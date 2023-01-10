Right royal squabbles offer no support to republicans

Dave Armstrong is a playwright and satirist based in Wellington.

OPINION: As the US went through 15 votes to find a speaker, as Bolsonaristas stormed Brazil’s congress, and the grim war in Ukraine continues, what has dominated our media? Harry and Meghan, of course.

Being an armchair republican, I couldn’t care less about the outcome of the present right royal squabble, although it’s quite a hilarious watch at times.

Apparently, Harry’s upcoming book reveals details of him losing his virginity in a field to an older woman, and a bit of drug and alcohol abuse. Probably what you’d expect from any woke hipster – an image Harry seems to have cultivated in the last few years. And good on him for confronting the conscious and not-so-conscious racism that he has been involved in as a member of a highly privileged family.

However, revealing the number of Taliban soldiers you killed – assuming they were soldiers and not civilians – is hardly woke. He has also upset a lot of comrades by publicly releasing his alleged kill-count – it could invite reprisals from extremists and is not what a good British soldier is meant to do. If Harry had perhaps mentioned the futility of the British action in Afghanistan, I might be more sympathetic.

As for Meghan – she was an OK, though not outstanding, actress on Suits, and it appears that some of the royal staff didn’t like her much. So why the incredible vitriol? Most of her detractors are, like me, white male boomers and, unlike me, royal suck-ups.

Piers Morgan, a Rupert Murdoch suck-up as well as a royal one, used to be friends with Meghan until she cut him off – possibly at Harry’s behest – and we’ve never heard the end of it. Hell hath no fury like a British tabloid journalist scorned.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Dave Armstrong: “The misogyny towards Meghan is even greater than against Camilla Parker-Bowles.”

Royal suck-up number two, Jeremy Clarkson, famous for having a childish and violent tantrum over food that the most spoilt royal toddler would be proud of, heads the Premier League of Meghan-haters. Demonising her with a particularly hateful piece, now withdrawn, in The Sun, Clarkson suggested publicly parading Meghan naked and throwing excrement at her. Freud would have a field day. Of course, the fact that Meghan is a person of colour has nothing to do with all this hatred.

The misogyny towards Meghan is even greater than what Camilla Parker-Bowles faced. But now that the Queen Consort is on the other side in the Harry row, expect her to get an easy ride from the British tabloids, which once appallingly demonised her.

Random House Group/Via AP “Apparently, Harry’s upcoming book reveals details of him losing his virginity in a field to an older woman and a bit of drug and alcohol abuse,“ writes Dave Armstrong.

Harry’s other revelations, including details of his relationship with Prince William, has upset the palace, but they won’t comment because they’re maintaining their Queen Elizabeth-like stiff-upper-lipishness.

This can’t be much fun. It would be much easier if British royals looked to the other 12 European monarchies as models, whose civilian-like royals lead largely anonymous lives. You need to be a right royal suck-up to know who the monarchs of Denmark, Belgium, Norway or Sweden even are.

When friends come back from trips to the Netherlands, the Van Gogh Museum and Rijksmuseum, canals, hash cafes and Amsterdam’s historic red-light district all get a mention, but never The Hague’s Royal Palace.

Copenhagen has its Tivoli Gardens, and those weird plutey restaurants that tourists adore where for a small fortune you can eat a thimble-full of grilled reindeer penis with seaweed over a bed of foraged wild Nordic arctic moss. Meanwhile, the poor old Amalienborg Palace, home of Danish royalty, only reaches number 52 on Tripadvisor for its changing of the guard.

Evan Agostini/Getty Images In a column in The Sun newspaper, Jeremy Clarkson suggested publicly parading Meghan naked and throwing excrement at her.

We now have a new British monarch replacing his far more popular mother. His sidelined younger brother faces allegations of sexual abuse of a minor, and his sons are in the midst of a bitter feud. Surely New Zealanders must look with horror at Annus Horribilis 2 – The Sequel – and call for a republic?

Although we armchair republicans have been pointing out the ridiculousness of a monarchy for years, I sense no public mood for change. For many Kiwis, the scandal probably adds to the royal lustre. Our parliament contains a small but significant number of royal suck-ups and the rest know that a republic referendum could end up like John Key’s flag referendum.

And to be fair, our constitutional monarchy is benign, with little effect on our daily lives. As the 1975 firing of Australia’s Whitlam government by the Queen’s representative fades into memory, Kiwis may notice that King Charles is tolerant on religious matters and nowhere near as reactionary as his father or Hitler-friendly great-uncle David (Edward VIII).

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Dave Armstrong: “Although we armchair republicans have been pointing out the ridiculousness of a monarchy for years, I sense no public mood for change.”

Even if we became a republic, the vestiges of the British Empire that we see in our schools, universities and other institutions would probably continue.

As the planet hots up and Harry and Meghan signal their virtue by flying around the world to tell us to use our cars less, and to read his book that has caused countless trees to be chopped down, the palace can rest assured that there won’t be any republican trouble from their sleepy, South Seas dominion for some time yet.