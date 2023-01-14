To the cat-sitter: a bit of safety advice for your stay at mine

Marlborough Four Paws was notified of a family of feral cats living under a building on Grove Rd, Blenheim.

Virginia Fallon is a Stuff senior writer and columnist based in the Wellington region.

OPINION: Hi Janet! Welcome, and thanks so much for doing this.

As mentioned, I’ll be returning late on Wednesday, so the place is all yours until then. I’ll flick you a text when I’m about an hour away.

It’s always uncomfortable being in someone else’s house, but please try to make yourself at home. The wifi password is (redacted) and the (redacted) is in the cupboard above the washing machine should you fancy.

I know we’ve been over everything but I thought I’d jot it all down in the likely case I’ve forgotten something; sorry for the inevitable repeats.

To lock the ranch slider, hold the handle down while lifting the door up and jiggling it about. If that doesn’t work, slam it a few times then lift it up and jiggle again. If that fails just use the long stick.

Should someone come to the door and ask for me, please tell them I no longer live here. In fact, please tell them I no longer live in this country. Actually, please just don’t answer the door.

Please do not, under any circumstances, look in the spare room cupboard. The same goes for under the bed.

Fleabus shouldn’t be too much of a problem but does have a few quirks in her nature:

Rob Pine/Supplied Fleabus: an artist’s impression.

She’s fed at 6am, 7.17am and 8am before she has dinner at 5.44pm. Supper is served anytime between 5.55pm and midnight; she’ll let you know what suits. Sometimes she gets a bit snacky around 3am; again, she’ll let you know. Plasters are in the bathroom cupboard.

Her two food bowls are on the table and the water bowl by the door. Please don’t refresh the latter as she prefers it as is: putrid, like her soul.

She usually spends her days at the neighbours’ house but tends to creep back to the bed in the evening. There’s a broom in the hallway you can use to move her off it.

As an aside, if she’s sitting on the stairs it’s best you just avoid the things until she isn’t. Actually, it’s a good idea just to entirely avoid Fleabus if possible, though if you have to pick her up there’s a pair of oven gloves on top of the microwave.

JERICHO ROCK-ARCHER/Stuff Virginia Fallon has a few skeletons in the cupboard.

The TV remote is next to the pinecone on the coffee table. I‘ve no idea what the remote in the hallway does but the one for the heat pump is on the kitchen wall; to turn it on you’ll need to press ‘’off’’ and the same in reverse.

The kitchen tap is similar: turn it to cold if you want hot and so on. Same with the shower.

Hedgehogs are terrible pests, as you know, which is why we mustn’t encourage them. Please replenish the water and food bowls by the garage door for the, um, other cat.

Also, please don’t empty the letterbox as nothing good ever comes from it. The stain in the bathroom is not what it looks like, by the way.

The plants have had a decent water so will be fine until I get back. The one in the red pot isn’t dead, just sulking, so if you don’t mind saying a few nice things to it each day that’d be good.

The one in the hallway is dead so ignore him; he’s just there as a warning to all the others.

Janet, I hope you’re as happy staying at my place as much as I am having you there. Please settle in, get comfy and relax.

But whatever you do, don’t look in the spare room cupboard. Actually, don’t look at Fleabus either.