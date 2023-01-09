Language Matters: The tense differences in the way we express time

Andreea S. Calude is a senior lecturer in linguistics at the University of Waikato, and author of Questions About Language (Routledge, 2020) and Mysteries of English Grammar (2021).

OPINION: As a new year dawns, the occasion highlights our preoccupation with the measurement of time. We use calendars, diaries, watches, clocks and various other devices to keep track of time.

But how does language “keep time”? In grammar, we use the word “tense” to talk about time. Tense is not the only means by which we mark time linguistically. For example, time is also expressed by adverbs, like yesterday, tomorrow, soon, and temporal expressions, like on Monday or in July.

But tense is the grammatical machinery specifically designated to express time, and typically, it is found on words denoting actions (verbs).

READ MORE:

* Language Matters: Cheers to festive toasts from around the world

* Language Matters: Going into goblin mode to see you through a permacrisis

* Language Matters: Figurative expressions abound in anyone's language



English makes a distinction between present and past. For example, the children play denotes an event that takes place regularly but also at the time of speaking or writing, whereas the children played denotes an event that took place in the past (prior to the time of speaking/writing).

The present tense does not receive any special marking, although it does take -s for some forms: the clock ticks, she/he talks, Jane calls, and it is seen as the default. In contrast, the past tense is formed by adding the suffix -ed to verbs deemed to be “regular”: frown-frowned, walk-walked, jump-jumped.

Markus Spiske/Unsplash English makes a distinction between ‘’the children play’’ and ‘’the children played’’.

Irregular verbs, like see, go and know, have different forms (saw, went, knew), which need to be learned separately. Although there are some patterns among irregular past tense verbs, speakers acquire these forms by rote learning, making irregular verbs highly unpopular with second language speakers.

And some verbs simply “hang” suspended between regular and irregular forms, with both forms being in use. Some speakers say dreamed, others dreamt, some say texted, while others use text for both present and past.

The waters get murkier when we look beyond past and present to future tense(s).

Some scholars argue that English only has two tenses (present and past), because the future is expressed by means of a helping verb (auxiliary), will or shall: the children will play. Using auxiliaries is seen as “cheating”. Others go further and propose a four-way tense system, encompassing past, present, future and near future: the children are going to play.

Then there is also the distinction between events which are completed (termed “perfective”) and those which are not. English has a present perfect (I have worked here since May) and a past perfect (I had worked there for ages).

In a sense, it is difficult to appreciate what any system is really like without looking over the shoulder of other languages to see how else it could be.

Supplied Andreea Calude: “Researchers have pondered whether being forced to consider time might have an impact on other behaviours.”

Another language with a four-way distinction is the Trans New Guinea language Soq. But Soq carves up time slightly differently, and a little more precisely. Recent work by Don Daniels found the following distinctions: remote past (before yesterday), close past (yesterday), present (today until now), future (after now).

On the other hand, there are languages which are altogether tenseless, like (the Native American) Yucatec Maya and (the Australian Aboriginal) Dyirbal, relying on other resources (adverbs) to signal timing.

These observations show that while languages can express temporal ordering of events in different ways, some are forced to so by their grammatical systems, while others are not (and can optionally do so). But does it matter?

Researchers have pondered whether being forced to consider time might have an impact on other behaviours, such as a propensity towards saving money for retirement, or living in the moment, in a state of bliss.

Answers to these questions are not straightforward and remain hotly debated, but they remind us of the importance that language plays in how we make sense of the world and our own place in it.

Language Matters is a fortnightly column on all things language. Readers are invited to send questions for the authors to opinion@stuff.co.nz. Not all questions will be answered.