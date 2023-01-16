The Kiwi influence on the drive to clean up Mt Everest

Sagarmatha National Park in the Himalayas, home to what we know as Mt Everest, has an important connection to New Zealand’s national parks system, says Tsewang Nuru Sherpa.

OPINION: This year marks the 70th anniversary of the first successful Everest expedition between Nepal and New Zealand.

The connection between the two countries is strong, shaped by the long-lasting accomplishments of Sir Edmund Hillary, and the subsequent operation of the New Zealand government’s bilateral assistance programme in 1977, to establish the Sagarmatha national park in the Everest region of Nepal, as a joint venture.

The national park was designed with the values, management techniques, and systems that are inherent in the New Zealand park system, including conservation involving the tangata whenua and other local communities.

The Sagarmatha National Park (SNP), a Unesco world heritage site that homes Everest and all famous Everest trekking trails, has been subjected to much misinformation, mostly due to sensationalist reporting focusing on waste on the mountain.

Since its establishment, the national park has undergone massive transformations.

Around the late 1980s and early 1990s, Everest was indeed a mess. The actual problem was not that expeditions had to bring in huge amounts of supplies and gear, but rather what they did with the used material when they were constantly pushing their limits on the mountain.

Exacerbating the problem was the sheer number of expeditions.

While there are still instances of waste remaining from climbers due to circumstances such as avalanches and storms, it's mostly restricted to the camps. So how much waste is in the region today?

The situation on the mountain is much improved, with cleaning expeditions as well as the presence of strong local representation, and attitudinal and behavioural changes towards the abandonment of waste.

At the forefront of waste management on national park is the Sagarmatha Pollution Control Committee (SPCC).

The SPCC, a community-based NGO established by the local sherpa of Everest region, has been playing an integral role, through development of waste management infrastructure, sustainable waste management by empowering and strengthening local participation, and public education for waste reduction, reuse and recycling.

The SPCC exemplifies the assertion of the New Zealand park system, that local NGOS empowered by the government can have a positive impact, placing decision-making closer to the people and encouraging a culture of participatory governance that is more responsive to local needs.

Stuff/Stuff A porter carrying approximately 60kg heads towards Choala Pass in the Mt Everest region. The high interest in climbing and trekking in the region creates a rubbish problem which local people have been working hard to solve.

As a response to the growing issue of waste, in 1993 the Nepal government introduced an environmental garbage deposit scheme (GDS) of US$4000 per climber as an incentive for groups to repatriate their waste.

SPCC has been contracted by the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation (MOCTCA) to supervise the implementation of the scheme.

SPCC under the MOCTCA also sets the climbing route through the Khumbu Icefall, as well as assessing the climbing season to check climbing permits, monitor illegal climbing, and implement waste management strategies in the park.

Furthermore, local-based initiatives such as the “Cash for Waste” scheme started in 2008 by the Eco-Everest Expedition, mobilises the mountaineers, guides and staff already at the base camps and higher camps, to retrieve waste with payments in the order of 100 rupees/$1 per kilogram.

Unknown/Supplied Tsewang Nuru Sherpa is a M Sc graduate from Lincoln University. He has a background working in the environmental sector as a consultant, research associate, and policy analyst, as well as a freelance writer focusing on environmental sustainability and travel

Similarly, “Carry me Back” initiated by Sagarmatha Next, is a crowdsourced waste removal system utilising the movement of locals and tourists.

The SPCC segregates and shreds the waste to reduce the volume and packs it in 1kg-capacity bags, as well as operating pick-up and drop-off stations.

The park echoes the New Zealand park system that empowers local identity, locals’ quality of life and underpins economic prosperity through conservation as an investment.

The SPCC and other local organisations have achieved positive results by consulting and involving local experts and key stakeholders.

The outlook of Everest is to optimise the best usage of local capacity, collectively working for the common good of the region, as well as the nation.

The local capacity, such as through SPCC, needs to be further strengthened by empowering local government, local institutions, and manpower to improve waste management.