Legacies on the line in a year of two big, stressful contests

Perhaps you walked into the gym on January 1 with the classic “New Year, New You” mantra running through your mind.

James Nokise is a New Zealand comedian, writer and podcaster.

OPINION: Don’t feel too bad if your New Year resolutions have already fallen by the wayside, slipped your mind, or been compromised within only days of making them. If keeping them was easy, we probably would not need the provocation of a new dateline to help us stay focused.

Many have already given up “Dry January” as the first weekend approached. From the courier driver delivering an avalanche of late Christmas gifts, to the King of the realm watching his 38-year-old second son accuse his 40-year-old first-born of attempted assault, some people really needed that Friday beer to lower their stress levels.

There’s no reason to beat yourself up if you were trying to stay sober for the month. In all honesty, if having some alcohol is truly affecting your guilt levels, you might want to do a quick stock-take of your 2022 drinking and reach out to a friend. No need to wait till another month begins.

Perhaps you walked into the gym on January 1 with the classic “New Year, New You” mantra running through your mind. Several days later, your muscles are screaming at you as soon as you wake up, and you’re not sure if you have undiagnosed asthma or are just more out of shape than you realised. Or perhaps you grossly misjudged the realities of the sights, sounds and smells of mass exercise, and are unsure about the differences between an adrenaline rush and a panic attack.

READ MORE:

* From tinned fish to potato milk, these will be the food trends of 2023

* The year that could be: Stuff's political predictions for 2023

* Stuff's sporting predictions for 2023

* Rugby World Cup: All Blacks draw hosts France in 2023 tournament



Don’t forget you live in New Zealand, home to isolated walks with fantastic views, and loosely defined pathways. Nothing gets the body’s stabilisers going like having to constantly adjust to the rocky tracks of Aotearoa’s hills and coasts.

For some people the next cycle of 365 days is paramount, full of opportunities to make or break their professional legacies. In what could be considered a Kiwi Leap Year, 2023 will see New Zealand experience its two most stressful annual events: a general election and a Rugby World Cup.

With the All Blacks coming off their worst calendar year in decades, it’s not simply about pride, but about going into a World Cup for the first time as not the No 1 seed. In September the world’s most powerful rugby nations will gather their greatest players – plus the ones from the Pacific nations they’ve given citizenship to – and compete to win the Webb Ellis Cup.

David Rogers/Getty Images Ireland, South Africa and particularly home nation France all have better odds than New Zealand in the 2023 Rugby World Cup, says James Nokise.

Ireland, South Africa and particularly home nation France all have better odds than New Zealand. Japan is gunning for a re-match with the ABs, which is a sentence no-one expected to read in a world cup year. They could get it as they’ll be in a ‘’pool of death’’, competing with Argentina and Samoa to take a quarterfinals spot along with the almost-guaranteed English team.

Several of the “Men in Black” have announced they’ll be stepping away from New Zealand rugby after the tournament, which means they’ll be plenty of motivation to bring home a record-breaking fourth championship.

Coach Ian Foster is in the unenviable position of having his two predecessors be World Cup winners, although both also lost tournaments too. If he can rally his troops to victory, not only will they close the gap between themselves and the Black Ferns six championships, but they may also affect the outcome of the election. Why? Because sometimes this is both a very serious and silly country.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, and the Labour Government in general, did not have a great 2022. Was it their most stressful year in power? Not at all. The most traumatic? Not even close. But anytime there’s a camped demonstration on your front lawn, the playground catches fire, some guy you’re not keen on becomes mayor of your biggest city, and Winston Peters (despite not being in government) starts polling ... things can look a bit grim.

Ross Giblin/Stuff James Nokise: Nothing gets the body’s stabilisers going like having to constantly adjust to the rocky tracks of Aotearoa’s hills and coasts.

Just like Helen Clark in 2005, Ardern may have to summon all of her not-inconsiderable political powers to get Labour across the line later in the year. Christopher Luxon may be a better opposition leader than 2005 Don Brash, but he’s no 2008 John Key. Then again, the pandemic lockdowns have seemed to slow down time and stretch out days. Two terms and six years might feel more like three and nine to voters.

And what of Covid-19, the virus that went “New Year, New Variation” in Australia. What next for everyone’s favourite infectious disease in 2023?

In a sad, brutally honest way, many have mentally checked out from safety measures unless forced to remain vigilant because of their or a loved one’s physical vulnerability. The age of free hand sanitiser and masks in shops has truly passed. The lone survivor of pandemic protocols appears to be sneezing into an armpit, and laundromats are hopeful that trend remains.