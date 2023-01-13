Harry was embarrassed to show Meghan Nottingham Cottage? Save your blushes, you out-of-touch buffoon

Details from the Duke of Sussex’s tell-all book, Spare, have leaked in the run up to its publication.

OPINION: So, Prince Harry was embarrassed to show Meghan Nottingham Cottage, the home at Kensington Palace he was living in when they started dating.

Imagine what it's like trying to get a date when you live in a one-bedroom basement flat with five other people, mate.

My first flat in London was in upmarket Kensington, just a five-minute walk from Harry’s old pad on Queen’s Gate Terrace.

The street looked like something from the movies, which I guess is why I put up with living there for so long. The front door had a portico, with fat, round columns and a glossy black front door that wouldn't have been out of place in an episode of Downton Abbey. There were even painted Victorian tiles in the entrance way.

READ MORE:

* For $32k a week, you can be neighbours with Prince William and Kate

* Tiny London bedsit where you sleep alongside the sink

* Pokey studio flat in London is listed for $1500 a month

* Who's set to move into Harry and Meghan's former UK home?



Inside, however, it was a different story. It was dismal.

The bedroom – there was only one – looked onto a dingy courtyard, green with moss because of the damp. The bathroom had a strange smell. Weird black water would seep into the basin and bath after you showered. We eventually discovered that was because there was a dead rat jammed in the pipes.

It was also pricey. An Australian guy, Boyd, and I split it at first. He slept in the lounge, I had the bedroom.

Google Street View/60 Minutes The gates to the former stables, where Nottingham Cottage is located in the grounds of Kensington Palace.

But London being what it is, we soon needed a third, so a Danish colleague, Jonas, split the bedroom with me. Boyd’s Swedish girlfriend, the lovely Anna, moved in and brought her friend with her (she slept in the hallway). Finally, my mate Julie arrived from New Zealand to start her big OE, and split the dorm room with Jonas and me.

Six people from four countries, all happily crammed into a one-bedroom flat in London: It’s the Big OE dream, kids!

Later, I would discover that having even that much space really was the dream when it came to London housing.

Google street view The basement of 24 Queen's Gate Terrace, my first home in London. It looked amazing from the outside, but was an absolute dump inside.

After Kensington, Julie and I shared a one room bedsit in Little Portugal, Stockwell, that routinely had water pouring down the walls. The shared bathroom was constantly covered in dark pubes.

I was once shown a “mint!” studio flat at the top of a row house (seven flights) with no fire escape or even emergency roof access, a shared bathroom two flights down, and a weird mouldy patch in the carpet roughly the size and shape of a human body.

In 2020, “micro-flat” became the catchphrase, when a studio with a bed-accessible shower came on the market in swanky Notting Hill for more than $300,000. The same year, in hip, happening Camden, North London, a studio with a toilet and washing machine under the bed, and a shower in the “living room” – luxury – came on the market for the equivalent of $1500 a month.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle/Netflix Nottingham Cottage, the former home of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

In January, 2022, a micro-flat in Kensington, so small the bed blocked the kitchen, popped up on Twitter for £390 (NZ$783) a month.

“Maybe there are advantages,” wrote Colleen Hawkes. “You can cook dinner from your bed, or reach over and grab a can from the fridge – it gives a whole new meaning to the idea of entertaining at home.”

In May, 2022, a 10m² flat, costing $1835.75, was advertised in Baron’s Court, near West Kensington. At 3.73 metres by 2.95 metres, it was roughly the size of a potting shed and had a shower you could roll out of bed into. Bargain!

FOXTONS/Supplied This tiny flat in London makes the nude trip from bed to shower no problem at all.

So forgive me if I don’t feel any sympathy for poor, spare Prince Hazza, with his multi-roomed cottage in the grounds of a palace in central London. I shan't cry for you and your shabby sofas and low ceilings.

We shouldn’t expect much from someone born with so many silver spoons in his mouth he can spit them like they’re dummies and still have several left to suck.

But when your subjects are living in shower rooms and closet spaces, sharing bedrooms with complete strangers just to get by, you can save your housing blushes, Mr Spare.

It’s well past time you checked that privilege.