she’s barricaded herself, crying hysterically because she has been emotionally bayoneted …

STUFF Readers submitted their cutest Christmas pet photos as part of Neighbourly's Santa Paws competition.

Now, I know a lot of you have been in this situation over Christmas. And if you’re the exasperated other half, you probably wanted to scream: “But what do you think will happen!? You KNEW your sister has the same capacity for love and tenderness as a police riot shield!”

And look, I used to do that.

I, with all the naivety of the ‘normal’ other half, used to think this could be solved with sensible solutions. Like telling my frog not to invite her scorpion to dinner. And I was infuriated when she ignored me and did it anyway. And some bruised part of me would hope that maybe, just maybe, this time she’d learn from her mistake…

Nope. We’ve been in this same loop for two decades. But a few years ago, it hit me why all my sensible solutions will never work here. It’s not about logic. Or reason. Or reality, in fact.

What it comes down to is that an unhappy childhood creates a parallel universe that your loved one is stuck with for life. And at any moment, but especially at Christmas, they’ll get sucked through a crack and land back in this mirror universe hell.

And when they’re trapped in this parallel, poisoned gingerbread cottage of false hope and fake snow, all they can hear is, “if you just reach out this one last time, you’ll be able to fix your family! After all … it’s Christmas!”

They don’t hear us, in our universe, trying in vain to send a rescue shuttle. And quite frankly, we can’t get through to that world anyway. We’re one of the lucky few who escaped it.

Stuff Verity Johnson: “What it comes down to is that an unhappy childhood creates a parallel universe that your loved one is stuck with for life.”

All we can do is thank our lucky stars we were the ones who grew up understanding unconditional love. And because of that, our mission is to keep showing our other halves what real love looks like. Even when it’s exhausting, exasperating, and heartbreaking.

It’s still the only way we can reach through this tear in their space-time continuum and pull them back out again.