Trouble on the horizon for Christchurch hospitality scene

OPINION: Summer’s bumper trading hum is a most welcome shot in the arm for the central city’s hospitality sector.

With Christchurch spilling with tourists over the holiday season, our bars and restaurants are enjoying their best trading period in three years.

But beyond the wider spectre of a possible recession, some big, brooding regulatory storm clouds are threatening to rain on their parade.

For starters, late-night operators are intensely concerned about the growing propensity of inner-city residents to lay noise complaints.

The Dux Central flashpoint has underscored the urgent need for the city council to strike a workable solution via changes to the District Plan.

Alongside Dux Central and Smash Palace, St Asaph St’s live music operators have led that charge for regulatory change, in a bid to neutralise the ability of curmudgeonly noise-averse residents to jeopardise their business livelihoods.

But the city’s premier entertainment precinct, The Terrace, is also exposed to the debilitating power of noise complainants.

With almost 20 licensed venues comprising The Terrace block, in addition to a further dozen venues within proximity, it is the beating heart of the city’s nightlife scene.

Yet, under the Christchurch Central Recovery Plan and District Plan, the area is classified as a “lower noise entertainment precinct,” with a 60 decibel limit.

The “higher noise precinct” of 65 decibels was solely applied to the old SOL Square footprint, which has not regenerated into a hospo hub post-quakes.

Cr James Gough, who is also a director of The Terrace Christchurch Ltd, confirms that some operators on The Terrace have already elected to turn their outdoor speakers down or off – to offset the risk of noise complaints.

Gough says their decision to do so “is not a requirement and nor should it be”. But it underscores the galloping concerns about the deteriorating environment they are operating in.

Gough tells me operators “would naturally favour relaxing decibel limits given it’s the city’s pre-eminent hospitality precinct, therefore the regulatory environment should logically reflect where people want to go and what the area was specifically designed for“.

As I opined last month, I believe all hospitality and entertainment precincts in the central city should be accorded a 65 decibel limit, just as Te Kaha has, in addition to its annual allotment of 15 concerts at the 75-80 decibel limit.

As the former deputy mayor, Andrew Turner, wrote in a letter to The Press prior to Christmas, “there’s a real danger that Christchurch will end up devoid of any late-night entertainment scene if the residential noise police win the day”.

Turner also rightly pointed to the second threat bearing down on the sector – “the mooted Local Alcohol Policy (LAP) that could potentially kill late-night opening of on-licenced premises”.

Council staff have commenced their preparatory work on developing an LAP, with pending legislative changes seeking to abolish the rights of appeal to a provisional LAP.

You will recall the city council’s last ill-fated attempt to craft an LAP in 2017.

It was ultimately abandoned, after it frittered over $1 million on the process and lost a High Court legal challenge undertaken by Hospitality New Zealand.

Without an LAP, the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act states the national default on-licence hours are 8am to 4am.

And alongside Christchurch, Auckland, Wellington and Queenstown have been operating to those default hours.

It would be most unfortunate if the worst excesses of Christchurch’s previous LAP debacle were to be reprised, namely a 1am one-way door policy or closing time.

Where is the evidence that taking aim at on-licence venues, where drinking is already so tightly regulated and supervised, will bend the arc on alcohol harm?

The council’s focus would be better directed at shortening the operating hours of off-licence traders and imposing density limits on the number of off-licence premises, suburb by suburb.

There’s another major eel to wrestle with – the explosion in remote sellers and on-demand home delivery services, side-stepping checks around age and intoxication.

There are now more than 350 mail order licence holders – most of which have licences granted since 2020.

Taking aim at remote sales and off-licence density is fine by me. But let’s not knock the stuffing out of hospitality venues, just when they’re finding their feet again, post-Covid.