Janet Wilson: As eruption charges come to court, spotlight will be on WorkSafe

Matt and Lauren Urey on Whakaari on the day of the eruption. The couple suffered serious burns.

Janet Wilson is a freelance journalist who has also worked in communications, including a stint with the National Party in 2020.

OPINION: Nothing exemplifies our cavalier attitude to health and safety as a nation more than the Whakaari/White Island eruption in December 2019.

With 22 lives lost, and another 25 miserably changed forever, it serves to emphasise that despite the introduction of the 2015 Health and Safety at Work Act, our complacency still results in twice as many workplace deaths per capita as Australia.

This year, with 11 organisations and individuals still to face WorkSafe charges, public focus will inevitably fall as much on the health and safety regulator.

Because in creating these charges, WorkSafe itself has been found wanting.

A MBIE-commissioned independent review found that unregistered operators took tourists onto the island for five years leading up to the eruption, a fact that WorkSafe knew about but didn’t impose sanctions on.

Even more alarmingly, its safety audits of registered operators, such as White Island Tours, didn’t assess volcanic risk, only walking hazard.

Which poses the legal conundrum; if WorkSafe didn’t hold a registered operator to account for assessing volcanic risk before December 2019, how can operators be liable since the explosion?

And, in being both the prosecutor and the regulator, how much store is WorkSafe placing in these charges to place fault and responsibility elsewhere, rather than accepting that some should be placed with it?

WorkSafe’s year-long investigation into the horrific event cost $5.5 million and cast a wide net in terms of charges, with, so far, varying results.

Netflix The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari is now available to stream on Netflix.

There’s the celebrated case of helicopter pilots Mark Law and Tim Barrow, who weren’t on the island when the eruption occurred but flew there afterwards, despite the national air ambulance claiming that landing on the island was too dangerous.

They managed to evacuate 12 people, 10 of whom unfortunately died.

Their actions earned them New Zealand’s highest bravery awards, the Bravery Star and Bravery Decoration respectively, and in Law’s case a nomination for New Zealander of the Year.

Yet WorkSafe carefully chose not to investigate the rescue and recovery of the victims following the eruption, kicking that responsibility to the coronial and police inquiries, instead charging the pair’s companies under Section 36 of the Act.

This was despite WorkSafe’s own inspectors visiting both companies two months before the volcano eruption, and deeming them to be safe.

This lack of accountability, shrouded in hypocrisy, has been reflected in a Change.org petition asking the prime minister to drop the charges, which had gathered 142,214 signatures at the time of writing.

Then there’s the case of the company that wasn’t on the island when Whakaari erupted but charged anyway.

Last March charter company Inflite Ltd pleaded guilty in the Auckland District Court and was fined $227,500 with legal costs of $40,000.

Not a single tourist of the company’s was injured. But it had conducted a tour earlier in the day so, as the WorkSafe media release alleges, “it easily could have been their customers killed or harmed if the eruption had happened at a different time”.

Which makes an act of God a risk to Inflite Charters Ltd when its own regulator didn’t assess for that risk.

If you apply that logic then, given that in October 2019 volcanic tremors and sulphur dioxide were at their highest levels since 2016, anyone else who had been on the island in that two-month period should have been charged as well.

Supplied Whakaari/White Island erupted in December 2019, killing 22 people.

But WorkSafe’s charges against all and sundry haven’t been completely successful. Last May the National Emergency Management Agency won its case to have charges against it for failing to inform tourists and tour operators of the risk on Whakaari dismissed.

Five months later, in front of the same judge, the owners of Whakaari – the Buttle brothers - weren’t quite so lucky and failed in their bid to have their WorkSafe charges dismissed.

The reason there’s so much riding on WorkSafe achieving as many guilty verdicts as it can muster is that it’s been found wanting itself in the all too recent past.

Five months ago, a consultant’s review from SageBush found WorkSafe was unclear on its role and failing to intervene in key areas, with the number of investigations and audits decreasing significantly in recent years.

Having failed to meet the seven health and safety targets it was set in 2013, WorkSafe’s answer to the review was to change them to 40 new ill-defined measures which would be reported only to MBIE and the workplace relations and safety minister.

John Cowpland/Stuff Janet Wilson: WorkSafe’s decision to reduce its focus on adventure tourism, seen as “comparatively lower-risk” is hard to understand.

Even more inexplicable is WorkSafe’s decision to reduce its focus on adventure tourism - deemed to be “comparatively lower-risk” - and to focus on the “high-harm” forestry, transport, manufacturing and construction industries, citing ongoing underfunding.

Try telling that to Australian Jesse Langford, who lost his immediate family on Whakaari, or to American newlyweds Matt and Lauren Urey, who’ve endured skin graft after skin graft.

Because while our ACC system has removed the ability for us to sue for personal injury, WorkSafe and the Health and Safety at Work Act have become our only protection when it comes to unsafe practices.

That makes the agency as liable as those it has chosen to charge when it comes to the Whakaari/White Island eruption.