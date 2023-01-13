Josie Pagani: What King Charles needs to do to fix the Harry situation

He sat down for an ITV interview before his explosive memoir's release.

Josie Pagani is a commentator on current affairs and a regular contributor to Stuff. She works in geopolitics, aid and development, and governance.

OPINION: The House of Windsor is a ‘’Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour and Greed’’ , to steal Ridley Scott's description of his film House of Gucci.

I know you want to look away. Admit it, you're way too prurient not to keep watching.

Spare, Prince Harry’s book, has been so leaked, quoted and talked about, you don't have to buy it. You've already read it.

The Sussex Saga is going to outdo Marvel for rehashed storylines.

READ MORE:

* What Prince Harry’s memoir Spare tells us about ‘complicated grief’ and the long-term impact of losing a mother so young

* Prince Harry says he was 'embarrassed' to bring Meghan Markle to Nottingham Cottage

* Prince Harry wears necklace broken in fight with William on The Late Show: 'It's been fixed'

* Prince Harry opens up about 'todger' frostbite, military service, royal rifts and trauma in comprehensive Colbert interview



This time, like Dorothy, Harry has thrown back the curtains to reveal the Royal Wizards of Oz are just another dysfunctional family.

It’s obvious what King Charles must do to fix this, as it is obvious for every family that falls out.

The royal bust-up is spectacular but not unique. Family harmony is abnormal. I bet you don’t know a single family that doesn’t have some conflict: siblings and parents who don’t speak. Black sheep. And pain.

More than 27% of adults have no contact with some family members.

Kin Cheung/AP Copies of Prince Harry’s new book on sale in London. You cannot solve the royal feud by judging whether Harry is in the right or wrong, good or bad, says Josie Pagani.

You can’t solve this by judging whether Harry is in the right or wrong, good or bad.

We know he is damaged. In fact, we know far too much about him.

We know he had a frostbitten penis at his brother's wedding. (He should have had the salmon.)

He lost his virginity to a horsey lady in a field behind a pub. He really is just like us!

He took drugs, fought his brother and tore his necklace and landed on a dog bowl. He killed 25 Taliban soldiers. OK, not really like us, then.

He has been paid megabucks for his story, lives in a sun-soaked mansion with 26 bathrooms, and has never been on the Tube, ordered from Amazon, or carried a wallet and paid cash. I can’t relate.

Yet he deserves compassion.

His 12-year-old self waited for his dead mother to return. He walked with his brother behind the coffin and before the world. He was made to shake hands with crying strangers and thank them for flowers that no 12-year-old boy wants. He never recovered from this trauma.

Damaged people are easy to dislike. They are self-obsessed, humourless and prone to grandiose ideas about themselves.

Despite their damage, they are loveable because all humans are. At the risk of sounding like a New Age Treasury wellbeing spa, the King, alone, can fix this with love.

Because, how is his current strategy working? Courtiers for Charles and William and Kate and Camilla privately brief against Harry. Harry retaliates. The reason royal correspondents are the worst Harry-and-Meghan-bashers is that they must pay the piper to receive more leaks.

Google ‘’Meghan’’ and ‘’royal sources’’. Unnamed leakers are everywhere.

Getty Images Only King Charles can stop the royal feud, says Josie Pagani.

Only the King can stop the feud. This family will heal when the father reaches out to the broken, hurting son.

Write to Harry:

Son, I love you. I am hurt by how obviously you are in pain.

I am sorry that I could not be the father who could prevent your pain.

I’m sorry I did not know how badly you were hurt and made mistakes when you tried to tell me.

I’m sorry that the way you were raised re-traumatised you again and again.

It’s true that the Household learned some bad behaviour when your Mum and I parted. That must stop.

I don’t know if I can fix things. But I do know I am ready to listen and to do what is best for my sons.

You are not a spare to me. You are my son.

Uneasy lies the head that wears a Crown. A modern monarch’s kingdom needs to see a regal father admit fault and heal his family.

Stuff Josie Pagani says the royal family is far from alone in having to confront a bitter falling out.

When he is not most at fault, saying sorry will be the hardest thing Charles has ever done.

Perhaps contrition is a job too tough for him. He doesn’t have to be a good man to be king. But humility is how a good man would begin to repair the family.

Many children endure grief and accept their fate without the privilege of money and status. But imagine if every member of your broken family had their own spin doctors leaking against each other, spreading rumours to climb the pecking order.

Any parent trying to fix a relationship should do what Charles must:

Don't be defensive.

Find the kernel of truth in your child's complaints.

Show empathy and compassion.

Don’t criticise your adult child’s choice of partner.

Relationships are complicated. Most parents do the best we can and all of us are flawed. But it is always the job of parents to start the process of fixing a rupture.

It is the job of the adult child to give the parent that chance to heal the relationship.

It is the job of the older sibling to apologise for the thing with the dog bowl.