Dileepa Fonseka: Australia takes over from New Zealand as the canary's canary for plummeting house prices

ANALYSIS: Right now, Australia and New Zealand are two countries separated not just by the Tasman Sea but headlines about housing.

At the end of last year New Zealand’s housing market showed signs of buyers attempting to buy the dip, leaping into what they assessed as the bottom of the housing market.

CoreLogic’s House Price Index shows prices fell just 0.2% in December – one-third of the drop seen the month before and well down on the 1.3% fall in October.

Despite the slowdown in house price falls, CoreLogic says it is probably too early to call the bottom of the New Zealand housing market. It forecasts a further eight months of house price falls.

That is still more pleasant than what CoreLogic is observing across the ditch. Look through media reporting of its recent report in Australia and you will be whisked away from our “yeah, nah” land of the long wide house price plateau and into a type of Australian Mad Max in Suburbia, with everyone driving away from their heavily mortgaged owner-occupied houses in a panic, flooding the rental market with offers and searching for somewhere to live before their fuel tank runs out.

The Australian Financial Review said a “record downturn” was sending prices “plunging”, the Sydney Morning Herald asked if the current crisis was “the hangover homeowners had to have”, the Guardian said rising interest rates had triggered the largest house price decline since 1980, while MacroBusiness economist Leith van Onselen said the lucky country was accelerating towards an “outright housing disaster’’.

But hang on a minute, it wasn’t too long ago that New Zealand was the “canary in the coal mine” for global house price falls. So what gives?

If Australia’s property prices are falling at a faster pace than ours, have they taken over as the canary to our canary, or are they simply going through what we have already been through and feeling it more acutely?

CoreLogic’s head of research, Nick Goodall, says it is a good question, and he is hoping to get a clearer picture on it as he confers with his Australian colleagues. But he can think of a few potential reasons for a divergence between the two countries right now.

One is the tendency of Australians to take the floating mortgage rate or fix their mortgage rates for short periods of time. This means Australian mortgage-holders feel the pain of rising interest rates much more quickly than New Zealanders do, and it is reflected more instantaneously in consumer spending.

AMP Capital Sydney-based economist Diana Mousina did a cross-country comparison in September and estimated 93% of Australian mortgages were immediately vulnerable to interest rate fluctuations compared with 55% of New Zealand mortgages.

Another reason is loan-to-value restrictions, which are present here but not in Australia, meaning banks have been lending 95% of a house’s value in some cases, which has led to high household indebtedness.

Van Onselen cited Bank for International Settlements statistics which showed Australian households were the most heavily indebted in the world, with a household debt-to-GDP ratio of 129%, New Zealand was sixth at 98%.

However, there is another side to this divergence of fortune between Australia and New Zealand – it could eventually mean higher interest rates for us.

Goodall says the instant hit to activity from changes to Australia’s o​fficial cash rate could mean it starts loosening interest rates sooner, while the Reserve Bank of New Zealand runs the risk of noticing a pullback in inflation only after economic activity has dropped too steeply.

“There is a growing chance that the Reserve Bank does overdo this. They have acknowledged that themselves and they seem to be OK with that because they still see it as the lesser of two evils.”

We have already seen the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) pull back on some of its rate-hiking moves as it has observed the inflation situation changing.

In December, the RBA raised rates by 25 basis points – below most market estimates.

“They start to see more of an immediate impact in spending data and things like that,” Goodall says. “That allowed them to start to dial back and say ‘cool, let’s wait to see how this plays out’.

“Whereas in New Zealand, because it was moving a bit slower, they had to keep that tightening cycle cranking.”

And the slowing decline in house prices in New Zealand at the end of last year shows why the RBNZ went to 75 basis points with its last rate hike, rather than something lower.

Buyers jumped back into the housing market almost as soon as they thought it had hit bottom, despite the RBNZ continuing to lift interest rates.

Australia’s experience should give some of those buyers food for thought. Whether it is a canary in the coal mine or not, right now it is a useful reminder of what housing market pain can look like.