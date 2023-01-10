The lessons Andrew Tate doesn't want you to learn about talking with young men

Richie Hardcore is an educator, speaker and activist, working in family and sexual violence prevention, masculinity, mental health and fitness.

OPINION: The Andrew Tate saga has been trending on Twitter on and off for a while, but it has come to a head with his recent arrest in Romania for alleged rape and human trafficking.

I’ve been following it closely, as in the past few months I’ve been asked to speak at a number of schools to address Tate’s influence specifically.

I’ve been speaking about masculinities, preventing family violence and promoting healthy relationships in schools for years now, and last year I started getting asked to include a segment on Tate specifically.

School faculties and parents were seeing the influence Tate was having, and they wanted to help students develop more critical filters.

We have real issues that fall out of a stereotypical, old-fashioned idea of manhood, from suicide to gendered violence and sexual harassment.

All these need addressing, but it’s how we do it that has to change, lest this counter-swing Tate is leading undoes all the hard work of the last few decades.

Whilst there is a bountiful stream of critique, Tate has hit a nerve at this moment in time, when there seems to be a void of confusion for our young men.

It’s clear to me that boys and men are looking for life advice and guidance. They’re looking for role models.

Who is Andrew Tate? Before making a fortune as a pimp and pornographer, Tate was a world kickboxing champion and reality TV star.

In 2021 he created The Hustler’s University 2.0, where his target demo of young men aged 13-25 signed up for business and life advice on how to be a real man for USD$49/month.

Perhaps his most impressive talent, however, is his viral marketing prowess. According to an article in The Economist, he’s been the most popular influencer among American Gen Z-ers.

Online, Tate is a stereotypical tough guy. He posts videos of fast cars, guns, and he’s also back in the dark ages when it comes to his beliefs about women.

On YouTubehe talks about slapping and choking women and forced sex. He’s openly homophobic, promotes an outdated idea of manhood and claims that “depression isn’t real”.

Over the past year, all major social media platforms kicked him off their accounts. Twitter, where he has 4.1 million followers, has reinstated him with its new amnesty on previously banned accounts. He’s become a hero for many right-wing and conservative culture warriors.

From his fan base, there is a general sense that his self-confidence, discipline, focus on hard work, material success and straight talking are what make him appealing.

Contrast this to many of those having conversations about masculinity, being completely unrelatable to young men and often antagonistic towards them.

Teenage boys aren’t idiots. They spend huge amounts of time online, and they know that young men are dying by suicide, failing in schools and education, and succumbing to diseases of despair and alienation at much higher rates than women.

You can call it male fragility, or tone-policing, but if we want to really bring boys and men into conversations about ending sexism, and creating a healthier, more expansive idea about masculinity, we need to talk with them, not at them.

Shame is an entirely ineffective vehicle of change for us humans.

The most dangerous parts of Tate’s messaging aren’t the work-hard, tough-guy aspect, but the weaving of misogyny and homophobia into these themes.

If we want to make positive changes when it comes to masculinity, we can start by role-modelling healthy beliefs and behaviours in our own lives, whether that is as parents, coaches, employers or in other roles.

The New Zealand relationship and sexuality education guidelines provide support for schools to have these discussions in their classrooms.

We can also highlight the myriad of powerful yet relatable male role models out there, who aren’t blatantly disrespecting women.

There are loads of great men talking about the need to work hard and overcome adversity, who are active fathers and loving partners, or who have overcome tough starts in life to be successful.

Men like Aotearoa New Zealand’s Junior Fa, Kai Kara France, or America’s Mr Jason Wilson role model positive ways of showing up in the world as men.

We must be mindful to call young, impressionable men into the conversation when we do this, not just point out what is wrong.

If we truly want change, we need to adjust our approaches accordingly and showcase the strengths and benefits of stepping outside the Tate Universe, and into a broader, healthier, and happier idea of manhood.