Tangled copyright law denying public access to works they've a right to see

Artist Sirpa Alalääkkölä talks about her shock after a court ruled that her husband could share copyright of her artworks.

OPINION: Did you break the law today?

Remember the photograph of a bowl of guacamole you downloaded from an online image search? You don’t know who took it … but by copying and sharing the image, you took a risk, and probably not a calculated one. The unknown photographer probably has the right to send you a bill, and can also demand that you stop using the photograph.

Welcome to the wild frontier of copyright in the digital age, and what is possibly the least understood, most out of date of any of New Zealand’s laws – the Copyright Act, a law the public is dimly expected to abide by, while virtually no-one understands it.

The New Zealand Government has added to our copyright woes by agreeing to clauses within two recent free trade agreements, one with the EU and the other with the UK. Our agreement to these demands will be music to the ears of global cartels like the film industry, the publishing and music industries, and global photo libraries, because we will be sending them even more lucre at our own financial and cultural expense.

There is no doubt that our Copyright Act needs an overhaul – it dates to the year Harry Styles was born, 13 years before the first iPhone was launched.

Since 1994, the year the act became law, the internet has changed the way art is shared. The phrase ‘’content creation’’, which sounds as creative as soap suds, was spawned. Its artlessness, though, suits the torrent of ‘’Generative AI’’: the new way of making plausible-looking code, text, music and art out of data provided by copyright work fed into an algorithm. How is that legal?

Reviewing it will be an insatiably complicated business; Te Papa’s submission ​ in 2019 ran to 66 pages. Unfortunately, the FTA copyright clauses we signed come with time limits, one of them just four years. The Government has not given itself much time to consult the public about such complex legal reform.

Experienced Wikipedia editors, who can use only images without copyright issues, are keenly aware of the existing problems with the Copyright Act. Our outdated law, says Wikipedian Mike Dickison, offers “no exemptions for non-commercial use, like tweeting. No database of copyright owners. No exceptions for orphan works where nobody knows who currently owns the copyright. These are all big problems right now.”

To add to this looms a tragically self-inflicted FTA wound; the signing away, as Dickison puts it, of “our cultural heritage for trade deals with the UK and EU’’.

New Zealand copyright law guards creative work for 50 years from the end of the calendar year in which the author dies. If Dickison wants to add a portrait taken by a photographer who died in 1977 to a Wikipedia page, he needs permission from the photographer’s estate. If the photographer was commissioned by a company, and that company went out of business, bad luck – the portrait is “orphaned” and unusable.

In 2022, New Zealand inexplicably agreed to extend this protection period for another 20 years – to 70 years after the death of the creator. This will benefit vested interests sitting on old licences, a few heirs and lawyers yet unborn. But, as Dickison points out, most of the time it will benefit nobody.

“Most people who write things down are not professional authors, most people who take photos are not professional photographers, most people do not specify a literary estate in their will; most creative work is therefore orphaned, and unusable soon after death.”

When the same copyright extension hit England in 1995, it was greeted with dismay. In a piece titled ‘’The Great Copyright Disaster’’, published in the London Review of Books that year, author John Sutherland pointed out that as the vast majority of works do not last anything like 100 years as marketable items, it would be much better for writers to “forego the unlikely benefits to distant heirs and remote legatees in favour of a bigger cut of bird-in-the-hand profits”, which had been getting ever more miserly.

Using an image which is not bought, commissioned, in the public domain or freely licensed is illegal, and risks a punitive invoice from a creator’s agent or estate. Conversely, works in the public domain, with expired copyright, can be used by anyone – including writers working on reference books. There is no need to check with the heirs (if they exist) of obscure poster designers, letter writers, map-makers, illustrators, lyricists, photographers, bloggers, scriptwriters or cartoonists.

(Pro tip – if you want people to see your photography or art long after you are gone, be sure to upload images to Wikimedia Commons under a free licence, stipulating that users credit you. Wikimedia and Wikipedia are often the first port of call for picture researchers.)

Ridiculously long copyright protections hamper editors and authors, and the publicly funded museums and galleries entrusted with photographing, scanning and sharing the items in their care.

Only large taxpayer-funded institutions can afford the expertise it takes to untangle the copyright issues of work the public has every right (unless there are special cultural issues or donor’ conditions) to see and use.

How long should the state be paying for these posthumous protections, which the creator may not have even wanted? Protections that only serve to lock their work away?

“The basic problem,” wrote Sutherland, “is clear enough. Authors’ interests are ferociously guarded by agents acting on behalf of writers’ estates and the Society of Authors. Publishers’ interests are protected by the cartelised might of the Publishers’ Association. No-one, least of all politicians, safeguards rights as they are enshrined in the concept of public domain. What is needed, in the short term, is a commando … fierce in the protection of public domain.”