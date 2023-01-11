Why I love going back to the dawn of agriculture every Saturday

Joe Bennett is an award-winning Lyttelton-based writer, columnist and playwright

OPINION: Farmers’ markets are popular. We have one in Lyttelton. It’s a huge success.

Every Saturday, it hauls thousands through the tunnel to come and buy direct from the horny-handed and ruddy-cheeked farmers of this town – the pie farmer, for example, or the peanut-brittle farmer, or the dried-dog-treats farmer. For the truth of the matter is that there are no farms in Lyttelton. We are a town without a cow. We grow no grain. The very few sheep all have names.

Nevertheless, the stalls at the heart of the market, the stalls that do the most business and without which there would be no market, are the most farm-like ones, the stalls of primary produce, the fruit and vegetables especially. The produce may not be grown precisely here, but it is respectably local, and it is what most people come for, myself included. Each Saturday, I buy free-range eggs and both my vegetables for the week ahead.

READ MORE:

* Popular weekend farmers markets to continue after getting fresh licences

* Expect higher fruit and vege prices, growers warn

* Geraldine Farmers' Market stallholders brave wet weather

* The best farmers' markets in Canterbury



The question to ask is why. I could buy these things at the supermarket for a similar price and in a blind tasting I couldn't tell the difference. The first reason is social.

A market is a communal event, a coming together. People stop and talk in a market. Every stall is manned with a seller. Buying stuff takes longer and no-one minds. Indeed that's the point. Market day has always been a holiday. And the dogs come along for the fun.

In a supermarket, by contrast, the aim is just to get the shopping done. People move in a bubble of their own wants. When they put an item in the trolley, they commune only with themselves. If someone laughs in a supermarket, people turn to look. And the dogs are tied up outside.

PETER MEECHAM Lyttelton's farmers' market in Christchurch operates on a road, however the road is not an esplanade reserve. (Video first published in October, 2021)

Every supermarket does its best to imitate a market proper. It piles fruit and veg at the door to lure us in. But by offering efficiency, air conditioning and dogless hygiene, it loses something that we crave, which is sapid reality. A supermarket anywhere is a supermarket everywhere, but a market belongs to a place.

Where supermarkets go back 50 years, markets go 5000. They're as old as agriculture. Their appeal is atavistic. Some years ago on the West Coast I got a lift from a grumpy old Englishman long since retired. I asked what he’d done for a living. “I was a costermonger,” he said. It was the only time I’ve heard the word spoken. A costermonger sells fruits and vegetables from a market stall. Coster derives from costard, an ancient type of apple. It’s an old, old word. Shakespeare would have known it.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Fernando Gutierrez sells one of his vegan sausage products at the Lyttelton market (File photo).

Anywhere in the world, if you want to understand a place, go to its market. The slabs of fish or heaps of mangos or pens of poultry will tell you more about the local human settlement than any guide book.

As a young man I went to teach in north-east Spain and I spent long hours in the mercado central. It showed me what the land was like that I had come to. There were lines of stalls all selling the same fruit and vegetables according to season. An old man spent the day chanting that he had garlic white as milk.

But I spent most time in the aisle of offal, devoted to the bits of animal that richer countries made into pet food. I learned how much could be done with a goat’s brain. Even more with a pig’s intestine.

Markets wake the peasant in us all. Markets are old world not New World. Try asking for goat brain in Countdown. Markets are good.