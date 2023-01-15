Damien Grant: Lessons from America on the perils of democracy

A portrait from the Palace of Versailles of Alexis de Tocqueville, an early scholar of American democracy.

OPINION: Alexis de Tocqueville was an early 19th century French writer and politician who devoted nine months touring the United States with prison reformer Gustave de Beaumont for the purpose of studying their penal system.

This was a ruse. De Tocqueville was interested in American society, and the experiment with democracy the young nation was embarking on.

Their journey took them well beyond the walls of American jails. They talked with workers, priests, politicians and slave owners.

They formed a profound understanding of America and the subsequent report, Democracy in America, had a lasting impact on how we understand pre-Civil War America.

I’ve been here for three weeks and the only prison I’ve managed to see, Alcatraz, closed in 1963. You do not understand a country when you skim through it as a tourist.

When your conversations are limited to asking for directions and if the restaurant has gluten-free bread, your comprehension is superficial.

Luciano Mortula/123RF.com You do not understand a country when you skim through it as a tourist, and the United States in particular can be a bewildering place.

There is a complexity to a land and its people that defies easy comprehension, which is why Democracy in America required nine months gestation. I do not have nine months. I will be back in Aotearoa when this column is published, and deadlines are deadlines.

Even as a tourist, however, it is difficult to see America as a single country. At least not the way we think of in New Zealand.

Thirteen independent and sovereign states formed a federation, and although Washington has expanded in scope and authority, this remains a series of separate and not always united states.

It is better to see this place as an empire. The western expansion looks like a colonial endeavour. It is not possible to walk the streets of Portland and New York and accept that there is anything that binds these communities, other than an inheritance of history, a shared language and appalling coffee.

John Minchillo/AP It is difficult to see America as a single country, at least not the way we think of in New Zealand.

But I want to observe more than the surface differences of a land I do not understand. There are lessons to be found, but not by admiring Death Valley, and trying to comprehend why they allow dogs to travel on airplanes and stay in hotel rooms.

I mean, really? I can understand the tipping, ban on commercial sex and weird date format. But when you can have your labradoodle sit on your lap on a flight then you no longer get to be taken seriously.

But back on topic.

De Tocqueville made two lasting observations that resonate not just for America today but for our own green and pleasant land.

The first was a timeless observation that has become known as the Tocqueville effect, which can be oversimplified to, the greater the social equality in a society, the more severe the reaction to perceived injustice. This is a topic in itself and I will come back to it another day.

Kathy Willens/AP A Black Lives Matter protest in New York – one example of a minority pushing back against the majority.

The other is that democracy legitimises the tyranny of the majority.

“The very essence of democratic governments is that the dominion of the majority be absolute; for, in democracies, nothing outside of the majority can offer resistance... And what repels me the most in America is not the extreme liberty that reigns there; it is the slight guarantee against tyranny that is found.”

His point, which is as relevant today as in 1835, is that democracy grants a law legitimacy if it is backed by the majority, because the majority are omniscient.

If a law is objectively evil, but backed by the majority, then the law cannot be questioned. Democracy grants legitimacy to the whims of the majority.

How this plays out in the United States is best answered by those who have a deeper understanding than some itinerant tourist, but in our own land the tyranny of the majority remains a central challenge to those who believe in the sovereignty of the individual.

Kathryn George/Stuff No matter why you smoke, the majority in New Zealand has decided you shouldn’t, argues Damien Grant.

We see this in many areas where the state continues to expand its role into the minutiae of its citizens’ life, but none makes this more explicit than the recently gazetted changes to our smoke-free legislation.

Not only will it be illegal to sell tobacco to anyone born after 2009, it will severely restrict where cigarettes can be legally sold.

It will be illegal to sell cigarettes on Great Barrier, the Chathams or Stewart Island, under the indicative published maps.

This change, I suspect, will be popular because only a minority of people smoke. The tyranny of the majority believe it is a good thing that life is made hard for those who wish to keep puffing away.

Just how hard we are planning to make it can be seen from a regulatory impact statement issued by Treasury.

They wrote: “Young wahine that smoked often had complex, challenging lives and used smoking as a coping mechanism for stress and were, therefore, reluctant to stop. Many feared quitting because they had nothing to replace smoking with or were fearful of withdrawal.”

The rights, the feelings, the aspirations of these women count for nothing, because in a democracy the majority is sovereign. The individual is not.

Were de Tocqueville to tour our shores, he may well ask, where is the liberty for these minorities?

“When a man or a party suffers from an injustice in the United States, to whom do you want them to appeal? To public opinion? That is what forms the majority. To the legislative body? It represents the majority and blindly obeys it...

“However iniquitous or unreasonable the measure that strikes you may be, you must therefore submit to it or flee. What is that if not the very soul of tyranny under the forms of liberty.”

A king, de Tocqueville writes, only has physical power, but the majority has both the force and the power of morality to enforce its will on the minority.

He saw the perils of democracy. Sadly, we have perfected them.