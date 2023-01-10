Verity Johnson: Why is garden furniture so expensive?

The Swedish furniture juggernaut had 10 LGBTQ designers create sofa covers inspired by their own stories and Pride flags.

Verity Johnson is an Auckland-based writer and business owner.

OPINION: I hate chain furniture stores.

Largely because I think furniture is a metaphor for the lustful joy of daily living. And inevitably every chain store takes that colourful chaos and chops it up into blocks and blocks of identical, brick-like sofas the colour of the beige sack you drown wild cats and childhood innocence in.

But more importantly, have you seen how expensive the average outdoor lounge sets is!?

READ MORE:

* How to jazz up your outdoor space for al fresco entertaining

* The new status symbol: A backyard that's basically a fancy living room

* A guide to making the most of a small outdoor entertaining space

* 5 things you need to do now to get your place ready for summer



They’re all about $4000! On sale! For a rattan couch that looks like two dung-coloured Tetris blocks smashed together from straw and PVC glue in a junior school art class!?

My god. No wonder they’re all named after exotic locations. It’s a reminder that you could have a week in paradise for the same price as a lounger that’s as comfy as a carrot grater.

I’m sure you’ve been thinking this recently too. After all, this is the time of the year when we all buy outdoor furniture. We’ve got the optimism of January in our blood. New year, new you, new sun-kissed loungers for glamorous parties with your friends … and this is the week when you go online, look at the prices and cry.

Everything new is in the thousands. Even on TradeMe everything decent is still over a grand, and even the rubbish stuff is going for hundreds of dollars.

Supplied/Stuff “After all, this is the time in the year when we all buy outdoor furniture. We’ve got the optimism of January in our blood,” writes Verity Johnson.

I watched seven separate bidders fight like rabid jackals over the corpse of one, rotting, $1 reserve, wooden outdoor bench. It went for $250. I stared at the victorious winner and wished many long, gangrenous splinters upon them.

“You,” I whispered, “are the problem.”

And to some extent, they are. If we’re all willing to pay extortionate amounts for outdoor furniture then it keeps the market price high. Someone out there – I don’t know who? Drug dealers with aspirations of middle class acceptance and serving tiramisu on the deck? But someone out there is paying thousands for outdoor furniture sets. Which is why retailers can sell them for the same price as a nose job or a second hand Mazda.

But to a greater extent, the consumers aren’t the problem. It’s the furniture-seller-cartels.

See, there’s a reason why we’re willing to spend so much on sun loungers the colour of mild disappointment. It’s because the soul of our country lives on the deck.

Stuff Verity Johnson: “I watched seven separate bidders fight like rabid jackals over the corpse of one, rotting, $1 reserve, wooden outdoor bench. It went for $250.”

We don’t have many national rituals. But come summer, we all collectively wake up and decide to weed the garden, stain the deck, and invite the neighbours over. Then we’ll all get drunk and complain about something while we burn sausages. And it’s the only time in the year when Kiwis are able to actually talk about stuff.

Here, in the boozy, bitchy bonhomie of the barbecue, we finally feel safe enough to overcome our emotional constipation and connect with each other. And where does that happen? Outside, on a couch, preferably staring into the middle distance to avoid direct eye contact.

So outdoor furniture stores know they’ve got us by the heartstrings. They know that when we buy rattan seats, we’re actually buying the opportunities for friendship and family time. And they know that we’ll pay through the nose for that. So they know they can be gangsters and charge extortionate prices. Cos what ya gonna do about it, guv?

Nothing, really. You can pay top dollar, you can drag your sofa outside every afternoon, or you can do what I do and count down the days till IKEA opens and breaks the price stranglehold.

But until then, the Malibu Daylight Robbery Set in Beachy Teak will remain our weak spot. And we will keep paying a heavy tax on our souls.