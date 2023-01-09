Wannabe drivers need to be confronted with the impact of poor decisions

One person died and seven were injured in a crash near Waihi Beach on January 2, following a significantly increased national road toll in 2022. Rachel Taylor says new drivers should attend a mandatory seminar on poor decision-making.

OPINION: A total of 378 people died on New Zealand's roads last year, the highest toll since 2018, when the same number died. The tally was 60 up on the toll in 2020.

It’s such a large number that it’s hard to comprehend, so when you’re at the pub on Friday night, look around. There are probably about 200 people there. Now imagine them all dead. And then add another 178 people.

The number of people who were involved in car crashes and survived in 2022 is not on the ACC website yet, but in 2021, it was more than 48,000. The cost of repairing and rehabilitating those 48,000 people was $568.6 million.

These numbers are horrifying.

The Road to Zero campaign aims to introduce “incremental reductions in road deaths, leading to a 40% reduction in death and serious injuries by 2030”. This reduction will be achieved through a combination of “median barriers and intersection treatments, speed limit changes and increased levels of enforcement by safety cameras and police officers”.

A 40% reduction sounds like a lot, but reducing 378 by 40% still leaves us with 226.8 people dead as a result of road accidents.

Our police are burdened with the task of lowering the road toll, but ultimately driving behaviour comes down to individual responsibility. The threat of enforcement is not enough of a deterrent, and the Road to Zero document missed on driver education.

The key issue here is encouraging drivers to display better driving behaviour. How do we do that?

By adding an extra compulsory step to driver education.

After a person successfully completes the restricted driver practical driving test, but before receiving their driving licence, there needs to be a mandatory seminar on the consequences of poor decision-making for new drivers. We could call this seminar Impact.

Let’s show wannabe drivers what really happens to the human body when it is forced to stop at 50kph, 80kph, 100kph and 120kph.

The seminar could begin by explaining that medical students take classes on how to treat seatbelt injuries. Show wannabe drivers real photos of seatbelt injuries.

Following that, a crash survivor could speak to the attendees about life before their crash, the experience of the accident itself, how long they spent in hospital, what kind of medical treatment they required, what kind of rehabilitative therapies they needed to access afterwards. They could also talk about how their need for ongoing care impacted on their family, and how life changed as a result of the accident.

Supplied Rachel Taylor: Sometimes bodies of those killed in crashes are so mangled they need to go to specialist undertakers.

Then explain to our wannabe drivers that these survivors are the lucky ones. Show them real photos of people who have died in their vehicles. Tell them what speed the deceased was travelling at and what substances were present.

Explain to them that some bodies are so badly damaged by high speed collisions that they can’t even be sent to a regular funeral home. Those mangled bodies need to go to specialist undertakers.

This is the reality.

Our young drivers need to fully understand the true consequences of bad driver decision-making. The thought of driving while impaired, or driving over the speed limit, should make them feel sick.