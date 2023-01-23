Language Matters: Dictionary Woes

Laurie Bauer is an emeritus professor of linguistics at Victoria University of Wellington, where he taught for 40 years.

OPINION: I was shocked when, on a recent search for some obscure facts about French words, I ended up using the online edition of the Trésor de la language française (‘The treasure of the French language’ – the most comprehensive dictionary of modern French) and discovered that since it was completed in 1994, no further work has been done on it. (Fortunately, the Robert French dictionary is kept up-to-date.) Obviously, I have been very slow in realising what had happened to this taonga, but it made me very glad that a similar fate has not overtaken the Oxford English Dictionary, which is (at the moment) regularly up-dated online.

To give you some idea of what this means, the following are just a few of the words which the Oxford English Dictionary has added since the year 2000: alt-right, Anthropocene, anti-vaxxer, Brexit, burkini, click and collect, Covid, crowdfunding, e-cigarette, to Facebook, fat-shaming, gig economy, glamping, hashtag, mansplaining, neurodiverse, parkour, paywall, podcast, selfie, to unlike, virtue signalling. Similar neologisms are now not recognised in France’s TLF. And when we add new meanings of old words, the problem expands.

The difficulty for dictionary writers and publishers is the internet. Dictionaries with free access are now easily available online, and people expect to be able to discover what they want to know free of charge. If publishers have no income from an online dictionary, they cannot afford to pay lexicographers (who specialise in writing dictionaries) to keep dictionaries up-to-date. I have friends who were made redundant because it was getting unaffordable to employ teams of lexicographers. In fact, the commercial position is worse than that, since it costs just to keep a dictionary available online. Since 2012, there has been no one whose job is to trace new New Zealandisms.

In principle, dictionaries can be made available on CD or for download as well as online, or put behind paywalls, and people can be charged for that. But I have bought major dictionary CDs which have become unusable as the operating systems for computers have changed. The idea that the new electronic age keeps material available is a myth: the information has to be continually reformatted to remain available.

Joshua Hoehne The Trésor de la language française – the most comprehensive dictionary of modern French has had no further work done on it since 1994.

The one exception to the general rule that print dictionaries are a dying breed seems to be dictionaries for language learners. These contain specialised information on grammar that first-language speakers don’t care about, but do not have particularly extensive word-lists. Even these dictionaries are having to accommodate to the new electronic environment. And new translating dictionaries are no longer as common as was once the case, as Google Translate and other similar programs take over the field, sacrificing detail and accuracy for ease of access.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Laurie Bauer: “Let us hope the dictionary is not on the way to becoming a cultural fossil.”

Does it matter? People who play Scrabble and do crosswords will think that it does. Lawyers who want to know how to interpret the law and how to write new laws will think that it does. Anyone interested in the way languages change and develop will think that it does. Novelists, poets and translators who want to use language carefully will think that it does. Anyone who wants more than a superficial attempt at a meaning and a single spelling for a word will think that it does. Scholars of the future who want to trace the language and the changes in culture that are embodied in the language will think that it does.

In times of economic adversity, influential cultural items can no longer get the financial support they need. Let us hope the dictionary is not on the way to becoming a cultural fossil.

Language Matters is a fortnightly column on all things language. Readers are invited to send questions for the authors to opinion@stuff.co.nz. Not all questions will be answered.