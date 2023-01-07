Born to rewild: Why I've given up on mowing the lawn

Dylan Bateup could not believe his eyes when he received an anonymous note saying his not-so-long lawns needed mowing. (First published December 2020)

OPINION: The day before the day before Christmas finds us both at our letterboxes where she’s taking parcels from hers and I’m leaving bills to be eaten by the snails in mine.

“Hi Victoria!” calls the neighbour, “I love the rewilding!”

“What’s that?,” I call back, knowing damn well what she said but buying some time to think of the reply.

“The lawn!,‘’ she yells, “I love the way you’re rewilding the lawn!”

The neighbour does not, in fact, love the way I’m rewilding the lawn, she’s just too polite to say so. I’m also not rewilding it; I just can’t be arsed mowing it. This is something the neighbour knows damn well.

For the past day or two my neighbourhood has been fair humming with the sound of lawnmowers as residents get things in order before the rellies arrive.That’s what my neighbour was doing yesterday, somewhat pointedly.

“It’s good for the environment!,” I yell back cheerfully, “the lawn’s becoming an ecosystem!”

What both of us know is that the lawn is absolutely not becoming its own ecosystem. The only things currently residing within the long brown grass are beer cans, KFC wrappers and a few blue face masks all blown in from the street.

There haven’t been any actual living things living in the lawn since the snails moved into the letterbox and the driveway hedgehog upped sticks into the garage. It’s a sensible place for him to be, so I’ve left the door open and his water saucer on the threshold.

“I’ve read about the ecosystems!,” yells the neighbour, “they’re doing that in England!”

I’ve also read about this which is why I know how overgrown lawns are both little ecosystems and good for the environment. I also know using the environment as motivation for not being motivated is a brilliant excuse nobody can argue against.

“Mowers emit as much pollution as a car!,” I yell back, because I read that somewhere and thought it was a good thing to remember should this very situation arise.

Whether it’s actually true or not doesn’t really matter because it works its trick for a while. The neighbour makes one of those impressed sort of faces; falls silent.

“You could keep a goat on that!,’’ she rallies, but I’m ready for this one too.

“Goats don’t actually eat grass!,” I yell, which isn’t true at all. I once had a goat that ate grass, trees, shrubs and flowers, as well as clothes from both the washing line and my body. His name was Barry, and he also ate much of a bicycle seat.

“I didn’t know that!,” yells the neighbour, pretending to believe me. “You could certainly have a few sheep though!”

Now we’re talking. If there’s one thing I do know a lot about it’s sheep; in fact I know so many things about sheep I walk through the long grass, so I don’t have to yell them all.

For the next five minutes the poor woman is regaled with facts such as sheep don’t have top teeth, do have rectangular pupils and that Kiwi legend Jack Fagan is about to set a new world record in shearing.

None of this has anything to do with my lawn, obviously, though it’s going to make the neighbour think twice about bringing the subject up again.

Nonetheless, back in the house I worry about being unneighbourly so make a New Year's resolution to sort the lawns before next summer.

That’s because I couldn’t do it now even if I wanted to. The mower’s in the garage and I’m worried about disturbing the hedgehog.