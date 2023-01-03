National, ACT looking primed in 2023, but don't write off NZ First

Free English lessons are being offered to people newly arrived from Ukraine through Manukau Institute of Technology.

Mike Yardley is a Christchurch-based writer on current affairs and travel

OPINION: By any measure, 2022 was a wild ride. The Year of the Tiger lived up to its zodiacal stripes as a time when resilience and strength are in the ascendancy.

Twelve months ago, after being cosseted for so long, I was staunchly in favour of opening our borders and learning to live with Covid, given the impressively high vaccine uptake and the comparatively mild variant that was sweeping the world.

Omicron’s steady march across the country was rapid but manageable – and we rolled with the punches. We have unquestionably learnt to live with this virus. It does not command the fear factor of old, largely relegated to nagging nuisance status.

READ MORE:

* National Party again ahead of Labour in new political poll

* The stage is set for an election bunfight in 2023

* Covid-19: Pandemic politics are on the way out, but a world of uncertainty remains

* Christopher Luxon surges to bring National neck and neck with Labour after only four months

* Christopher Luxon to use big speech to announce National would unwind Labour tax hikes



Domestically, the year also felt book-ended by puerile protest action. From the conspiratorial anti-vax fanatics to the paint-splattering passenger rail extremists vandalising a swag of electorate offices, a more feral brand of protester stomped their feet in 2022.

Just as social media has insidiously stoked the fire on brazen youth offending, social media has arguably emboldened, empowered and legitimised the radical malcontent – no matter how deluded or dangerous their world view may be.

The political year has been a bruiser for Labour, with the cost of living crisis supplanting Covid as Kiwis’ paramount concern. Unlike the smartly executed fuel excise reduction, the cost of living payment, while well-intentioned, soon devolved into government wastage, as evidence mounted of millions of dollars being frittered on ineligible foreigners and dead people.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff While National and ACT look odd-on to form the next government, Mike Yardley says, the resurgence of NZ First and Winston Peters should not be ignored.

National had its own taxation eels to wrestle with, finally reading the room and biting the bullet on its tone-deaf pledge to cut the top income tax rate. But National should stick to its guns on addressing tax bracket creep, given the corrosive power of inflation.

Christopher Luxon enters election year with his tail up, after stabilising the party, waging a disciplined focus on trigger issues and skippering National’s poll fortunes into the high 30s. With Labour slipping to 33% in the end-of-year 1 News Kantar Poll, and Jacinda Ardern’s stardust steadily dissolving, the great unknown is how low can Labour go?

Just like Auckland housing prices, trying to pick the bottoming out point is a fraught and fickle business. With the cost of living, law and order and the general mood of discontent garnering plenty of chatter over summer barbecues, Labour’s biggest worry will be whether the leakage sees their party vote plunge into the 20s, in the first set of polls this year. If that was to eventuate, the party could be facing an election decimation.

Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern addresses the media in February 2022 on New Zealand’s borders opening to the world again.

Last year was the year Labour lost control of the narrative. In the Year of the Rabbit, Grant Robertson will have to pull some incredibly impressive rabbits out of his fiscally-stretched hat.

But while National and ACT look odds-on to form the next government, the clear resurgence of NZ First cannot be ignored. Don’t be surprised if Winston Peters manages to gatecrash the Luxon-Seymour nuptials.

Globally, Vladimir Putin inadvertently demonstrated that the much-hyped might and power of the Russian Army was a mirage. His ground forces have proven to be flat-footed, ineffectual and rudderless.

The Russian military’s increasing reliance on Iranian drones and North Korean missiles lays bare its limited capabilities, propped up by pariah states.

It was also the year Britain went full Italian, with Downing Street’s glossy black door transforming into a prime ministerial turnstile. Rishi Sunak may have steadied the ship, but like a guilty pleasure, I do miss the ebullience of Boris. Liz who?

Meanwhile, in Australia, the election of Anthony Albanese’s administration has injected a welcome fresh force into our increasingly contested neighbourhood. Foreign Minister Penny Wong is the ultimate smooth operator.

Mike Yardley/Stuff Mike Yardley in New York last year. “Exploring the world again” was his highlight of the year.

The United States’ midterm elections bolstered President Biden’s re-election prospects, while puncturing the Trump train. Neither should run again. Most Americans want a new generation of leaders to contest the White House.

Expect the thinking person’s Trump, Ron DeSantis and liberal darling Gavin Newsom to declare their respective candidacies.

My indelible highlight of the year? Exploring the world again and visiting London for The Queen’s funeral. London’s seamless capacity to deal with historic-sized crowds is a modern marvel – as they will again for King Charles’ coronation. Happy New Year.