Morgan Godfery: Time to demand radical climate action from our politicians

Morgan Godfery is a senior lecturer in the department of marketing at the University of Otago. He has a background in journalism and public policy, including as a parliamentary staffer with the Labour Party. He is a regular opinion contributor to Stuff.

OPINION: I’m willing to pledge my vote to the politician who proposes the only sensible solution to the summer holidays in New Zealand – moving the break from the hideously wet, humid period from mid-December to mid-January, into the perfectly dry, fine weather period from early February to late March.

The best weather, and the end to the worst part of the hay fever season, usually corresponds with the end of summer and the beginning of autumn. It’s a pity, then, that this is usually when most people are back at work or school, spending their days in workplace or classroom hotboxes, rather than at the lake or the beach.

Of course, I’m only half-serious. Sure, the best weather usually arrives in late summer and early autumn. But the logistical and cultural debate that would occur isn’t worth the time. Yet the climate is on my mind.

READ MORE:

* Summer of cyclones? High sea temperatures put NZ on elevated alert

* Putting our head in the sand on climate change leaves us very exposed

* Wellington Report: Climate deadline looms - how will we write the future?

* Climate change doomsday scenario could start by 2050 if we don't act, report warns

* Climate change hit 62m people worldwide, says State of the Global Climate report



On Wednesday Niwa confirmed that 2022 was our hottest year on record, overtaking the former champion - 2021. As each year passes new records are set.

The ice sheets melt quicker than ever before, ecosystems collapse at an alarming rate, and human suffering due to drought, heat waves, cold storms, sea surges, and more increases year-on-year.

I’m old enough to observe the environmental changes myself. At our family bach in the Eastern Bay of Plenty, the high tide mark at our little cove is significantly higher than it was when I was a child. Aggressive storms crash against the cliff sides, destabilising the banks in time for winter landslides, higher water volumes in the neighbouring creek carve out new courses, eating away at the banks and the accompanying farmland.

On my observations, the marine life on the rocks and in the shallows isn’t as vibrant as it was two decades ago.

Conor Knell/Stuff A destroyed crop field near Mangatuna on the East Cape after Cyclone Hale passed through this week.

Granted, this is anecdotal. Our semi-empirical observations – we actually do measure and record the change in the high tide mark and the maximum storm surge – are no substitute for careful scientific investigation. What’s happening in the Eastern Bay of Plenty might not correspond with what’s happening in the rest of New Zealand, let alone the rest of the world.

But climate science is frighteningly united. In every part of the world the climate is changing, and the environment with it.

Heat waves are becoming more common in Europe, leading to a drop in crop yields (a forecast 50% fall by 2050) and an increase in heat-related deaths. In North America a dramatic winter storm plunged Canada and the northern United States into freezing temperatures. Even subtropical Florida was hit.

Derek Gee/AP A Buffalo, New York family cross a road after stocking up on supplies during a massive winter storm, on December 23.

The vanishingly small (but vocal) number of climate deniers construct a straw man that says something like “storms always happen”. Well, yeah, but the issue is the increasing intensity and regularity. This is true in New Zealand too.

The East Coast of the North Island is a study in how human changes to the land – such as deforestation – exacerbate the effects of climate change as storms become more intense and their fallout does too.

Jacinda Ardern was right when she said climate change is our generation’s nuclear-free moment during the 2017 election campaign. Taking action, or conversely inaction, is the most consequential thing we will do in the coming decades.

But it’s hard not to think that we’re content to remain sitting ducks – blissfully ignorant of the wider consequences of a changing climate. This is why, in 2023, we should demand bold, radical action from our political leaders. So far action takes place either at the edges – for example, subsidies for electric vehicles – or it takes form in far-off “targets”.

Supplied Morgan Godfery: “It’s hard not to think that we’re content to remain sitting ducks – blissfully ignorant of the wider consequences of a changing climate.”

But targets alone are not enough. New Zealand needs to spend significantly more to support a just transition.

That transition includes a quick move from fossil fuels to clean energy, yes, but it also includes things the public and private sector still seem unwilling to invest more in, including research and development into low-carbon farming (the burden should not fall on individual farmers).

Our increasingly wet, humid, and stormy summers are a distress signal. We can tinker at the edges – shifting the summer holidays to pretend everything is fine – or in this election we can demand actual radical action on the climate. Targets are only half of the work.