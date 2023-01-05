Escaping the city? Think carefully about access to hospital treatment

Buller residents march in Westport in August 2017, calling for a proper hospital to be built in the region.

Martin Thrupp is Professor of Education at the University of Waikato.

OPINION: Escaping big-city stresses for a quieter rural or coastal or small town life is now a well-rehearsed theme of New Zealand magazines, newspapers and TV shows. It usually sounds like a wonderful change of existence but a cautionary note needs to be added about access to hospital care.

This is especially true for middle-aged and older New Zealanders, many of whom are reported to join the exodus to the country after suffering some kind of medical scare.

But the problem is that anyone who does end up with a serious medical condition typically needs to use public hospital services in a city. Sometimes again and again and again.

I offer my own experiences from the last year. After being quite well for most of my 57 years, I was diagnosed last February with melanoma cancer. The tumour was hiding in plain sight as a small blister under my heel. I had liquid nitrogen treatments from my local GP practice, but it was a plastics specialist operating from rooms near Waikato Hospital in Hamilton who delivered the cancer news.

In March I then had a foot reconstruction at Waikato Hospital where my heel was removed and a flap from my instep became my new heel. In May I had a skin graft to complete the procedure. It was remarkable surgery but unfortunately the cancer spread and so in December I had to have lymph nodes removed from behind my knee and in my groin.

Supplied Martin Thrupp during his latest stay in hospital, in December.

As a result I’ve had three separate stays at Waikato Hospital over the last year but I’ve also had more than 30 other shorter appointments in and around the hospital. There have been plastics clinics, PET CT scans, ultrasound, interventional radiology, scar treatments and hospital physio.

That might sound like a lot but I have yet to directly see anyone from the Oncology Department. Cancer treatment such as immunotherapy probably lies ahead.

The fact is that if you want the best of treatment on offer, you have to make yourself available in person. You are being constantly checked and monitored and the hospital becomes a very familiar place.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Martin Thrupp has needed to have multiple visits to Waikato Hospital and other facilities in and around it in the past year.

In the circumstances, my life has been made considerably easier by the fact that my wife and I live in suburban Hamilton, only 10 minutes’ drive from Waikato Hospital. I certainly think this is very fortunate and I’ve no plans to move further afield anytime soon.

These days hospital treatment also gets put off at the last minute for all sorts of reasons, good and bad. Delays may be due to equipment failure, staffing, or sometimes just the need to respond to test results or scans.

During my visits to hospital I’ve met people there for a procedure, only to have their hopes dashed day after day. They stay in the ward because they live a long way from the hospital but if they lived locally they could often just go home until their procedure was actually feasible.

Yes, there are community shuttles to hospitals and, yes, there are places where people can stay near hospitals while they are being treated. But that all takes some organising and it depends on availability too. Whereas when a hospital is located close to home, transport and accommodation problems largely disappear.

District nursing is yet another consideration. Many surgeries require following up at home and if you live in the city there are more options in terms of scheduling that care. It’s also easier for district nurses to send you back to hospital, whereas the district nurses in remote areas have less hospital back-up.

For me, one of the good things about having hospital care so handy is that I’ve still had time to mostly carry on with my regular work as an academic. It certainly wasn’t a perfect year but nor did my working life have to come to a complete stand-still.

It has all made me think about coastal and rural ‘’lifestyle’’ – something that many New Zealanders take rather seriously. “Oh, I couldn’t possibly manage without my evening stroll along [such and such] beach.” “Oh, it’s the 20 hectares of native bush that makes the place so special, you know.’’

Cloudia Spinner/123rf ‘’Once you have a serious medical condition, aspirations like sea-views, vineyards and the like become less important,’’ says Martin Thrupp.

The thing is that once you have a serious medical condition, aspirations like sea-views, vineyards and the like become less important. ‘’Lifestyle’’ becomes more about being able to do regular everyday activities without too much hassle and frustration. That includes accessing hospital care.

So where best to live when middle-aged or older? There is much to consider, of course. Just don’t expect real estate agents to dwell on the down-sides of living a long way from a hospital.